Moody's assigns B2 rating to Varsity Brands' extended term loan; outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") – assigned a B2 rating to Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc.'s ("Varsity Brands") proposed amended and extended senior secured first lien term loan due December 2026. Moody's took no action on Varsity Brands' B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), or B2 rating on the senior secured first lien notes due December 2024. The outlook is stable.

Varsity Brands plans to amend its existing senior secured first lien term loan and extend the maturity by two years to 2026 of which $1,331.4 million is outstanding. Consenting owners will be rolled into a new first lien term loan tranche maturing December 2026 from December 2024. The amendment will also increase the margin on the first lien term loan and move the first lien term loan to SOFR from LIBOR with a flat credit spread adjustment ("CSA").

Concurrently, Varsity Brands will extend the maturity on its asset based revolving credit facility. The company also plans to increase the borrowing capacity from $180 million to $350 million but put in place various limitations on ABL uses including ABL proceeds cannot be used to repay the second lien term loan and a limit on the amount of debt drawn on its ABL for any consecutive 90 day period. Varsity Brands will also extend the maturity of the unrated senior secured second lien term loan to April 2027, which is 120 days past the proposed new first lien term loan maturity. The company will also move the second lien term loan to SOFR with a flat CSA and increase the margin. The incremental interest on the second lien term-loan will be paid-in-kind ("PIK").

Moody's views the amend and extend transaction as a credit positive as it addresses the significant December 2024 debt maturities and refinancing need. Higher debt and interest expense are credit negative but can be accommodated within Moody's expectations for the B3 CFR and stable outlook. Leverage may modestly increase at close as the company may fund financing fees with revolver borrowings. The estimate $20 million increase in annual interest will reduce free cash flow and interest coverage. The amendment also puts in place first lien lender protections against aggressive restructuring transactions including subordination of existing lenders through new priority debt exchanges, collateral stripping or transfers to unrestricted subsidiaries, and release of guarantees by non-wholly owned subs. Moody's expects solid demand across end-markets served by BSN Sport and Varsity Spirt and strong operational performance to more than offset a weaker but improving EBITDA margin at Herff Jones. Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to improve to just north of 7.0x over the next twelve months from 8.6x as of September 2022 and return to positive free cash flow in the $5 to $15 million range as working capital headwinds moderate.

Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc.

Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Varsity Brands' B3 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage and weak free cash flow. Seasonality causes volatility in operating results and cash flow. Further, the mature Herff Jones business segment faces secular headwinds as consumer demand for affinity products gradually erodes. However, Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to decline to around 7.2x over the next 12 to 18 months from 8.6x for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022 supported by strong demand and operating performance across BSN and Varsity Spirit and EBITDA margin improvement at Herff Jones as recent investment into operational efficiency start to yield results. Sales and EBITDA have largely recovered since the pandemic when school closures and cancellation of sports and cheer competitions and camps disrupted the business. Moody's also expects positive free cash flow in 2023 of around $5 to $15 million as working capital improves. Varsity Brands has a strong position within niche school apparel, athletic and achievement markets and decent diversification across its segments. Products are relatively nondiscretionary due to their key role in school milestones or utilization in sporting/cheer events that generally remain steady regardless of economic conditions. Moody's expects debt-funded acquisitions will likely continue to supplement growth over time. Varsity Brands has high governance risks primarily related to its aggressive financial strategy under private equity ownership, including operating with high leverage and use of debt to fund acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for the company's products over the next 12-18 months will remain strong due to the high levels of in-person school activities, sporting and cheer events, and cheer camps, resulting in improving revenue and earnings and a reduction in debt to EBTIDA leverage below 8.0x. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2023 with further acceleration in 2024.

An upgrade of the ratings would require strong organic revenues and EBITDA growth or meaningful reduction in outstanding debt such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 7.0x. An upgrade would also require stronger and more stable free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or EBITDA margin deteriorates and free cash flow does not improve. The rating may also be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x either due to a lower EBITDA margin or more aggressive financial policy, the company completes debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, or liquidity deteriorates.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE FACTORS

Varsity Brands' ESG Credit Impact Score is (CIS-4), mainly driven by the highly negative exposure to governance risks, including its majority ownership by private equity sponsors and aggressive financial strategy including high financial leverage and propensity for debt funded M&A. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental risks principally related to natural capital through raw material utilization in the manufacturing processes as well as carbon and energy and transition risks. Social risks are also moderately negative and stem from societal shift away from school affinity products and consumer preference for digital media in lieu of print-based.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas, Varsity Brands Holding Co., Inc. ("Varsity Brands"), through its affiliates, is a provider of sports, cheerleading and achievement related products to schools, colleges and youth organizations in the US. The company operates through its three complementary businesses: BSN Sports, providing sports apparel and equipment to schools and consumers; Herff Jones, supplying graduation-related items and recognition rewards through its Yearbook and Achievement divisions; and Varsity Spirit, offering cheerleading uniforms and apparel and hosting cheerleading camps and competitions. The company was acquired in 2018 in an LBO transaction by Bain Capital for a total implied enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion, with prior PE owners Charlesbank Capital Partners and some co-investors retaining a minority stake in the entity. The company reported revenue of $2.35 billion for the twelve months period ending September 2022.

