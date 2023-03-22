Moody's assigns B2 rating to Stark's proposed incremental term loan

Frankfurt am Main, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €400 million non-fungible senior secured term loan B (TLB) add-on borrowed by Winterfell Financing S.a.r.l. ("Stark" or "the company"). The company expects to use proceeds primarily to refinance existing term loan of €375 million issued with Nordics banks to fund the acquisition of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 's remaining distribution business in the UK (SGBDUK), as well as to partly repay drawings under the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF).

All other ratings, including Stark's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating and B2 ratings on the existing €1,345 million senior secured TLB and the €200 million senior secured RCF are not affected. The outlook is stable.

The maturity date for the proposed senior secured TLB add-on is May 2028, in line with the existing TLB. As part of the transaction, Stark will also issue a new super senior RCF (unrated), with maturity November 2027 in line with the existing senior secured RCF.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stark's B2 rating reflects its track record of improving margins and growing earnings, which underpinned deleveraging since the takeover by CVC Capital Partners in 2021 and solid free cash flow (FCF) generation. Pro-forma the acquisition of SGBDUK and including the current transaction, Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA to increase to around 5.2x as of January 2023 (4.5x in the last 12 months ending October 2022). Moody's expects credit metrics will remain well within the range required by the current rating over the next 12-18 months, including debt/EBITDA between 5.0x-5.5x. Moody's also believes the existing issuance is credit positive because it will strengthen Stark' liquidity position.

The acquisition of SGBDUK makes good strategic sense as Stark will broaden its geographic diversification while accessing the second largest construction market in Europe where SGBDUK holds a number two position. Moody's believes there is some execution risks given the difficult operating environment that the rating agency expects in the building materials industry over the next 12-18 months driven by the erosion in construction activities. These risks are mitigated by Stark's high exposure to renovation activities (70% of gross profit), rising demand for energy-efficient renovation, Stark's flexible cost structure and managements' strong track record of integrating acquired businesses proven also through the acquisition of the SGBDD German business in 2019.

LIQUIDITY

Stark's liquidity is good. Pro-forma the new issuance, Stark has around €220 million in cash as of January 2023, €105 million available under the €200 million senior secured RCF and the new RCF. Moody's expects the company to generate positive FCF, supported by good EBITDA cash conversion that will offset capex increase to fund growth and higher interest payment. Additionally, the company's liquidity will benefit from a long-term maturity of its senior secured term loan B, due in 2028. Although its liquidity is good, the company needs a high level of cash because of high seasonal swings in working capital, which normally peaks in the first fiscal quarter and improves throughout the rest of the year, especially in the fourth fiscal quarter.

The senior secured RCF is subject to a springing first-lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%, net of cash balances. The covenant is set with substantial capacity, and we expect Stark to ensure consistent compliance with this covenant at all times.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that, over the next 12-18 months, leverage will remain between 5.0x and 5.5x and that the company will continue to generate positive FCF. The forward view does not incorporate any debt-funded shareholder distributions or sizable acquisitions in addition to SGBDUK.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's existing €1,345 million senior secured TLB, €200 million senior secured RCF, the new €400 million senior secured TLB add on and the new RCF rank pari passu. Stark has also signed a new €135 million mortgage on real estate property, which is not material in the context of the company capital structure. Hence, there is no notching on existing instruments. Applying the 50% standard recovery rate for capital structures, the €1,345 million and €400 million senior secured TLBs, as well as the €200 million senior secured RCF are rated B2 in line with the CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure requires a sustained improvement in credit metrics, with (1) debt / EBITDA ratio below 5.0x (2) Moody's-adjusted operating margin towards 5.0%, (3) FCF / debt towards high single digit figures, (4) EBITA / Interest above 3.0x and (5) improvement in liquidity profile.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if (1) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA is above 6.25x; (2) Moody's-adjusted operating margin deteriorates; (3) FCF/ debt reduces below 2%, (4) liquidity profile deteriorates, or (5) the company undertakes debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, which result in weakening of its credit metrics.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

