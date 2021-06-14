Moody's assigns B2 ratings to ArchKey; stable outlook

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 Corporate Financial Rating ("CFR") to ArchKey Holdings, Inc. ("ArchKey"), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") and B2 to the company's new $410 million senior secured first lien credit facilities (comprising $320 million term loan and $90 million revolving credit facility). The proceeds of the term loan will be used along with the sponsor equity and management investment to fund the acquisition of ArchKey by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC from Oaktree Capital Management. The assigned ratings are subject to final documentation. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Rating Assignments:

..Issuer: ArchKey Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Senior secured first lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

.... Senior secured first lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ArchKey's rating reflects its limited operating track record with a number of acquired companies in the last three years, its business concentration on electrical infrastructure services and competition against large contractors, potential volatility in earnings and cash flows due to its undertaking of large projects, as well as the potential acquisitions under its private equity ownership. ArchKey more than doubled its revenues base and beefed up its capability to undertake more complex electrical infrastructure projects nationwide, after the acquisition of several regional electrical service companies (including Parsons, Sprig and Mona) from 2018 to 2020. The company operates in the competitive electrical contracting business with larger players such as Quanta Services, Inc.(Baa3 stable), EMCOR and MYR. The competitive bidding of large fixed-price electrical infrastructure projects elevates the risk of cost overruns for smaller contractors such as ArchKey. Its undertaking of large projects could lead to large swings in working capital, making cash flow generation less predictable. We expect the company will continue to take on large projects alongside recurring service business and augment its growth through acquisitions under the private equity ownership.

ArchKey's rating is supported by the recurring demand from maintaining, repairing and upgrading existing electrical infrastructure, which together with small-ticket projects (defined as less than $5 million) make up about 60% of its gross profit. This portion of the business has shown steady growth over the past three years. The company also benefits from building new electrical infrastructure for data center, e-commerce warehouse, commercial and industrial projects, which help mitigate the decline in other commercial construction projects as a result of the pandemic. Its current order backlog supports sales visibility over the next one to two years. Reshoring of manufacturing facilities and vehicle electrification also brighten long-term growth prospects. ArchKey's debt leverage of just below 4.0x at the transaction closing looks moderate and will help buffer against earnings and cash flow volatility. Cost structure is highly variable with limited amount of fixed costs given the backlog driven nature of its business, which provides visibility into labor and materials needs. The company is able to generate ample free cash flows given its low capital expenditure and moderate debt burden, if it completes large projects on time and on budget. Performance bonding capacity of approximately $1 billion is sufficient to cover its project executions.

Liquidity profile is adequate given the company's expected free cash flow and undrawn revolving credit facility. Its new $90 million revolving credit facility, which matures in five years, will cover working capital needs. The revolver has a maximum springing First Lien Net Leverage Ratio set at 6.0x, which will be tested only if the outstanding amount exceeds 35% of the revolver commitment. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the financial covenant.

The first lien credit facilities are rated at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their preponderance in the debt capital structure. The credit facilities are secured by a first priority interest in substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the borrowers and the guarantors. ArchKey's assets mainly comprise contract receivables from customers, trade names, customer relations and contractual backlogs with a very small amount of long-term tangible assets given the skill-based engineering, design, construction and maintenance nature of its electrical contracting business.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that commercial construction will benefit from the economic recovery and ArchKey's large order backlog and recurring maintenance and upgrade projects will support its sales and earnings in the next 12-18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATION

ArchKey's rating has also incorporated environmental, social and governance consideration. The company has above-average governance risk due to its limited business track record and private equity ownership that could result in a more aggressive financial profile through business acquisitions and discretionary dividends. Financial disclosures are often not as timely or comprehensive for sponsor-owned firms versus publicly owned companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ArchKey's upside ratings potential is limited by its moderate scale and limited diversity, but its ratings could be upgraded if it demonstrates a track record of solid earnings growth and strengthens its cash generating ability, as evidenced by FFO/debt sustained above 20%, while maintaining good margins and a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) below 4.0x.

A downgrade could occur if deteriorating operating results, debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions result in the company's leverage ratio being sustained above 5.5x, or FFO/debt sustained below 15%. A weakening of its liquidity profile could also result in downward pressure.

ArchKey Holdings, Inc.,headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is an electrical services and technologies provider in the US. It has amalgamated several regional electrical service companies and technology providers since 2018. The company maintains long-standing relationships with general contractors and undertakes electrical services and installation projects for commercial & industrial, data centers, healthcare, education, logistics & distribution, and government customers. Its revenues amounted to about $1 billion in 2020. The companyannounced it had signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC from Oaktree Capital Management in May 2021.

