Moody's assigns B2 rating to the Government of Rwanda's USD bond issuance

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a rating of B2 to the Government of Rwanda's forthcoming USD-bond issuance.

This rating mirrors the B2 long-term issuer rating of the Government of Rwanda. The senior unsecured notes will rank pari passu with all of the government's current and future senior unsecured debt obligations.

The rating was initiated by Moody's and was not requested by the rated entity. It is being assigned as a result of an issuance of USD-denominated debt by the Government of Rwanda in the United States under Rule 144A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating assigned to the notes mirrors the issuer rating of the Government of Rwanda. The senior unsecured notes rank pari passu with all of the government's current and future senior unsecured debt obligations. The government intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to refinancing existing obligations and invest in key priority projects.

The Government of Rwanda's issuer rating is supported by a relatively robust institutional framework compared with rated peers, as illustrated by continued reform implementation and policy effectiveness. The country's relatively favorable business environment and the focus of its development strategy on business services underpin the economy's high growth potential. Although Rwanda's debt burden continues to rise, most of its external debt is concessional, which reduces rollover risk because of its long average maturity. The issuer rating captures Rwanda's credit challenges, including its small size and low income levels, which severely constrain the sovereign's shock absorption capacity and elevated susceptibility to event risk, mainly driven by political risks and external vulnerability risk.

The negative outlook on the issuer rating reflects the risks the coronavirus pandemic may durably impair certain sectors of the economy, such as transportation and tourism, potentially lowering the returns on past government investment. Lower growth in turn would make fiscal consolidation more challenging, raising the credit risks associated with Rwanda's relatively high debt burden, which had been rising before the coronavirus shock and is being exacerbated by it.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Rwanda's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting its very highly negative exposure to social risks and highly negative exposure to environmental risk, along with moderately negative governance.

Rwanda's exposure to environmental risks is reflected in its highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score) reflecting physical climate and water risks. Rwanda's profile is particularly vulnerable to risks posed by periods of droughts and flooding, which can affect the output and income earned by the sizeable portion of the economy employed in the agriculture sector. The country's underdeveloped infrastructure means that a large portion of the population does not have access to safe drinking water.

Exposure to social risks is reflected in its very highly negative (S-5 issuer profile score), and mainly relates to high levels of poverty, as well as limited access to basic services. Very high rate of chronic malnutrition, and low school completion rates, low tertiary school enrollment constrain human capital, weighing on potential growth. Poor infrastructure or the absence of it (particularly for surface transportation, sanitation, energy generation and transmission) represent additional structural constraints.

The influence of governance on Rwanda's credit profile is moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score) and captures a positive track record of policy implementation and reforms. However, challenges relate to budget management and transparency regarding contingent liabilities owing to government guarantees and support for state-owned entities.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 2,337 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -3.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -8.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 58.3% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: ba3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 29 July 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Rwanda, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's credit fundamentals and rating level, along with the terms and conditions of the notes to be issued and the conclusion that these notes would rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt obligations of the government of Rwanda.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the B2 instrument rating mirrors the issuer rating of the Government of Rwanda, the same factors and considerations apply. The outlook on the issuer rating would likely return to stable if the government is able to implement a faster and sustained fiscal consolidation that would reduce debt over the medium term. Moody's would also return the outlook on the issuer rating to stable if it were to determine the pandemic-induced shock would not have a lasting effect on key growth and foreign-exchange-generating sectors such as tourism and transportation, which would result in a faster improvement in fiscal and external imbalances.

Moody's would lower the rating if it became increasingly clear that Rwanda's growth prospects had materially diminished compared to pre-crisis projections, lowering the expected return on publicly-financed capital projects. As a result, debt would rise faster and further than currently expected by Moody's to high levels that would over time weaken the government's liquidity position. Furthermore, a downgrade is likely if Rwanda's external position fails to improve in the foreseeable future, with additional pressure on reserves that raises external vulnerability risk.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

