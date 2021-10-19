Moody's assigns B2 rating to Synthon, outlook stable

Paris, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's or the agency) has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Stamina BidCo BV (Synthon or the company) the top entity of Synthon's restricted group, following the planned refinancing. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to Synthon's new EUR360 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2028 and its EUR70 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Synthon is looking to refinance its current capital structure, which was put in place at the time of the change in ownership in 2019 when BC Partners acquired a majority stake in the company. Proceeds of the new TLB will be applied to the repayment of existing debt (EUR290 million) and the payment of transaction related fees and expenses, with the balance kept on balance sheet and earmarked to fund a EUR70 million earn out payment relating to Glatiramer's successful approval in the US (expected in late 2021). In the event that the earn out payment does not become due, Moody's expects that the cash would be paid as a dividend to shareholders.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating reflects Synthon's leading position in the niche business-to-business (B2B) segment of development and manufacturing of generics; its solid market shares in the main Western European geographies for its top 5 products; the barriers to entry and customer stickiness derived from its intellectual property (IP) on developed products; a strong track record of quality and reliability resulting in longstanding relationships with major European generics pharmaceutical companies; and adequate liquidity profile including Moody's expectations of Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) around EUR15-20 million over the next 12 to 18 months.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by the company's small scale and high customer and product concentration with the top 5 customers representing around 40% of B2B revenue, and the top 3 molecules, 45%, although the company has breadth in terms of number of contracts per customer and per product, longstanding relationships with main customers, and exposure to different therapeutic areas, which partially mitigates concentration; its high Moody's adjusted gross leverage that the agency expects at 5.1x at the end of 2021 with deleveraging relying on earnings growth and successful launch of new products; and the potential risk that products in the future development pipeline do not get approved, thus losing investments made, or that future launches are delayed past the date of the originator brand's exclusivity loss, when speed to market is essential to capture market share, although the company has a good track record in these respects.

Under its ESG framework, Moody's regards the company's high tolerance for leverage as a governance risk.

Moody's expects Synthon's revenue to grow in the mid-single digits in percentage terms over the next two years. Growth will be mainly driven by the expected launch of four new generic products in oncology and multiple sclerosis which are already contracted and approved, except the Glatiramer approval in the US. While these new launches are under contract, Synthon's future revenue will depend on the new generics' market penetration and the market share captured by Synthon's partners.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Synthon's operating performance will continue to be strong over the next 12 to 18 months, allowing earnings growth and good FCF generation, and that Moody's adjusted gross debt will improve towards 4.5x. The outlook assumes that the company will not undertake any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, and that Glatiramer will be successfully approved and launched in 2022 in the US as planned by the company.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Synthon to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, supported by cash balances of EUR80 million pro forma the transaction, of which EUR70 million are earmarked for the earn out payment; access to its RCF of EUR70 million which Moody's expects to be undrawn at closing; annual Moody's adjusted FCF of around EUR15-20 million; and no debt maturities until 2028.

The RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a senior secured net leverage of 8.7x, tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's anticipates that the company will have significant capacity against this threshold if tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant lite secured loan structures.

The B2 rating assigned to the EUR360 million senior secured TLB and EUR70 million RCF reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the Synthon group that account for at least 80% of the group's EBITDA. The security package consists of share pledges, intragroup receivables, and material bank accounts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could arise if Synthon's leverage ratio (defined as Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) trends well below 4.5x on a sustained basis supported by a prudent financial policy and if its Moody's adjusted FCF to debt is above 10% on a sustained basis, while maintaining a good operating performance and adequate liquidity.

Conversely, downward pressure could develop if the company's leverage ratio increases above 5.5x sustainably; there are unfavorable developments in the new product launches or operating performance leading to a Moody's adjusted FCF to debt well below 5% on a sustained basis or a to a deterioration of the company's liquidity profile; or if the company embarks on significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Synthon, founded in 1991, is a leading player in the niche B2B pharma segment of developing, manufacturing and out-licensing generics pharmaceuticals. The company has a customer base of around 200 B2B customers, serving in around 100 countries. Synthon is a vertically integrated company, having four development and manufacturing units. The company generated company adjusted revenue of EUR294 million and company adjusted EBITDA of EUR77 million for the last twelve months ending June 2021, and it has been ultimately majority-owned by BC Partners since 2019.

