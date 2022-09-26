Moody's assigns B2 rating to Villa Dutch Bidco's proposed new notes

Paris, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned B2 instrument rating to the EUR 425 million backed senior secured notes issued by Villa Dutch Bidco B.V. (House of HR or the company). The rest of the ratings and outlook at Villa Dutch Bidco B.V. remain unchanged. The backed senior secured notes are part of a refinancing following the acquisition of the company from Bain Capital. Today's action is dependent on the successful refinancing of House of HR's capital structure.

All instrument ratings and outlook at both House of HR NV and House of Finance N.V. (The) will be withdrawn following the closing of this transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new backed senior secured notes due 2029 are rated at the same level as Villa Dutch Bidco B.V.'s existing B2 corporate family rating (CFR), reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including notes and bank debt.

The B2 instrument rating assigned to the new backed senior secured notes also reflects their pari passu ranking with Villa Dutch Bidco B.V.'s EUR1,020 million senior secured first lien term loan B, EUR125 million senior secured first lien delayed drawn term loan, EUR250 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) while the EUR310 million senior secured second lien term loan is rated Caa1.

House of HR's operating performance has so far been strong since the pandemic and it has a track record of operating as a larger entity after having completed several acquisitions in the last two years. The company also benefits from a flexible cost structure, mainly consisting of candidate salaries and their ability to pass through wage increases to clients, including through automatic contractual mechanisms which will protect its margins.

However, the company operates in a cyclical industry and has high exposure to small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"). This makes the company vulnerable to downside risk given Moody's expectation of a weakening economic environment that could result in high unemployment rates, surplus labour supply and low vacancy rates that could weaken House of HR's revenue and EBITDA. In contrast, the focus on white-collar and specialised blue-collar workers is a credit positive as hiring trends are less cyclical in these segments.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that House of HR's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, will be well below 6x in the next 12-18 months supported by continuous improvement in earnings. The company's limited capex requirements (c.1% of revenues) will also support FCF/debt of around 3%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure though unlikely at this stage could arise if the company's: (1) strong operating performance continues both in terms of sales and EBITDA margin; (2) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, decreases sustainably below 4.5x; (3) FCF/ debt rises sustainably above 5% and liquidity remains strong.

Negative rating pressure could arise if the company's: (1) operating performance were to deteriorate and deviate materially from Moody's expectations; (2) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, increases above 6x; (3) free cash flow turns negative for a prolonged period and liquidity concerns arise.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

House of HR is a Belgium-based provider of human resource solutions with a focus on SMEs. The company predominantly operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France, and serves two segments: (1) Specialized Talent Solutions - general temporary and permanent staffing services of candidates with technical profiles and (2) Engineering and Consulting (EC) — secondment of engineers and highly skilled technicians, consultants and lawyers. On a pro forma basis, the company reported revenue of EUR2,634 million and company adjusted EBITDA of EUR318 million for the last twelve months ending 30 June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

