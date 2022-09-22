Moody's assigns B2 rating to Villa Dutch Bidco B.V., outlook is stable

Paris, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and probability of default rating (PDR) of B2-PD to Villa Dutch Bidco B.V. (House of HR or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 instrument ratings on the EUR1,020 million senior secured first lien term loan B, EUR125 million senior secured first lien delayed drawn term loan and EUR250 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF). Moody's has assigned a Caa1 rating to the EUR310 million senior secured second lien term loan issued by Villa Dutch Bidco B.V.. The outlook is stable. Moody's expects the current senior secured notes to be refinanced with other senior secured debt and today's action is dependent on the successful refinancing of House of HR's capital structure.

At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the B2 CFR and B2-PD PDR of House of HR NV and all instrument ratings at both House of HR NV and House of Finance N.V. (The) will be withdrawn following the closing of this transaction.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the refinancing of House of HR's capital structure following the leveraged buyout (LBO) of the company by Bain Capital from NaxiCap Partners. This secondary LBO positions the company weakly in the B2 rating category due to the higher debt quantum resulting in Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 6.3x at closing of the transaction amidst a much weaker macroeconomic backdrop. House of HR has so far demonstrated strong operating performance after the pandemic and a track record of operating as a larger entity after having completed several acquisitions in the last two years. Moody's expects this strong operating performance and improvement in earnings to continue with leverage declining to 5.8x by 2023 while free cash flow (FCF)/debt is expected to be around 3% while maintaining adequate liquidity.

House of HR benefits from a flexible cost structure, mainly consisting of candidate salaries and their ability to pass through wage increases to clients, including through automatic contractual mechanisms which will protect its margins. However, the company operates in a cyclical industry and has high exposure to small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"). This makes the company vulnerable to downside risk given Moody's expectation of a weakening economic environment that could result in high unemployment rates, surplus labour supply and low vacancy rates that could weaken House of HR's revenue and EBITDA. In contrast, the focus on white-collar and specialised blue-collar workers is a credit positive as hiring trends are less cyclical in these segments.

Governance was a key rating driver of today's rating action in line with Moody's ESG framework following the sale of House of HR to Bain Capital. Moody's expects House of HR to have aggressive financial policies and potentially pay dividends or make sizeable debt-financed acquisitions to increase revenue and scale which could delay deleveraging. The company has grown through bolt-on acquisitions, purchasing several businesses with incremental debt proceeds over the last two years.

LIQUIDITY

House of HR's liquidity is adequate. The LBO transaction is structured with EUR50 million cash at closing and Moody's expects annual free cash flow generation of around EUR60 million for 2023. House of HR will also have 6.5-year EUR250 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) which may be drawn together with other cash sources to fund this transaction. The senior secured RCF only has a springing maintenance covenant based on senior secured net leverage of 8.1x, tested when drawings exceed 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR is B2-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including notes and bank debt. The senior secured RCF, senior secured first lien term loan B and senior secured first lien delayed drawn term loan, which rank pari passu, are rated B2, in line with the CFR while the senior secured second lien term loan is rated Caa1.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that House of HR's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, will be well below 6x in the next 12-18 months supported by continuous improvement in earnings. The company's limited capex requirements (c.1% of revenues) will also support FCF/debt of around 3%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure though unlikely at this stage could arise if the company's: (1) strong operating performance continues both in terms of sales and EBITDA margin; (2) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, decreases sustainably below 4.5x; (3) FCF/ debt rises sustainably above 5% and liquidity remains strong.

Negative rating pressure could arise if the company's: (1) operating performance were to deteriorate and deviate materially from Moody's expectations; (2) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, increases above 6x; (3) free cash flow turns negative for a prolonged period and liquidity concerns arise.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Villa Dutch Bidco B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: House of HR NV

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Villa Dutch Bidco B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

House of HR is a Belgium-based provider of human resource solutions with a focus on SMEs. The company predominantly operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France, and serves two segments: (1) Specialized Talent Solutions - general temporary and permanent staffing services of candidates with technical profiles and (2) Engineering and Consulting (EC) — secondment of engineers and highly skilled technicians, consultants and lawyers. On a pro forma basis, the company reported revenue of EUR2,634 million and company adjusted EBITDA of EUR318 million for the last twelve months ending 30 June 2022.

