Moody's assigns B2 rating to UFC's add on term loan

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned UFC Holdings, LLC's (UFC) proposed $150mm add on term loan a B2 rating. All other ratings including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2 rating for the existing senior secured credit facility, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

The net proceeds of the add on term loan and cash from the balance sheet will be used to repay the $150 million revolver balance outstanding. Pro forma leverage will remain unchanged at 6.4x (including Moody's standard adjustments) as of Q1 2020. UFC also announced the upsize of the revolver to $212.75 million from $162.75 million. Cash on the balance sheet will be approximately $205 million pro forma for the transaction as of May 31, 2020.

The following is a summary of today's actions:

..Issuer: UFC Holdings, LLC

....$150 million Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan due 2026, assigned a B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

UFC's B2 CFR reflects already high leverage levels which Moody's expects will increase to over 8x by the end of 2020. In addition, cash flow from operations will decrease as long as the pandemic impacts the ability to hold live events with spectators in attendance. UFC resumed MMA events in May 2020 with additional fights scheduled in the near term. Attendance revenue will be impacted if events continue to be held without fans, but the revenue from this segment represents a modest portion of UFC's total revenue.

UFC benefits from its long term media and pay per view (PPV) rights agreement with ESPN which provides for a substantial portion of total revenue and EBITDA. This contractual arrangement will limit the impact of the pandemic as long as events can be held, even if there are no fans in attendance. The US media agreement with ESPN, which lasts until the end of 2025, led to a material increase in revenue and EBITDA in 2019 with modest contractual increases going forward. UFC also entered into an agreement with ESPN for the domestic residential PPV rights until the end of 2025. While the media rights deal led to a significant increase in profitability, the PPV agreement has dramatically reduced the volatility of the business which had been impacted by last minute changes to the fight card historically. UFC also benefits from its position as the largest mixed martial arts promotion company, although Moody's expects competition in the industry will continue to increase. The limited required space and number of fighters for MMA events allow events to be rescheduled easier than other major sporting events.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Live sports has been one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in UFC's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and UFC remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in UFC's credit profile is the company's highly aggressive financial policy. UFC has maintained very high leverage levels and issued additional debt, including $465 million of additional term loans, to help take out preferred equity in September 2019. UFC has also directed free cash flow to dividends and has authorized additional dividends going forward.

Moody's expects UFC will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next twelve months with a pro forma cash balance of $205 million as of May 31, 2020 and full access to a recently upsized $212.75 million revolving credit facility that matures in April 2024. UFC is projected to generate positive free cash flow if events are able to be held as expected (even without fans in attendance), but liquidity would deteriorate if UFC is unable to hold events due to the pandemic. Moody's expects excess cash flow will likely be used for dividends or future acquisitions. In January 2020, the board of directors authorized up to $300 million in distributions to equity holders with $196 million paid out in Q1 2020. The term loan is covenant lite and the revolver contains a 6.5x maximum first lien leverage ratio when more than 35% of the revolver is drawn. Moody's anticipates that the cushion of covenant compliance will remain adequate in the near term.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for declines in revenue and EBITDA in the near term and elevated leverage levels as a result of the pandemic. However, Moody's expects free cash flow to remain positive if events continue to be held as a result of long term media agreements which provides material support to performance, even without spectators in attendance. Leverage will likely decline below 7x in 2021 from contractual media increases and a gradual recovery in attendance revenue. However, a prolonged suspension of future events due to the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a negative rating action as leverage and liquidity would be substantially impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely as long as the coronavirus impacts the ability to hold live events with fans in attendance. However, an upgrade could occur if leverage declined below 5x (including Moody's adjustments) with continued positive revenue and EBITDA growth as well as a good liquidity profile. Confidence would also be needed that the financial policy of the company would be consistent with a higher rating.

Moody's could downgrade UFC's ratings if leverage was expected to be sustained above 7x (including Moody's adjustments) in 2021 due to the coronavirus or equity friendly transactions. Additional leveraging debt increases prior to a recovery from the pandemic would also likely result in negative rating activity, as would a weak liquidity position or elevated concern about UFC's ability to remain in compliance with its financial covenants.

UFC Holdings, LLC is the world's leading promoter of mixed martial arts (MMA) sports competition events. MMA is an individual combat sport with international appeal, which combines techniques from various combat sports and martial arts, including boxing, karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, and wrestling and is governed by the "Unified Rules of MMA". Endeavor Operating Company, LLC is the majority shareholder. Revenues for 2019 were well over $800 million.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

