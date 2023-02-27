Moody's assigns B2 rating to Triumph Group, Inc.'s new first lien notes; affirms Caa2 CFR; outlook changed to positive

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Triumph Group, Inc.'s ("Triumph") new senior secured first lien notes due 2028. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Triumph's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the Caa3 rating on the existing senior unsecured notes. The B1 rating on the existing senior secured first lien notes and the Caa1 rating on the existing senior secured second lien notes were each unchanged. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is also unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Proceeds from the new senior secured first lien notes will be used to refinance existing senior secured first lien and second lien notes due 2024. Moody's expects that the ratings on the existing senior secured notes due 2024 will be withdrawn upon transaction close.

The assignment of the B2 (LGD2) rating on the new senior secured first lien notes due 2028 reflects their first lien priority status within Triumph's capital structure. The Caa3 (LGD5) rating on the senior unsecured notes is one notch below the CFR. This reflects the notes' unsecured nature and junior ranking compared to Triumph's senior secured first lien notes.

The change of the outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's view that the ongoing recovery in commercial aerospace markets will drive earnings growth, increased cash generation, and a gradual improvement in Triumph's credit metrics.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Triumph Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Triumph Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)

No Actions:

..Issuer: Triumph Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Triumph Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Caa2 CFR reflects Triumph's weak credit metrics and historically weak cash generation against Moody's expectations of a sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow over the next two years. The improvement in Triumph's credit metrics will be driven by the ongoing recovery in commercial aerospace and steady demand in the company's military markets. Debt-to-EBITDA as of December 2022 is very high at around 10x, although Moody's expects leverage to decline gradually as commercial aerospace markets continue their recovery.

The CFR is supported by Triumph's considerable scale and well-established presence as an aerospace supplier. Recent business wins, coupled with ongoing de-risking efforts and the sale of the unprofitable structures business, collectively create a path to improved earnings and cash generation. This will support a more stable and predictable business going forward.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady operating performance along with sustained earnings growth and a gradual improvement in credit metrics.

The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating denotes Moody's expectations of adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Cash totaled $116 million as of December 2022. Moody's anticipates positive free cash flow generation during the fiscal 2024 year ending March 31, 2024 with FCF-to-debt in the low single-digits. The company does not have a revolving credit facility. Therefore, external liquidity is limited to a $100 million accounts receivable facility with roughly $10 million of availability as of December 2022 and an expiration of November 2024.

Triumph's ESG considerations reflect its highly negative environmental, social and governance risk. Triumph has high exposure to environmental and social risks due to carbon transition. From a governance perspective, the company has a weak balance sheet with debt-to-EBITDA of around 11x which limits near-term financial flexibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a ratings upgrade include the refinancing and maturity extension of Triumph's senior secured notes due 2024. Sustained earnings growth and FCF-to-debt consistently in the low single-digits would also be supportive of an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include an inability to consistently grow earnings or negative free cash flow during fiscal 2024.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and subsystems. Moody's expects revenues for the twelve months ended March 2023 to be $1.3 billion.

