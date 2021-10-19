Moody's assigns B2 rating to Synthon, outlook stable

Paris, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's or the agency) has today assigned a
B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) to Stamina BidCo BV (Synthon or the company) the top entity
of Synthon's restricted group, following the planned refinancing.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to Synthon's
new EUR360 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2028 and its EUR70
million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028.
The outlook on all ratings is stable.
Synthon is looking to refinance its current capital structure, which
was put in place at the time of the change in ownership in 2019 when BC
Partners acquired a majority stake in the company. Proceeds of
the new TLB will be applied to the repayment of existing debt (EUR290
million) and the payment of transaction related fees and expenses,
with the balance kept on balance sheet and earmarked to fund a EUR70 million
earn out payment relating to Glatiramer's successful approval in
the US (expected in late 2021). In the event that the earn out
payment does not become due, Moody's expects that the cash
would be paid as a dividend to shareholders.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating reflects Synthon's leading position in the niche business-to-business
(B2B) segment of development and manufacturing of generics; its solid
market shares in the main Western European geographies for its top 5 products;
the barriers to entry and customer stickiness derived from its intellectual
property (IP) on developed products; a strong track record of quality
and reliability resulting in longstanding relationships with major European
generics pharmaceutical companies; and adequate liquidity profile
including Moody's expectations of Moody's adjusted free cash
flow (FCF) around EUR15-20 million over the next 12 to 18 months.
Conversely, the rating is constrained by the company's small
scale and high customer and product concentration with the top 5 customers
representing around 40% of B2B revenue, and the top 3 molecules,
45%, although the company has breadth in terms of number
of contracts per customer and per product, longstanding relationships
with main customers, and exposure to different therapeutic areas,
which partially mitigates concentration; its high Moody's adjusted
gross leverage that the agency expects at 5.1x at the end of 2021
with deleveraging relying on earnings growth and successful launch of
new products; and the potential risk that products in the future
development pipeline do not get approved, thus losing investments
made, or that future launches are delayed past the date of the originator
brand's exclusivity loss, when speed to market is essential
to capture market share, although the company has a good track record
in these respects.
Under its ESG framework, Moody's regards the company's high
tolerance for leverage as a governance risk.
Moody's expects Synthon's revenue to grow in the mid-single
digits in percentage terms over the next two years. Growth will
be mainly driven by the expected launch of four new generic products in
oncology and multiple sclerosis which are already contracted and approved,
except the Glatiramer approval in the US. While these new launches
are under contract, Synthon's future revenue will depend on
the new generics' market penetration and the market share captured
by Synthon's partners.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Synthon's operating
performance will continue to be strong over the next 12 to 18 months,
allowing earnings growth and good FCF generation, and that Moody's
adjusted gross debt will improve towards 4.5x. The outlook
assumes that the company will not undertake any major debt-funded
acquisitions or shareholder distributions, and that Glatiramer will
be successfully approved and launched in 2022 in the US as planned by
the company.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's expects Synthon to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-18
months, supported by cash balances of EUR80 million pro forma the
transaction, of which EUR70 million are earmarked for the earn out
payment; access to its RCF of EUR70 million which Moody's expects
to be undrawn at closing; annual Moody's adjusted FCF of around EUR15-20
million; and no debt maturities until 2028.
The RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a senior secured
net leverage of 8.7x, tested only when the RCF is drawn by
more than 40%. Moody's anticipates that the company will
have significant capacity against this threshold if tested.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's
assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant
lite secured loan structures.
The B2 rating assigned to the EUR360 million senior secured TLB and EUR70
million RCF reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees
from material subsidiaries of the Synthon group that account for at least
80% of the group's EBITDA. The security package consists
of share pledges, intragroup receivables, and material bank
accounts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure could arise if Synthon's leverage ratio (defined
as Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) trends well below 4.5x
on a sustained basis supported by a prudent financial policy and if its
Moody's adjusted FCF to debt is above 10% on a sustained
basis, while maintaining a good operating performance and adequate
liquidity.
Conversely, downward pressure could develop if the company's
leverage ratio increases above 5.5x sustainably; there are
unfavorable developments in the new product launches or operating performance
leading to a Moody's adjusted FCF to debt well below 5% on a sustained
basis or a to a deterioration of the company's liquidity profile;
or if the company embarks on significant debt-funded acquisitions
or shareholder distributions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Synthon, founded in 1991, is a leading player in the niche
B2B pharma segment of developing, manufacturing and out-licensing
generics pharmaceuticals. The company has a customer base of around
200 B2B customers, serving in around 100 countries. Synthon
is a vertically integrated company, having four development and
manufacturing units. The company generated company adjusted revenue
of EUR294 million and company adjusted EBITDA of EUR77 million for the
last twelve months ending June 2021, and it has been ultimately
majority-owned by BC Partners since 2019.
