Credit Opinion: Altice International S.a.r.l.: Update following 2019 interim results Credit Opinion: Altice International S.a.r.l.: Update following downgrade to B2; outlook negative Peer Snapshot: Altice International S.a.r.l. - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Peer Snapshot: Altice International S.a.r.l. - December 2018 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Altice Luxembourg S.A. Rating Action: Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Altice International's new notes; outlook negative 09 Jan 2020 Milan, January 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned B2 ratings to the proposed €2.75 billion-equivalent notes, including €600 million notes maturing in 2025, €1.1 billion notes and $1.2 billion notes both maturing in 2028, to be issued by Altice Financing S.A., the borrowing entity of Altice International S.a.r.l. ("Altice International"), a subsidiary of Altice Luxembourg S.A. ("Altice Luxembourg" or the group). The outlook is negative. Proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to fully redeem the $400 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2024 issued by Altice Finco S.A. and the $2.06 billion and €500 million senior secured notes maturing in 2023 issued by Altice Financing S.A. In addition Altice International indicated it plans to use some of the available cash to repay €250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2023 issued by Altice Finco S.A. "The refinancing will extend Altice International's debt maturity profile to 6.9 years from 5.4 years at Altice Luxembourg level. Moreover, the refinancing will bring substantial interest savings of around €150 million which will support cash-flow generation from 2020 onwards," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Altice. "However, the refinancing is broadly leverage neutral, as we expect Altice International's Moody's-adjusted leverage to remain high at around 5.9x in 2020, barring any debt reduction coming from proceeds from asset disposals," adds Mr Bisagno. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Altice International credit profile reflects the company's close links with Altice Luxembourg (B2 negative) and the potential use of Altice International's leverage capacity and proceeds from asset disposals for corporate purposes, including dividend distributions. Altice International's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) primarily reflects (1) the company's geographical diversification and strong market position in the countries where it operates; (2) its well-invested fibre-rich infrastructure; (3) its adequate liquidity; and (4) the group's commitment to reduce its consolidated net debt/EBITDA to 4.25x (5.2x as of September 2019) at the group level. The rating is constrained by (1) the group's highly leveraged capital structure, with potential for deleveraging in 2020 depending on the use of proceeds from disposals; (2) the group's limited free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2020; (3) the complexity of the group structure; (4) the competitive market conditions in Israel and the Dominican Republic; and (5) the stretched management resources, given the complexity of the group and the competitive nature of its key markets. Moody's forecasts Altice International's free cash flow after capital spending (but before cash transferred to Group companies) in 2020 to improve towards a range between zero to €100 million, driven by a combination of modest earnings pressure and lower interest paid. However, with the Portuguese spectrum auction expected in 2020 (mainly for 700Mhz and 3.4GHz-3.6GHz bands) there will be additional cash outflows. Moody's expects Altice International's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain high at around 5.9x in 2020. However, with €1.7 billion proceeds from asset disposals in 2020, there is potential for debt reduction, although some of the proceeds could be also upstreamed to its parent, Altice Luxembourg. Moody's has factored into its analysis of Altice International the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The rating agency acknowledges the company's renewed focus on operational management, but believes that its management team remains stretched, given the complexity of Altice Europe and the competitive nature of its key markets. As a telecom company, the social considerations for Altice reflect the characteristics of the industry where it operates; the company relies on highly interconnected technology and confidential information for business operations, leaving it exposed to data security risk. Environmental risks for the sector are mainly associated with electromagnetic radiation (for example, from mobile antennas or mobile handsets), which has repeatedly been claimed to be potentially harmful to the environment and health. LIQUIDITY Altice International has a long-term maturity profile, with no material maturities until 2025, pro forma for the refinancing. Liquidity is adequate, underpinned by (1) pro forma cash holdings of €190 million (excluding the cash utilized to repay the €250 million bond and including €78 million received in connection with the €200 million OMTEL disposal); (2) the revolving credit facility (RCF) of €831 million (fully undrawn as of 30 September 2019); and (3) expectations for neutral to positive free cash flow in 2020. The RCF is subject to a springing (any drawing) net leverage covenant of 5.25x; pro-forma for the €1.7 billion proceeds from asset disposals, headroom under covenant is significant. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook on Altice International's rating is in line with the negative outlook on its parent, Altice Luxembourg. Altice International ratings remain constrained by (1) the group's high leverage, with its year-end 2019 Moody's-adjusted leverage, inclusive of IFRS 16, expected to be at 5.7x; (2) competitive market conditions, with only a short track record of stabilisation in operating performance; (3) a complex financial structure, with greater economic liabilities from towers and the pro rata consolidation of off balance-sheet companies; and (4) negative FCF in 2019, although improving in the second half of the year, with potential for additional improvement in 2020. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP/DOWN The ratio thresholds for Altice International at the B2 rating category are aligned with those of Altice Luxembourg S.A. to reflect the overhang that the debt at the parent represents for its subsidiaries. Upward pressure on the rating is limited in the short term, but may develop over time if the company maintains strong liquidity and demonstrates sustained improvement in underlying revenue and key performance indicators (KPIs, for example, churn and ARPU), with growing EBITDA in main markets, especially in France, leading to an improvement in credit metrics, such as: (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage at Altice Luxembourg maintained below 5.0x; (2) a significant improvement in FCF on a consistent basis; (3) strong liquidity, with no refinancing risks. Downward pressure on the ratings may develop if underlying operating performance weakens, with a sustained decline in revenue and deteriorating KPIs (including churn and ARPU) in France and Portugal leading to a deterioration in the group's credit fundamentals, such as: (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage at Altice Luxembourg S.A. maintained consistently above 5.5x; (2) a significant deterioration in FCF; (3) material debt-financed acquisitions; (4) signs of deterioration in liquidity. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Altice Financing S.A. Assignment: ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Altice International is a multinational fibre, telecommunications, content and media company, with a presence in three key markets: the Dominican Republic, Israel and Portugal. The company also operates globally through Teads, a media platform. The company's direct corporate parent is Altice Luxembourg S.A., which itself, through Amsterdam-listed Altice Europe N.V. (formerly known as Altice N.V.), is controlled by the French entrepreneur Patrick Drahi. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Ernesto Bisagno, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Corporate Finance Group

Ivan Palacios

