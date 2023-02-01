Moody's assigns B2 rating to United Talent Agency's new term loan; outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to United Talent Agency, LLC's (UTA) new $250 million senior secured first lien term loan. The B2 corporate family rating (CFR), existing B2 senior secured first lien credit facility rating, and all other ratings remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The net proceeds of the new term loan will be used to repay the existing revolver balance and add approximately $60 million of cash to the balance sheet. The new term loan is expected to be non-fungible with the existing term loan that will remain outstanding. The senior secured revolving credit facility will also be increased to $215 million from $200 million as part of the transaction. Pro forma leverage increases to 5.7x from 5.3x as of Q3 2022 as a result of the transaction. The additional cash to the balance sheet and full revolver availability will further bolster UTA's liquidity position. Moody's expects a significant portion of the cash will be used for future acquisitions to further enhance UTA's existing service offerings or further diversify operations.

Assignments:

..Issuer: United Talent Agency, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: United Talent Agency, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

UTA's B2 CFR reflects the very high pro forma leverage level (5.7x including Moody's standard adjustments as of Q3 2022) and Moody's expectation that leverage will decline to below the mid 5x level in 2023 absent any additional debt funded transactions. A potential strike by the Writers Guild of America could increase volatility in operating performance depending on the length of time that scripted content production is disrupted, but UTA has diversified operations over the past several years with a cost structure that is largely variable. UTA will benefit from the increasing value of original content worldwide given the ongoing demand for content from traditional media companies and streaming services, but Moody's expects the pace of growth to moderate from existing levels.

Concert related revenue is likely to continue to contribute to growth through 2024 given the strong demand for live entertainment. Sports related revenues benefit from largely contractual revenue streams and will likely expand further as athletes' compensation continues to rise due to strong demand for sports content. The cost structure is relatively variable which limits the impact of fluctuations in performance. In addition, expenses can be reduced if results in any one business segment underperforms. UTA is the third largest representation agency and Moody's expects the company will continue to evaluate additional purchases to further increase its scale, geographic footprint, and the range of services offered.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

UTA's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4). Moody's expects UTA will pursue an aggressive financial profile including additional acquisitions to expand and diversify operations with distributions to unit holders that will result in modestly negative free cash flow (FCF) in the near term. UTA is a private company owned by the partners of the firm with a minority ownership position held by EQT Private Equity.

Moody's expects that UTA will maintain a good liquidity position as a result of approximately $160 million of pro forma cash on the balance sheet as of Q4 2022 and access to an undrawn $215 million revolving credit facility due 2026 following completion of the transaction. The $15 million revolver that was outstanding at another subsidiary (not rated by Moody's) was cancelled and replaced by the upsize of the existing revolver to $215 million. Free cash flow after distributions to partners is likely to be modestly negative in 2023 and 2024. Capex was $15 million LTM Q3 2022, but will increase in 2023 as UTA expands its office space at several locations. In April 2022, UTA received $32 million in proceeds from the sale of a prior investment. Cash on the balance sheet will likely be used largely for acquisitions and to fund negative FCF after distributions.

The term loan is covenant lite. The revolver is subject to a maximum senior secured net leverage ratio covenant when greater than 35% of the revolver is drawn of 7.25x until Q4 2022 with a step down to 4.5x starting in Q1 2023. Moody's expects UTA will remain within compliance with the revolver covenant over the next twelve months.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of continued revenue and EBITDA growth aided by synergies from recent acquisitions that will lead to a decrease in leverage to below the mid 5x range. While Moody's expects continued positive media spending growth overall, a strike by the Writers Guild of America has the potential to increase volatility in 2023. UTA will also continue to be acquisitive going forward. Purchases funded with cash on the balance sheet would likely lead to additional profit growth and contribute to a reduction in leverage. However, additional debt funded purchases have the potential to increase leverage and lead to negative rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if UTA's leverage was sustained below 4x (including Moody's standard adjustments) with FCF as a percentage of debt in the mid- single digits after distributions. Continuing positive organic growth and confidence that UTA would pursue a financial policy in line with a higher rating would also be required.

The ratings could be downgraded if UTA's leverage was sustained above 6x (including Moody's standard adjustments) due to additional debt funded acquisitions or poor operating underperformance. A weakened liquidity position may also lead to negative rating pressure.

United Talent Agency, LLC (UTA) is a diversified client representation agency that represents writers, producers, directors, actors, and public speakers as well as others. In addition, the company's music touring business represents musicians in live touring as well as services representing social influencers, streamers, and brands in esports. UTA also provides investment advisory services in media and entertainment and expanded its sports representation business through the acquisition of a significant stake in Klutch Sports Group in 2019 as well as the purchases of other sports representation agencies. In December 2021, UTA completed the acquisition of marketing and consultancy firm, Media Link, LLC. and in June 2022, UTA acquired UK based literary and talent group, Curtis Brown Group. UTA's revenue as of LTM Q3 2022 was well over $600 million.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

