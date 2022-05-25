Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Gran Tierra and its proposed notes; stable outlook

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating to Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") and its up to $600 million in amortizing Senior Secured Notes due 2029 for the any and all exchange of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. and 7.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 issued by Gran Tierra. This is the first time that Moody's rates Gran Tierra. The rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned B2

Outlook:

..Issuer: Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

....Outlook Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 indicative ratings on Gran Tierra and on its proposed notes are based on the company's small asset base; geographic asset and production concentration in Colombia (Baa2 stable); as well as execution risk at existing operations and elevated event risk from future growth. These factors are balanced by strong assets in Colombia's Middle Magdalena Valley, which has been in operation for decades; Moody's expectation of stable production and strong commodities prices, which support solid cash flow generation and credit metrics in 2022-23 for the B2 rating category; financial policies that protect creditors, including oil price hedging and no dividend payments in the foreseeable future; and experienced management team. Gran Tierra's ratings also reflect its dominant land position in the prospective, underexplored Putumayo basin. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the new notes will be Gran Tierra's sole debt.

Moody's expects the company's debt to remain high with respect to reserves and production in 2022-24, at about $16/barrel of proved reserves and $25,000 per barrel of production. Leverage should decline as high commodity prices support EBITDA generation in 2022-23 but would increase again in later years as prices come back to Moody's mid-term estimates of 50-70 dollars per barrel.

Gran Tierra's operations are small when compared to global rated peers. In 2021 and 1Q22 Gran Tierra's average daily production of oil equivalent (boe/d) was 23,748 barrels and 29,362, respectively. However, in 2021, the company's reserve life was adequate at 7.7 years.

Gran Tierra has interests in 23 blocks in Colombia and three blocks in Ecuador and operates 24 of the blocks (99% of production). Core assets are in the Middle Magdalena and Putumayo basins. In Middle Magdalena, Gran Tierra operates the Acordionero field and other minor properties. The company exports 100% of its oil production and uses most of its gas production in its own operations to generate its own electric power.

Gran Tierra's business strategy consists of efficiently growing and diversifying its portfolio of exploration, development, and production opportunities mainly in Colombia but also in Ecuador. The company expects to grow cash flows from existing assets by developing reserves and growing reserves through enhanced oil recovery techniques. Gran Tierra plans to drill 20-25 development wells and 6-7 exploration wells in Colombia and Ecuador in 2022 and expects to fund capital expenditures with cash from operations. Growth strategy includes inorganic expansion.

Proforma for the proposed notes, Gran Tierra has adequate liquidity: in March 2022 the company had $58 million in cash and Moody's expects it to generate enough cash flow from operations in April 2022-December 2023 to cover interest payments of about $104 million and capital spending of around $414 million. Gran Tierra does not have committed credit facilities and the company´s alternate liquidity is limited since its asset base is small and it is largely encumbered.

The company's hedging policies include a target of 25-40% of forecasted production on a rolling basis to reduce exposure to commodity prices volatility. Moody's expects maintenance financial covenants on the proposed notes to mirror those at existing 2025 and 2027 notes, that is, leverage should not be above 4x total debt/EBITDAX and minimum interest coverage should not be lower than 2.5x EBITDAX to interest expenses. The company has never declared or paid dividends and Moody's understand that it intends to retain future earnings to support the development of the business.

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that Gran Tierra will successfully execute its operations and expansion plans, while maintaining sound credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Gran Tierra's ratings could be upgraded if the company increases production to over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with minimal deterioration in financial metrics; if its Leveraged full-cycle ratio, which measures an oil company's ability to generate cash after operating, financial and reserve replacement costs, is consistently above 2.5x; if its exploration and production (E&P) debt/proved developed reserves below $10.0; and if it keeps a strong liquidity position.

Gran Tierra's ratings could be downgraded if its retained Cash Flow (RCF, cash from operations before working capital requirements less dividends) to total debt ratio is below 25% with limited prospects of a quick turnaround; if interest coverage, measured as EBITDA/interest expense, is below 4.0x; or if there is a deterioration in the company's liquidity position.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Gran Tierra is primarily an oil producer and its main assets are mature. Therefore, it has high exposure to carbon transition and water management risks, although the company has tackled its environmental responsibility challenges by lowering the percentage of water usage by more than 41% over the last five years and by reducing its global carbon emission by around 55% over the last year.

As an oil producer, Gran Tierra is exposed to adverse demographic and societal trends, although its health and safety records are sound: it achieved its best safety record in 2020, with a Lost Time Incident Frequency (LTIF) of zero. Between August 2020 and August 2021, Gran Tierra achieved 20 million person, LTI-free hours, a record for the company. Its Total Recordable Incident Frequency has consistently declined from 0.3 in 2017 to 0.08 in 2020 and 2021. Gran Tierra achieved 20-million person, LTI-free hours between the period August 2020 to August 2021, a record for the company.

Gran Tierra's governance risks are neutral-to-low reflecting its widely spread ownership, conservative financial policies, good corporate governance, and an experienced management team. About 88% of its voting shares are listed in three stock exchanges: New York, Toronto, and London.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Gran Tierra, headquartered in Canada, is an independent international energy company engaged primarily in oil production in onshore properties in Colombia. Although it also owns certain rights to oil and gas properties in Ecuador, the Colombian properties represented 98% of its proved reserves and 100% of revenues and EBITDA in 2021, when its assets amounted to close to $1.2 billion. In May 2022 Gran Tierra had a market capitalization of $575 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nymia C. Almeida

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

