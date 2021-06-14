Moody's assigns B2 ratings to ArchKey; stable outlook

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 Corporate Financial
Rating ("CFR") to ArchKey Holdings, Inc. ("ArchKey"),
a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") and B2 to the company's
new $410 million senior secured first lien credit facilities (comprising
$320 million term loan and $90 million revolving credit
facility). The proceeds of the term loan will be used along with
the sponsor equity and management investment to fund the acquisition of
ArchKey by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC from Oaktree
Capital Management. The assigned ratings are subject to final documentation.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
Rating Assignments:
..Issuer: ArchKey Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Senior secured first lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
.... Senior secured first lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)
.... Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
ArchKey's rating reflects its limited operating track record with
a number of acquired companies in the last three years, its business
concentration on electrical infrastructure services and competition against
large contractors, potential volatility in earnings and cash flows
due to its undertaking of large projects, as well as the potential
acquisitions under its private equity ownership. ArchKey more than
doubled its revenues base and beefed up its capability to undertake more
complex electrical infrastructure projects nationwide, after the
acquisition of several regional electrical service companies (including
Parsons, Sprig and Mona) from 2018 to 2020. The company operates
in the competitive electrical contracting business with larger players
such as Quanta Services, Inc.(Baa3 stable), EMCOR and
MYR. The competitive bidding of large fixed-price electrical
infrastructure projects elevates the risk of cost overruns for smaller
contractors such as ArchKey. Its undertaking of large projects
could lead to large swings in working capital, making cash flow
generation less predictable. We expect the company will continue
to take on large projects alongside recurring service business and augment
its growth through acquisitions under the private equity ownership.
ArchKey's rating is supported by the recurring demand from maintaining,
repairing and upgrading existing electrical infrastructure, which
together with small-ticket projects (defined as less than $5
million) make up about 60% of its gross profit. This portion
of the business has shown steady growth over the past three years.
The company also benefits from building new electrical infrastructure
for data center, e-commerce warehouse, commercial and
industrial projects, which help mitigate the decline in other commercial
construction projects as a result of the pandemic. Its current
order backlog supports sales visibility over the next one to two years.
Reshoring of manufacturing facilities and vehicle electrification also
brighten long-term growth prospects. ArchKey's debt
leverage of just below 4.0x at the transaction closing looks moderate
and will help buffer against earnings and cash flow volatility.
Cost structure is highly variable with limited amount of fixed costs given
the backlog driven nature of its business, which provides visibility
into labor and materials needs. The company is able to generate
ample free cash flows given its low capital expenditure and moderate debt
burden, if it completes large projects on time and on budget.
Performance bonding capacity of approximately $1 billion is sufficient
to cover its project executions.
Liquidity profile is adequate given the company's expected free
cash flow and undrawn revolving credit facility. Its new $90
million revolving credit facility, which matures in five years,
will cover working capital needs. The revolver has a maximum springing
First Lien Net Leverage Ratio set at 6.0x, which will be
tested only if the outstanding amount exceeds 35% of the revolver
commitment. We expect the company to remain in compliance with
the financial covenant.
The first lien credit facilities are rated at the same level as the CFR,
reflecting their preponderance in the debt capital structure. The
credit facilities are secured by a first priority interest in substantially
all tangible and intangible assets of the borrowers and the guarantors.
ArchKey's assets mainly comprise contract receivables from customers,
trade names, customer relations and contractual backlogs with a
very small amount of long-term tangible assets given the skill-based
engineering, design, construction and maintenance nature of
its electrical contracting business.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that commercial construction
will benefit from the economic recovery and ArchKey's large order
backlog and recurring maintenance and upgrade projects will support its
sales and earnings in the next 12-18 months.
ESG CONSIDERATION
ArchKey's rating has also incorporated environmental, social
and governance consideration. The company has above-average
governance risk due to its limited business track record and private equity
ownership that could result in a more aggressive financial profile through
business acquisitions and discretionary dividends. Financial disclosures
are often not as timely or comprehensive for sponsor-owned firms
versus publicly owned companies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
ArchKey's upside ratings potential is limited by its moderate scale
and limited diversity, but its ratings could be upgraded if it demonstrates
a track record of solid earnings growth and strengthens its cash generating
ability, as evidenced by FFO/debt sustained above 20%,
while maintaining good margins and a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) below
4.0x.
A downgrade could occur if deteriorating operating results, debt-financed
acquisitions or shareholder distributions result in the company's leverage
ratio being sustained above 5.5x, or FFO/debt sustained below
15%. A weakening of its liquidity profile could also result
in downward pressure.
ArchKey Holdings, Inc.,headquartered in St.
Louis, MO, is an electrical services and technologies provider
in the US. It has amalgamated several regional electrical service
companies and technology providers since 2018. The company maintains
long-standing relationships with general contractors and undertakes
electrical services and installation projects for commercial & industrial,
data centers, healthcare, education, logistics &
distribution, and government customers. Its revenues amounted
to about $1 billion in 2020. The companyannounced it had
signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of One Rock
Capital Partners, LLC from Oaktree Capital Management in May 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Jiming Zou, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
