Moody's assigns B2 rating to Summit Materials' proposed $700 million senior unsecured notes

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to Summit Materials,
LLC's (Summit Materials) proposed $700 million senior unsecured
notes due 2029. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings
on Summit Materials' senior secured credit facility to Ba1 from
Ba2 and senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. Moody's also affirmed
Summit Materials' B1 Corporate Family Rating and B1-PD Probability
of Default Rating. The outlook is stable. Finally,
Moody's upgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating
to SGL-1 from SGL-2.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to redeem the company's 6.125%
senior unsecured notes due 2023 and to partially repay outstanding borrowings
under the revolving credit facility. The rating on the 2023 notes
will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction. The transaction
will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity profile.
This is reflected in Moody's affirmation of Summit Materials'
B1 Corporate Family Rating. Pro forma for the proposed offering,
Moody's projects Summit Materials' debt-to-EBITDA
(inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 4.6x at year end 2020.
The upgrade to the senior secured credit facility results from the larger
amount of unsecured debt in the company's capital structure,
which will absorb a higher level of losses in a recovery scenario.
The upgrade to the senior unsecured debt reflects its larger proportion
of the company's total debt capital structure, resulting in
a loss given default expectation that is closer to the average across
the company's entire capital structure. The upgrade to the
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's stronger free
cash flow generation and significant cash position.
"With the proposed $700 million offering Summit Materials will
enhance its financial flexibility and will have no significant debt maturities
until November 2024," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior
Analyst.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Summit Materials, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B2 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Summit Materials, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Summit Materials, LLC
Senior Secured Credit Facility, upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from
Ba2 (LGD2)
Senior Unsecured Debt, upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, upgraded to SGL-1
from SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Summit Materials LLC
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summit Materials' B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's strong
market position as a leading regional producer of construction materials
in Texas, Kansas, Utah, Missouri and Kentucky and its
vertically integrated asset base. In addition, Moody's
rating is supported by the company's solid EBITDA margins and good liquidity
profile.
At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration
the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive
nature of its cement and ready-mix concrete businesses and significant
revenue exposure to Texas, Kansas and Utah. Governance characteristics
considered for Summit Materials is the company's willingness in the past
to take on additional leverage in order to fund growth through acquisitions.
That said, the company has not engaged in meaningful M&A since
2018 and we do not expect the company to grow through acquisitions over
the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Summit Materials
will maintain stable sales and profitability after an unusual temporary
decline in US economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's outlook also considers a return to stable end-market demand
in public and private infrastructure.
Summit Materials' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating
reflects Moody's expectation of a very good liquidity profile over
the next 12 to 18 months. At June 27, 2020, the company's
liquidly was supported by its cash balance of $253 million and
$329 million of availability under its $345 million revolving
credit facility (net of $16 million of outstanding letters of credit).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» The company improves its operating performance and liquidity profile
» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.25x for a sustained
period of time
» EBIT-to-Interest expense approaches 3.0x
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» The company's operating margin declines to below 9%
and its liquidity profile deteriorates
» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBIT-to-Interest expense is below 2.0x
» The company engages in excessive share repurchase activity
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Summit Materials, LLC is a construction materials company primarily
operating in Texas, Kansas, Utah, Missouri and Kentucky.
Summit Materials is an acquisition / roll-up vehicle in the construction
materials space, focusing on aggregates, cement, and
related downstream products such as ready mix concrete and asphalt,
as well as related construction services. The company serves private
construction and public infrastructure end markets which represented 65%
and 35% of total revenue, respectively.
