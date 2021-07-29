Moody's assigns B2 rating to the Government of Rwanda's USD bond issuance

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a rating of B2 to the Government of Rwanda's forthcoming
USD-bond issuance.
This rating mirrors the B2 long-term issuer rating of the Government
of Rwanda. The senior unsecured notes will rank pari passu with
all of the government's current and future senior unsecured debt obligations.
The rating was initiated by Moody's and was not requested by the rated
entity. It is being assigned as a result of an issuance of USD-denominated
debt by the Government of Rwanda in the United States under Rule 144A.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating assigned to the notes mirrors the issuer rating of the Government
of Rwanda. The senior unsecured notes rank pari passu with all
of the government's current and future senior unsecured debt obligations.
The government intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to refinancing
existing obligations and invest in key priority projects.
The Government of Rwanda's issuer rating is supported by a relatively
robust institutional framework compared with rated peers, as illustrated
by continued reform implementation and policy effectiveness. The
country's relatively favorable business environment and the focus of its
development strategy on business services underpin the economy's high
growth potential. Although Rwanda's debt burden continues to rise,
most of its external debt is concessional, which reduces rollover
risk because of its long average maturity. The issuer rating captures
Rwanda's credit challenges, including its small size and low
income levels, which severely constrain the sovereign's shock absorption
capacity and elevated susceptibility to event risk, mainly driven
by political risks and external vulnerability risk.
The negative outlook on the issuer rating reflects the risks the coronavirus
pandemic may durably impair certain sectors of the economy, such
as transportation and tourism, potentially lowering the returns
on past government investment. Lower growth in turn would make
fiscal consolidation more challenging, raising the credit risks
associated with Rwanda's relatively high debt burden, which had
been rising before the coronavirus shock and is being exacerbated by it.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Rwanda's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4)
reflecting its very highly negative exposure to social risks and highly
negative exposure to environmental risk, along with moderately negative
governance.
Rwanda's exposure to environmental risks is reflected in its highly
negative (E-4 issuer profile score) reflecting physical climate
and water risks. Rwanda's profile is particularly vulnerable
to risks posed by periods of droughts and flooding, which can affect
the output and income earned by the sizeable portion of the economy employed
in the agriculture sector. The country's underdeveloped infrastructure
means that a large portion of the population does not have access to safe
drinking water.
Exposure to social risks is reflected in its very highly negative (S-5
issuer profile score), and mainly relates to high levels of poverty,
as well as limited access to basic services. Very high rate of
chronic malnutrition, and low school completion rates, low
tertiary school enrollment constrain human capital, weighing on
potential growth. Poor infrastructure or the absence of it (particularly
for surface transportation, sanitation, energy generation
and transmission) represent additional structural constraints.
The influence of governance on Rwanda's credit profile is moderately
negative (G-3 issuer profile score) and captures a positive track
record of policy implementation and reforms. However, challenges
relate to budget management and transparency regarding contingent liabilities
owing to government guarantees and support for state-owned entities.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 2,337 (2020
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -3.4% (2020
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020
Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -8.8%
(2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.9% (2020 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 58.3% (2020 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 29 July 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of Rwanda, Government of. The main points raised during the
discussion were: The issuer's credit fundamentals and rating level,
along with the terms and conditions of the notes to be issued and the
conclusion that these notes would rank pari passu with other senior unsecured
debt obligations of the government of Rwanda.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the B2 instrument rating mirrors the issuer rating of the Government
of Rwanda, the same factors and considerations apply. The
outlook on the issuer rating would likely return to stable if the government
is able to implement a faster and sustained fiscal consolidation that
would reduce debt over the medium term. Moody's would also
return the outlook on the issuer rating to stable if it were to determine
the pandemic-induced shock would not have a lasting effect on key
growth and foreign-exchange-generating sectors such as tourism
and transportation, which would result in a faster improvement in
fiscal and external imbalances.
Moody's would lower the rating if it became increasingly clear that Rwanda's
growth prospects had materially diminished compared to pre-crisis
projections, lowering the expected return on publicly-financed
capital projects. As a result, debt would rise faster and
further than currently expected by Moody's to high levels that would over
time weaken the government's liquidity position. Furthermore,
a downgrade is likely if Rwanda's external position fails to improve in
the foreseeable future, with additional pressure on reserves that
raises external vulnerability risk.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David Rogovic
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653