Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Covis Pharma; outlook stable

Assigns B2 ratings to backed senior secured term loan B and backed senior secured revolving credit facility
London, 12 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR)
to patent-protected and mature drugs provider Covis Midco 2 S.a
r.l. (Covis or the company) in the context of the group's
refinancing of its entire capital structure. Moody's has also assigned
B2 ratings to the proposed $350 million backed senior secured first-lien
term loan B and pari passu ranking $100 million backed senior secured
multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing in 2027
and for which Covis Finco S.a r.l. is the borrower.
The outlook on both entities is stable.
Today's rating assignments reflect:
--A concentrated portfolio, with all top three products
currently facing challenges
--Moderately high Moody's adjusted leverage in the
context of an LBO
--High margins and good cash conversion
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Today's rating assignments balance risks related to generic
competition, regulatory decisions and recovery from the pandemic
with supportive credit characteristics such as Covis' good market
positions and relatively high barriers to entry" says Frederic Duranson,
a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Covis.
"At the same time, Covis will have a capital structure to accommodate
some of the above risks, amid solid cash generation" Mr Duranson
adds.
The B2 CFR reflects Covis' good positions in its chosen therapeutic
areas and indications, primarily Respiratory and Critical Care (iron
deficiency and preterm birth). They are generally growing markets
with lower generic penetration than other therapeutic areas, in
part due to development and manufacturing complexity involving inhalers
and injectable products. In addition, the company's
own salesforce in North America, which contributes over half of
revenue, provides good control on sales execution as evidenced by
Covis' success at growing inhaled corticosteroid product Alvesco
following its acquisition from AstraZeneca PLC (A3 negative) in 2017.
The projected Moody's adjusted leverage at closing at the end of
2021 will be moderately high in the context of an LBO, at 4.6x.
At the same time, Covis operates an asset-light business
model which results in high margins and cash conversion. Moody's
adjusted EBITDA margin will reduce to the low 40s in percentage terms
in 2022 because Feraheme's revenue will decline significantly,
as explained below. Free cash flow (FCF) will also reduce as a
result but will remain very solid and above $80 million.
The B2 CFR is weakly positioned, however. The credit profile
is constrained by Covis' product concentration with the three largest
products in the portfolio generating over 60% of revenue.
All three currently face challenges: (i) Alvesco's performance
declined as respiratory volumes reduced during the pandemic and its recovery
may be further delayed by the current wave of infections, (ii) iron
deficiency treatment Feraheme is now facing generic competition from Sandoz
(part of Novartis AG, A1 stable) and its sales will approximately
halve in 2022, and (iii) an FDA advisory committee has recommended
that preterm birth prophylaxis Makena be removed from the market due to
lack of efficacy in a follow-up clinical trial. Market removal
is not part of Moody's base scenario mainly because developments
have been slow since the recommendation and treatment alternatives are
very limited. Feraheme's decline next year will result in
a worsening of credit metrics including a rise in Moody's adjusted
leverage to at least 5.5x and a reduction in Moody's adjusted
FCF generation to below $100 million.
While Moody's expects that metrics will remain broadly in line with
requirements for a B2 rating, the risks related to Makena revenue
will remain an overhang on the credit profile. Further credit constraints
include the rapid growth in business perimeter under the Apollo ownership
leading to a short track record. In addition, significant
restructuring results in a high level of EBITDA adjustments and lower
visibility on the recurring cost base and ensuing level of earnings.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Governance factors that Moody's considers in Covis' credit profile include
the risk that the company will embark on material or debt-funded
acquisitions which would increase leverage or business risk, for
example before the AstraZeneca portfolio is fully transitioned and its
contributions to revenue and profits are clear. In addition,
the company's private equity ownership results in tolerance for
high leverage and exposes Covis' credit profile to the risk of shareholder
distributions.
Main social risks for Covis pertain to demographic and social trends as
payors seek to limit healthcare expenditure. Nevertheless,
any adverse impact from proposed drug pricing reforms would be modest
in light of the company's low exposure to Medicare plans in the
US, which does not exceed 10%.
Covis is also exposed to customer relations risks in the context of legal
proceedings regarding marketing practices for Makena in the US.
The company is also exposed to risks related to responsible production
as it does not directly operate its supply chain where products are complex
and this could give rise to product safety and regulatory risks linked
to manufacturing compliance.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Covis' liquidity as adequate. The
company is expected to have a cash balance at the closing of the transaction
of $25 million and will generate strong free cash flow of at least
$80 million per annum. A new $100 million RCF,
undrawn at closing, also supports liquidity. Covis' debt
documentation will be covenant-lite with only one springing financial
covenant, based on net first lien secured leverage. It would
be tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 35% and headroom will
be 35% at closing using an adjusted EBITDA which already takes
into account management's decline expectation for 2022.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings on the $350 million backed senior secured first
lien term loan B and $100 million RCF due 2027 are in line with
the CFR, reflecting the fact that they will rank pari passu with
other secured debt to be issued by Covis.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Covis credit
metrics will deteriorate in the next 12 to 18 months before the company
returns to low single digit organic growth in revenue and EBITDA from
2023. Good cash conversion and free cash flow generation of at
least $80 million per annum under the current business perimeter
support the stable outlook. The stable outlook also assumes that
Covis will not pursue material product or business acquisitions or shareholder
distributions in the next 12 to 18 months. Furthermore, the
potential market removal of Makena represents an event risk which is not
formally factored into the outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if (i) risks associated with product concentration
significantly abate, including good mitigation of generic entry
on Feraheme, growth in the respiratory portfolio and certainty that
Makena will remain on the market with stable revenues, and (ii)
Covis maintains or grows Moody's adjusted EBITDA from its 2021 level
under the pro forma business perimeter and Moody's adjusted gross
debt to EBITDA reduces to around 4.0x on a sustainable basis,
and (iii) Covis generates free cash flow (FCF, after royalties,
interest and exceptional items) consistently above $100 million
with FCF/debt toward 15%, and (iv) the company does not make
any additional large product and business acquisitions or shareholder
distributions.
The ratings could be downgraded in case Covis' revenues and earnings
decline beyond 2022 including as a result of generic competition on Feraheme
and potential delays in the recovery of Alvesco sales. Downward
rating pressure could also arise if (i) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
rises toward 5.5x sustainably, (ii) cash generation weakens
such that FCF/debt decreases toward 5% and liquidity weakens,
(iii) Covis embarks upon additional large product or business acquisitions
before the AstraZeneca assets are fully transitioned and consolidated
in its accounts for a full 12 months, (iv) Makena is removed from
the market or its share reduces significantly.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published
in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Covis, headquartered in Zug (Switzerland) and Luxembourg,
markets and distributes patent-protected and mature drugs to treat
chronic disorders and life-threatening conditions in the respiratory
and critical care areas, with presence in over 50 countries.
Founded in 2011 by management and Cerberus Capital, it was acquired
by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management in March 2020.
In the 12 months to 30 September 2021, Covis had revenue of around
$590 million, including the assets recently acquired from
AstraZeneca PLC.
