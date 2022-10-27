Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Crosby's first lien senior secured term loan add-on and amended revolver, Caa2 rating assigned to second lien add-on

New York, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 ratings to Crosby US Acquisition Corp.'s ("Crosby") new 1st lien senior secured credit facilities. The facilities include an amendment to the revolver upsizing availability by $50 million to $120 million and extending the expiration of the facility by one year through 2025. The B2 rating was also assigned to the company's $330 million first lien term loan add-on. In addition, Moody's assigned a Caa2 rating to a new $50 million second lien term loan add-on. Moody's also said that the B3 corporate family rating and B3-PD probability of default rating are unchanged. In addition, the existing B2 senior secured term loan facilities ratings and Caa2 second lien term debt rating are unchanged. Moody's expects the terms and conditions for both new tranches to be similar to the existing debt securities. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Crosby US Acquisition Corp.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Proceeds from the issuances will be used to fund the acquisition of Kito Corporation ("Kito") that was announced on May 16 2022. Kito is based in Yamanashi, Japan, and is a manufacturer of material handling equipment, specializing in lifting, transporting, and securing operations. The acquisition will be partially funded with a cash contribution from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and available cash. Therefore, Moody's expects financial leverage, measured as debt-to-LTM EBITDA to improve to about 6.0x at the end of 2022, from about 8.5x at March 31, 2022, and then decline to about 5.6x in 2023. The merger significantly increases scale as pro forma revenue and EBITDA will approximate $1.0 billion and over $175 million (Moody's adjusted), respectively, for the year ending December 31, 2022. The transaction will lead to greater geographic diversification and should help to cushion the impact of regional economic slowdowns as well as reduce its exposure to cyclical end-markets such as oil and gas and mining.

Crosby's credit profile reflects the high financial leverage for the company's business risk that considers its exposure to highly cyclical and capital intensive end markets and a competitive operating landscape. Post-acquisition, Moody's believes that leverage will decline owing to recent industrial end market recovery, increased production efficiencies and the significant cash component used for the acquisition. Moody's expects that positive end market fundamentals will continue to support demand for Crosby's products into 2023 due to the existing backlog and the recent infrastructure spending bill. This should lead to moderately better credit metrics over the next year, with improved leverage and solid EBITA margin, aided by synergies and cross selling opportunities with Kito.

The fragmented and competitive landscape for Crosby's products makes bolt-on acquisitions a potential. However, Moody's expects any acquisitions to be remote at this time until the company has completed the integration of Kito. Moody's does assume that Crosby could face margin pressures from labor inflation and commodity headwinds. The company's adequate liquidity, as well as its well-recognized brands, diversification by customers, product and end market and global presence that will be enhanced by the acquisition, support the credit profile.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will continue to strengthen, given the stabilization in most of the company's end markets. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including weaker than expected free cash flow or a reliance on revolver borrowings. The ratings could also be downgraded with business conditions worsening that lead to deterioration in credit metrics. A more aggressive financial policy, including debt funded shareholder distributions or acquisitions that increase leverage, could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded should market conditions improve along with the broader macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with sustained improvement in operating performance such that Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained below 5.0x and EBITA-to-interest above 1.5x. Further, Moody's would expect maintenance of good liquidity, including free cash flow to debt in the high single-digit range, for a rating upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Crosby US Acquisition Corp., based in Richardson, Texas, a subsidiary of Lifting Holdings Limited (fka Crosby Worldwide Ltd), is a manufacturer of highly engineered lifting and rigging equipment, as well as customized material handling solutions. Revenue was about $413 million for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022. Crosby is owned by affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

