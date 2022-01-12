Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Covis Pharma; outlook stable

Assigns B2 ratings to backed senior secured term loan B and backed senior secured revolving credit facility

London, 12 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to patent-protected and mature drugs provider Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l. (Covis or the company) in the context of the group's refinancing of its entire capital structure. Moody's has also assigned B2 ratings to the proposed $350 million backed senior secured first-lien term loan B and pari passu ranking $100 million backed senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing in 2027 and for which Covis Finco S.a r.l. is the borrower. The outlook on both entities is stable.

Today's rating assignments reflect:

--A concentrated portfolio, with all top three products currently facing challenges

--Moderately high Moody's adjusted leverage in the context of an LBO

--High margins and good cash conversion

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating assignments balance risks related to generic competition, regulatory decisions and recovery from the pandemic with supportive credit characteristics such as Covis' good market positions and relatively high barriers to entry" says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Covis. "At the same time, Covis will have a capital structure to accommodate some of the above risks, amid solid cash generation" Mr Duranson adds.

The B2 CFR reflects Covis' good positions in its chosen therapeutic areas and indications, primarily Respiratory and Critical Care (iron deficiency and preterm birth). They are generally growing markets with lower generic penetration than other therapeutic areas, in part due to development and manufacturing complexity involving inhalers and injectable products. In addition, the company's own salesforce in North America, which contributes over half of revenue, provides good control on sales execution as evidenced by Covis' success at growing inhaled corticosteroid product Alvesco following its acquisition from AstraZeneca PLC (A3 negative) in 2017.

The projected Moody's adjusted leverage at closing at the end of 2021 will be moderately high in the context of an LBO, at 4.6x. At the same time, Covis operates an asset-light business model which results in high margins and cash conversion. Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin will reduce to the low 40s in percentage terms in 2022 because Feraheme's revenue will decline significantly, as explained below. Free cash flow (FCF) will also reduce as a result but will remain very solid and above $80 million.

The B2 CFR is weakly positioned, however. The credit profile is constrained by Covis' product concentration with the three largest products in the portfolio generating over 60% of revenue. All three currently face challenges: (i) Alvesco's performance declined as respiratory volumes reduced during the pandemic and its recovery may be further delayed by the current wave of infections, (ii) iron deficiency treatment Feraheme is now facing generic competition from Sandoz (part of Novartis AG, A1 stable) and its sales will approximately halve in 2022, and (iii) an FDA advisory committee has recommended that preterm birth prophylaxis Makena be removed from the market due to lack of efficacy in a follow-up clinical trial. Market removal is not part of Moody's base scenario mainly because developments have been slow since the recommendation and treatment alternatives are very limited. Feraheme's decline next year will result in a worsening of credit metrics including a rise in Moody's adjusted leverage to at least 5.5x and a reduction in Moody's adjusted FCF generation to below $100 million.

While Moody's expects that metrics will remain broadly in line with requirements for a B2 rating, the risks related to Makena revenue will remain an overhang on the credit profile. Further credit constraints include the rapid growth in business perimeter under the Apollo ownership leading to a short track record. In addition, significant restructuring results in a high level of EBITDA adjustments and lower visibility on the recurring cost base and ensuing level of earnings.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance factors that Moody's considers in Covis' credit profile include the risk that the company will embark on material or debt-funded acquisitions which would increase leverage or business risk, for example before the AstraZeneca portfolio is fully transitioned and its contributions to revenue and profits are clear. In addition, the company's private equity ownership results in tolerance for high leverage and exposes Covis' credit profile to the risk of shareholder distributions.

Main social risks for Covis pertain to demographic and social trends as payors seek to limit healthcare expenditure. Nevertheless, any adverse impact from proposed drug pricing reforms would be modest in light of the company's low exposure to Medicare plans in the US, which does not exceed 10%.

Covis is also exposed to customer relations risks in the context of legal proceedings regarding marketing practices for Makena in the US. The company is also exposed to risks related to responsible production as it does not directly operate its supply chain where products are complex and this could give rise to product safety and regulatory risks linked to manufacturing compliance.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Covis' liquidity as adequate. The company is expected to have a cash balance at the closing of the transaction of $25 million and will generate strong free cash flow of at least $80 million per annum. A new $100 million RCF, undrawn at closing, also supports liquidity. Covis' debt documentation will be covenant-lite with only one springing financial covenant, based on net first lien secured leverage. It would be tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 35% and headroom will be 35% at closing using an adjusted EBITDA which already takes into account management's decline expectation for 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings on the $350 million backed senior secured first lien term loan B and $100 million RCF due 2027 are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they will rank pari passu with other secured debt to be issued by Covis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Covis credit metrics will deteriorate in the next 12 to 18 months before the company returns to low single digit organic growth in revenue and EBITDA from 2023. Good cash conversion and free cash flow generation of at least $80 million per annum under the current business perimeter support the stable outlook. The stable outlook also assumes that Covis will not pursue material product or business acquisitions or shareholder distributions in the next 12 to 18 months. Furthermore, the potential market removal of Makena represents an event risk which is not formally factored into the outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (i) risks associated with product concentration significantly abate, including good mitigation of generic entry on Feraheme, growth in the respiratory portfolio and certainty that Makena will remain on the market with stable revenues, and (ii) Covis maintains or grows Moody's adjusted EBITDA from its 2021 level under the pro forma business perimeter and Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA reduces to around 4.0x on a sustainable basis, and (iii) Covis generates free cash flow (FCF, after royalties, interest and exceptional items) consistently above $100 million with FCF/debt toward 15%, and (iv) the company does not make any additional large product and business acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

The ratings could be downgraded in case Covis' revenues and earnings decline beyond 2022 including as a result of generic competition on Feraheme and potential delays in the recovery of Alvesco sales. Downward rating pressure could also arise if (i) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises toward 5.5x sustainably, (ii) cash generation weakens such that FCF/debt decreases toward 5% and liquidity weakens, (iii) Covis embarks upon additional large product or business acquisitions before the AstraZeneca assets are fully transitioned and consolidated in its accounts for a full 12 months, (iv) Makena is removed from the market or its share reduces significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Covis, headquartered in Zug (Switzerland) and Luxembourg, markets and distributes patent-protected and mature drugs to treat chronic disorders and life-threatening conditions in the respiratory and critical care areas, with presence in over 50 countries. Founded in 2011 by management and Cerberus Capital, it was acquired by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management in March 2020. In the 12 months to 30 September 2021, Covis had revenue of around $590 million, including the assets recently acquired from AstraZeneca PLC.

