Moody's assigns B2 rating to proposed senior secured notes of Bank of Industry's funding vehicle

London, 03 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 senior secured long-term foreign currency rating
to the proposed Senior Note Participation Notes to be issued by BOI Finance
B.V., a special-purpose funding vehicle incorporated
in the Netherlands by Bank of Industry. The issuer outlook on BOI
Finance B.V. is stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 senior secured rating assigned to BOI Finance B.V.'s
proposed Senior Note Participation Notes reflects Bank of Industry's
B2 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and the application
of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies rating
methodology which considers the senior notes' position within the
company's funding structure.
The proposed Senior Note Participation Notes to be issued by BOI Finance
B.V. will be issued for the sole purpose of funding the
acquisition of a Senior Note issued by Bank of Industry. The obligations
of Bank of Industry to make payment of principal and interest to BOI Finance
B.V. under the Senior Note are guaranteed by an unconditional
and irrevocable guarantee of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (B2 stable).
The proposed Senior Note Participation Notes to be issued by BOI Finance
B.V. will be direct, general, secured and limited
recourse obligations of BOI Finance B.V., and will
rank rateably, without preference amongst themselves. BOI
Finance B.V.'s payment obligations will be secured
by a first fixed charge of certain of the Issuer's rights and interests
as holder of the Senior Note and the benefit of the Guarantee.
The Senior Note issued by Bank of Industry constitutes direct, general,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of Bank of
Industry, and will rank pari passu with all other present and future
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Bank of Industry. The
Federal Government of Nigeria has irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed
to BOI Finance B.V. as the holder of the Senior Note,
the due and punctual payment of all amounts payable by Bank of Industry.
Bank of Industry's ratings also reflect its robust capital buffers,
with an equity-to-total assets ratio of 20.5%
as of June 2021, and low nonperforming loans to gross loans ratio
of 3.4%, with the bulk of the loan book also secured
against bank guarantees or federal government bonds. In recent
years, the bank has also diversified its funding base through funding
from international financial institutions. However, the bank's
funding base remains vulnerable to investors' risk appetite, while
Bank of Industry's developmental mandate, along with the difficult
operating environment, will pressure its asset quality and profitability.
OUTLOOK
Moody's has aligned BOI Finance B.V.'s stable issuer
outlook with Bank of Industry's stable issuer outlook. Therefore,
BOI Finance B.V.'s issuer outlook will move in tandem
with Bank of Industry's issuer outlook.
Bank of Industry's stable issuer outlook is aligned with the stable
outlook on the sovereign rating. This reflects the high interlinks
between Bank of Industry's credit profile and that of the sovereign,
given the bank's high exposures to government bills held with the Central
Bank of Nigeria, and its development finance mandate and operations
in Nigeria.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upwards pressure on Bank of Industry's issuer ratings could develop from
a material strengthening of the firm's operating environment and in the
government's credit profile and ratings.
Downward pressure on Bank of Industry's issuer ratings could develop from
a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, as would be indicated
by a downgrade in the sovereign rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: BOI Finance B.V.
Assignment:
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in this rating were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
