Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Archroma Finance Sarl's amended and extended credit facilities

Frankfurt am Main, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed amend and extend transaction which includes new guaranteed senior secured first-lien term loans B (USD and EUR tranches) estimated to be $850 million equivalent maturing in June 2027 and a new $160 million guaranteed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in March 2027 issued at Archroma Finance Sarl, a guaranteed subsidiary of Archroma Holdings Sarl (Archroma). The proceeds of the transaction will be used to refinance the existing guaranteed senior secured term loans and RCF at Archroma Finance Sarl. The ratings of these legacy instruments will be withdrawn upon their full repayment. Archroma's B2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) remain unchanged. The outlook on both Archroma and Archroma Finance Sarl is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating of the proposed instruments under Archroma Finance Sarl is in line with Archroma's B2 CFR and B2-PD PDR. This is because the proposed instruments will represent the vast majority of debt in Archroma's restricted group, ranking pari passu with Archroma's trade payables in Moody's Loss Given Default waterfall.

The refinancing does not have an immediate impact on Archroma's CFR and PDR, nor its outlook. While the transaction prolongs the maturities of the company's debt from July and August 2024 to March and June 2027, it will result in higher interest costs going forward.

Archroma's ratings and outlook also incorporate the company's acquisition of the Textile Effects business of Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman TE) for a cash purchase price of approximately $576 million, which will increase the company's scale and global market position. This transaction has received all regulatory approvals and is expected to close on February 28, 2023. Archroma will fund the purchase price, pay related fees and expenses, repay the company's current revolver borrowings and add incremental cash to the balance sheet through $100 million of new common equity and the issuance of $598 million of third-party preferred equity certificates which the rating agency expects to treat as equity.

Giving effect to the Huntsman TE acquisition and proposed refinancing, Moody's estimates Archroma to have a pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio (pre-synergies) of around 6.0x compared to roughly 8.0x on a standalone basis for 12 months to December 2022 period. This calculation includes Moody's standard accounting adjustments for pensions and certain other non-recurring items. Upon the closing of the transaction, Archroma will have a broadened business profile and over time, could display credit metrics and liquidity characteristics that could be commensurate with a higher rating category. Although the agency expected a deterioration of the company's earnings in the first quarter of its fiscal year ending September 2023, Archroma experienced weak end market demand in the quarter, resulting in even lower EBITDA generation than Moody's forecasted. The company's deleveraging path will depend on the pace and consistency of end market recovery in 2023. The rating agency contemplates calendar H1 2023 to remain challenging, and further underperformance would make positive rating pressure less likely.

LIQUIDITY

Archroma's liquidity is adequate. Proforma for the refinancing, Moody's expects the company to have around $40 million of cash on balance, with access to an undrawn RCF issued under Archroma Finance Sarl expected to be at least $160 million. Given the increased scale following the acquisition, the agency estimates that the company will manage its working capital in order to generate positive Moody's-adjusted FCF in 2023 despite currently weak end market demand and upcoming sizeable integration expenses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Archroma's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months the company will make substantive progress on integrating the Huntsman TE business evidenced by realizing expected synergies, and that a recovery in demand would allow the company to display credit metrics commensurate with a higher rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Archroma's ratings could be considered if the company were to: (i) demonstrate a track record and/or public commitment to a financial policy in line with expectations for a B1 rating, including through maintaining adjusted debt to EBITDA well below 5.0x on a sustained basis; (ii) the weakness of Archroma's end-markets is short-lived with a return to sustained revenue growth coupled with gross margin expansion; (iii) consistently generate adj. FCF/debt in the high single digits; (iv) adjusted EBITDA/Interest approaching 2.5x; (v) maintenance of good liquidity.

Moody's would consider downgrading the rating if the company were to perform materially below expectations, as evidenced by:(i) adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 6.0x on a sustained basis; (ii) meaningful negative free cash flow or a weakening of the group's liquidity; (iii) adjusted EBITDA interest coverage below 2.0x, or (iv) material delays or disruptions in the integration of the to be acquired Huntsman TE business.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

