Moody's assigns B2 rating to UFC's add on term loan

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned UFC Holdings, LLC's
(UFC) proposed $150mm add on term loan a B2 rating. All
other ratings including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the
B2 rating for the existing senior secured credit facility, and stable
outlook remain unchanged.
The net proceeds of the add on term loan and cash from the balance sheet
will be used to repay the $150 million revolver balance outstanding.
Pro forma leverage will remain unchanged at 6.4x (including Moody's
standard adjustments) as of Q1 2020. UFC also announced the upsize
of the revolver to $212.75 million from $162.75
million. Cash on the balance sheet will be approximately $205
million pro forma for the transaction as of May 31, 2020.
The following is a summary of today's actions:
..Issuer: UFC Holdings, LLC
....$150 million Senior Secured 1st
lien Term Loan due 2026, assigned a B2 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
UFC's B2 CFR reflects already high leverage levels which Moody's
expects will increase to over 8x by the end of 2020. In addition,
cash flow from operations will decrease as long as the pandemic impacts
the ability to hold live events with spectators in attendance.
UFC resumed MMA events in May 2020 with additional fights scheduled in
the near term. Attendance revenue will be impacted if events continue
to be held without fans, but the revenue from this segment represents
a modest portion of UFC's total revenue.
UFC benefits from its long term media and pay per view (PPV) rights agreement
with ESPN which provides for a substantial portion of total revenue and
EBITDA. This contractual arrangement will limit the impact of the
pandemic as long as events can be held, even if there are no fans
in attendance. The US media agreement with ESPN, which lasts
until the end of 2025, led to a material increase in revenue and
EBITDA in 2019 with modest contractual increases going forward.
UFC also entered into an agreement with ESPN for the domestic residential
PPV rights until the end of 2025. While the media rights deal led
to a significant increase in profitability, the PPV agreement has
dramatically reduced the volatility of the business which had been impacted
by last minute changes to the fight card historically. UFC also
benefits from its position as the largest mixed martial arts promotion
company, although Moody's expects competition in the industry
will continue to increase. The limited required space and number
of fighters for MMA events allow events to be rescheduled easier than
other major sporting events.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Live sports has been one
of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in UFC's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and UFC remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in UFC's credit
profile is the company's highly aggressive financial policy.
UFC has maintained very high leverage levels and issued additional debt,
including $465 million of additional term loans, to help
take out preferred equity in September 2019. UFC has also directed
free cash flow to dividends and has authorized additional dividends going
forward.
Moody's expects UFC will maintain a good liquidity profile over
the next twelve months with a pro forma cash balance of $205 million
as of May 31, 2020 and full access to a recently upsized $212.75
million revolving credit facility that matures in April 2024. UFC
is projected to generate positive free cash flow if events are able to
be held as expected (even without fans in attendance), but liquidity
would deteriorate if UFC is unable to hold events due to the pandemic.
Moody's expects excess cash flow will likely be used for dividends
or future acquisitions. In January 2020, the board of directors
authorized up to $300 million in distributions to equity holders
with $196 million paid out in Q1 2020. The term loan is
covenant lite and the revolver contains a 6.5x maximum first lien
leverage ratio when more than 35% of the revolver is drawn.
Moody's anticipates that the cushion of covenant compliance will
remain adequate in the near term.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for declines in
revenue and EBITDA in the near term and elevated leverage levels as a
result of the pandemic. However, Moody's expects free
cash flow to remain positive if events continue to be held as a result
of long term media agreements which provides material support to performance,
even without spectators in attendance. Leverage will likely decline
below 7x in 2021 from contractual media increases and a gradual recovery
in attendance revenue. However, a prolonged suspension of
future events due to the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a negative
rating action as leverage and liquidity would be substantially impacted.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade is unlikely as long as the coronavirus impacts the ability
to hold live events with fans in attendance. However, an
upgrade could occur if leverage declined below 5x (including Moody's adjustments)
with continued positive revenue and EBITDA growth as well as a good liquidity
profile. Confidence would also be needed that the financial policy
of the company would be consistent with a higher rating.
Moody's could downgrade UFC's ratings if leverage was expected to be sustained
above 7x (including Moody's adjustments) in 2021 due to the coronavirus
or equity friendly transactions. Additional leveraging debt increases
prior to a recovery from the pandemic would also likely result in negative
rating activity, as would a weak liquidity position or elevated
concern about UFC's ability to remain in compliance with its financial
covenants.
UFC Holdings, LLC is the world's leading promoter of mixed martial
arts (MMA) sports competition events. MMA is an individual combat
sport with international appeal, which combines techniques from
various combat sports and martial arts, including boxing,
karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, and
wrestling and is governed by the "Unified Rules of MMA".
Endeavor Operating Company, LLC is the majority shareholder.
Revenues for 2019 were well over $800 million.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653