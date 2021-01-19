Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Biogroup's new bank facilities, outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a new B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a new B2-PD Probability of Default to Laboratoire Eimer, the new top entity of Biogroup's restricted group. As a result, the CFR and Probability of Default of CAB, previously rated B2 and B2-PD respectively, have been withdrawn. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating to the new proposed 7 years senior secured term loan B and the new proposed 6.5 years senior secured revolving credit facility, to be issued by CAB, a subsidiary of Laboratoire Eimer. The outlook on CAB remains negative, and a negative outlook has been assigned to Laboratoire Eimer.

The proceeds along with other secured, and unsecured, debt will be used to refinance the existing PIK notes issued by Laboratoire Eimer, the 2nd lien term loan issued by CAB and a portion of the existing term loan also issued by CAB.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is driven by the following interrelated drivers:

- A strong operating performance for the year to date September 2020 period in terms of revenue growth, EBITDA margin and free cash flow generation on the back of the strong uptick in COVID testing and the recovery of core (non-COVID) tests from the trough in April/May 2020

- A good liquidity

- A Moody's adjusted gross leverage which increases by around 0.5x to 6.5x (pro forma LTM Sept-2020) from the contemplated refinancing transaction as the company will refinance the PIK notes which were previously outside the restricted group with senior debt inside the restricted group;

- An M&A strategy that has been more aggressive than the peer group notably in terms of size and pace with around €1.5 billion spent in acquisitions in 2020, limiting the ability to track the organic performance and the integration of past acquisitions

Moody's expects the strong uptick in COVID testing performed by the sector, including Biogroup, to continue through the end of 2020 and into 2021. Moody's forecasts that COVID testing activities will continue to more than offset any potential declines in the sector's core testing business. In the past months and especially during the mid-March to mid-May 2020 period, decreased patients' visits to doctors' offices, the postponement of non-urgent surgeries and staffing constraints led to a sharp decline in core (i.e. non COVID) tests volume with drops more severe in countries with stricter lockdowns. Volume for routine tests were more impacted than specialty and hospital outsourcing services. Moody's positively notes that core volumes for the sector have strongly recovered from the trough in April/May 2020 and are now back at pre-pandemic level.

Moody's believes that uncertainty remains high especially regarding the future volume and price of PCR tests which are highly dependent on national health authorities' policies as well as potential future disruptions on core volumes as long as the pandemic persists.

Moody's views this additional boost from COVID tests as temporary since needs for PCR tests will likely decline as vaccines become widely available, by mid-2021 according to Moody's current forecast. The volume of anti-body/serology tests has been relatively limited so far, this might change during the course of 2021 as the need to test the presence of antibodies might increase when the vaccines get rolled out.

Financial policy will be a key rating driver in the next 12-18 months. Biogroup's M&A strategy will be a key driver of the ratings with a specific attention to be given to the assessment of business rationale, acquisition multiples, funding mix and pro forma leverage impact. Since 2017, the company spent a total of around €3 billion on acquisitions, of which around 70% was funded by debt, 25% by equity and 5% by cash. As a result, group revenue has increased from €215 million in 2017 to above €1 billion pro forma. Active debt-funded M&A activity drove leverage increases in the past and the current high leverage level is a key rating constraint. In order to maintain its ratings within the B2 category, Biogroup should demonstrate an ability and willingness to maintain its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and Moody's adjusted FCF/debt to around 5%, which are the triggers Moody's set for the B2 rating.

Price pressure has been a credit constrain for the sector in the past. European public authorities have put tariff cuts on hold so far as the sector is seen as instrumental in the day to day fight against the virus. In France for example, the planned 2020 tariff cut has been cancelled and the triennial agreement provides some visibility in terms of tariff movement for the 2021-22 period.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's does not expect any significant fundamental changes for the sector. The pandemic has highlighted the vital importance of testing for public health, certainly a positive for the sector in the medium term. Potential structural changes for the sector -- positive or negative -- post COVID are uncertain at this stage. In case of any change, we assume it will be gradual and companies we rate, including Biogroup, because of their size and market positioning are certainly relatively better positioned than small players to digest any change.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Biogroup's elevated leverage pro forma of the proposed refinancing but also the integration risk related to the significant amount of acquisitions completed in 2020 which drove the material difference between reported and pro forma credit metrics. The negative outlook further reflects the risks associated with the expected deleveraging path in light of Biogroup's history of debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A stabilization of the outlook at B2 would require the company to establish a track record, within the audited annual and quarterly financial statements, of good operating performance for the pro forma perimeter (i.e. including 2020 acquisitions) and to sustainably reduce the gap between pro forma and reported credit metrics. As explained above, Moody's would position the ratings on an operating performance excluding the positive impact from COVID tests since this effect is viewed as temporary. Given the current high leverage, any transaction translating into further leverage increase would be seen as credit negative.

Positive pressure could arise over time if:

» The Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.25x on a sustained basis;

» The Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/debt improves to around 10% on a sustained basis;

Negative pressure could arise if:

» Leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, exceeds 6.5x on a sustained basis;

» The Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt does not remains around 5% on a sustained basis;

» The company's liquidity deteriorates.

LIQUIDITY

Biogroup's liquidity is good supported by (1) €200 million of cash on balance sheet end of September 2020, (2) a new upsized €270 million senior secured revolving credit facility undrawn at closing of the contemplated transaction, (3) positive free cash flow expected for the next quarters and (4) long dated debt maturities.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers that Biogroup has an inherent exposure to social risks given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to social pressure related to affordability of and access to health services. Biogroup is exposed to regulation and reimbursement schemes which are important drivers of its credit profile. The ageing population supports long-term demand for diagnostic testing services, supporting Biogroup's credit profile. At the same time, rising demand for healthcare services puts pressure on public sector budgets, which could result in cuts to reimbursement levels for Biogroup's services. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's considers that governance risks for Biogroup would be any potential failure in internal control which would result in a loss of accreditation, failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations or reputational damage and as a result could harm its credit profile, although there is no evidence of weak internal control to date. Biogroup has an aggressive financial strategy characterized by high financial leverage and the pursuit of debt-financed acquisitions. The pace of the M&A strategy has been higher for Biogroup than for the rest of the peer group. Moreover, Moody's believes that the strong growth of Biogroup has been led mainly by Stéphane Eimer, the company's founder and CEO, which exposes the company to a key man risk.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Biogroup, headquartered in Wissembourg, France, is one of the largest clinical laboratory testing network in France and Belgium. The company, with more than 700 laboratories (pro forma for 2020 acquisitions), offers mainly routine and to a smaller extent specialty tests which are either performed internally or outsourced to other private laboratories.

Biogroup is owned by its founder, Stéphane Eimer, who controls the company. Minority shareholders include Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), ICG, Straco, EMZ Partners, members of the management team and partner biologists. Mr Stéphane Eimer is the founder, the majority owner and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Chairman of the company and has been managing the company since its creation in 1998.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Perrine Bajolle

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

