Moody's assigns B2 ratings to LATAM Airlines and its $2.25 billion secured notes and term loan in connection with its post-bankruptcy exit financing; outlook is stable

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to LATAM Airlines Group S.A (LATAM) in connection with its post-bankruptcy exit financing. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $2.25 billion senior secured notes and term loan to be co-issued by LATAM and Professional Airline Services Inc., a Florida corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of LATAM, due in 5 and 7 years. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

The rating assignment follows the confirmation order of LATAM debtor's joint plan of reorganization under the Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code issued on 18 June 2022 by the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, which will allow the company to emerge from bankruptcy in the second half of 2022.

The rating of the proposed notes and term loan assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: LATAM Airlines Group S.A

.... Corporate Family Rating: B2

Â… $2.25 billion in senior secured notes and term loan B due in 5 and 7 years: B2 (co-issued by Professional Airline Services Inc.)

Outlook:

..Issuer: LATAM Airlines Group S.A

....Outlook Assigned: Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LATAM's B2 rating reflects the company's scale and superior network connectivity that translates into leadership position in 4 out of the 5 domestic markets in which it operates and in intraregional flights in Latin America as of December 2021, along with its well-diversified business portfolio of air transportation services and strategic alliances. The rating is also supported by LATAM's improved post-bankruptcy capital and cost structures and adequate liquidity, which will allow the company to weather the volatile recovery of the industry.

The rating is constrained by LATAM's still weak credit metrics and by the still fragile situation of the airlines industry after the coronavirus outbreak and rising macroeconomic risks and increasing costs. LATAM will have to contend with higher costs derived from labor (denominated in local currencies), fuel, and other US dollar denominated inputs through 2022, which can limit profitability despite firm demand and capacity discipline in its key markets.

As part of its reorganization plan, LATAM has pursued structural changes to its cost and capital structure that will allow it to post fast recovery in credit metrics through 2023. The company restructured its cost base, simplifying its fleet (reducing its operating fleet, withdrawing the A350 aircrafts and consolidating the Brazilian wide body operations in the B777 and B787 aircrafts), increasing the share of variable costs (to about 80% of total through 2023), outsourcing non-core activities and renegotiating over 1,000 contracts. Such initiatives led to a total reduction of about $1 billion in LATAM's annual operating costs and will allow for faster responses to volatility in demand and cash preservation. LATAM's unit CASK ex-fuel excluding its cargo operations of $4.2 cents in 2019 already compared favorably to regional and international low-cost and network carriers, and further cost cutting initiatives such as revisions to lease payments will result in greater flexibility.

With the coronavirus pandemic, LATAM has also exited non-profitable markets such as domestic Argentina and is focusing on developing a new domestic hub in Fortaleza, Brazil, while expanding its presence in previously established hubs such as São Paulo, Santiago and Lima. The company also intends to (1) maintain its capacity discipline, preserving profitability while defending its competitive position, and (2) continue to increase its cargo operations efficiently.

LATAM's post-exit capital structure will also improve, with total debt declining to approximately $7 billion from $11.6 billion at the end of June 2022 (plus $225 million in related parties transactions), and mainly reflecting the conversion of debt into equity. Upon bankruptcy emergence, LATAM's total debt will comprise (i) $4.0 billion in fleet debt, (ii) $2.25 billion in new debt through a combination of term loans and notes; and (iii) about $500 million in other debt instruments. The company will also raise $800 million through a new equity offering, $4.6 billion of new funds from the issuance of convertible notes and will have $1.1 billion in revolving credit facilities (RCFs) fully undrawn. Except to the new $131 million local bonds which are unsecured and subordinated to the rest of the financial debt, the company's debt will be entirely secured by aircrafts in the case of leases and fleet debt, engines, components and aircrafts in the case of the RCFs, and intangible assets such as intellectual properties, brand, routes and slots, cargo business, and other assets in the case of the new term loans and notes. All debt, except the local bonds, rank pari passu and there is no notching of debt instruments relative to the corporate family rating.

The reopening of all domestic markets and of international markets such as Argentina, the Caribbean and the US will support a substantial increase in forward bookings for LATAM and will translate into more passenger revenue and number of flights through 2023 ? even as rising macroeconomic risks in the region threaten disposable income and consumer confidence. So far air travel demand has remained robust in the region even with stagnant economic growth and declining disposable income. LATAM's total RPK recovered to 78% of 2019 level in July 2022, with Brazil and Spanish speaking countries RPKs at 102% and 81% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively, and international RPKs still lagging behind at 65%. Moody's believes that LATAM pursued significant cost savings during its reorganization plan, which will support future profitability and cash generation even with volatility in passenger demand.

With the ongoing demand recovery and after the implementation of all initiatives and the downsizing of financial and operating costs, Moody's expects LATAM's EBIT margin to recover to 4%-5% in 2023 from -10.7% in the twelve months ended June 2022, and adjusted leverage to around 4x-4.5x in 2023 from 29.4x, already slightly below pre-pandemic levels. Interest coverage (measured by (FFO + interest expense) / interest expense) will also recover, reaching around 2-3x in 2023.

LIQUIDITY

LATAM will have adequate liquidity upon bankruptcy emergence. The company's estimated cash balance of about $1.1 billion will be sufficient to cover short term financial debt maturities of $314 million by 3.4x times. The company's debt amortization schedule will also be comfortable, with only $531 million in financial debt coming due until 2024, and most of upcoming maturities represented by the new exit financing, namely the term loans and notes, due beyond 2026. The company will also have two secured revolving credit facilities amounting to $1.1 billion and expects to generate positive cash flow from operations after investments already in 2023 (not considering aircraft deliveries financed through operating leases). The company's cash generation will benefit from a reduction of about 40% in annual fleet cash costs from 2019 levels following the implementation of its reorganization plan, and the company continues to have flexibility in terms of fleet capex. Moody's expects that the company's cash flow from operations will gradually improve throughout 2022, and that CFO coverage of debt will return to pre pandemic levels in 2023. Moody's also expects a neutral to positive free cash flow from 2023 onwards, reflecting flexibility in maintenance capex and costs. The company also has other potential liquidity sources, including unencumbered assets such as engines and aircraft that could be used in potential secured financing transactions.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

LATAM faces high environmental risk due to carbon transition. This will primarily depend on evolving global decarbonization policies and regulations which may increase operating costs for airlines. Further, the desire to reduce carbon emissions may lead to reduced travel, in particular for business purposes, much of which can effectively be done virtually, as demonstrated during the pandemic. LATAM also faces high industry-wide social risks related to demographic and societal policies moving to reduce carbon emissions.

LATAM's governance risks are incorporated in the rating and mainly relate to the recent bankruptcy process, the existence of dual class of shares within the corporate structure and somewhat complex organizational structure, balanced by its board independence and track record of adequate financial management. LATAM will continue to be a publicly-held company after exiting Chapter 11, with shares traded in the Santiago stock exchange. About 66% of the company's shares will be held by creditors and the remaining 34% will be held by existing shareholders supporting the restructure plan, including the Cueto Group, Delta Airlines and Qatar Airways. The creditors group will appoint 5 out of 9 board members, and the remaining 4 will be appointed by the remaining shareholders. The company's pre-existing governance practices will remain unchanged following the Chapter 11, but board approval requirements for certain matters will temporarily increase.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that LATAM will experience a recovery in demand going forward while keeping its conservative financial practices towards liquidity, costs and capacity management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of LATAM's rating would require longer term visibility over the industry's post-pandemic recovery or strengthened credit metrics that provide cushion to credit quality under various stress scenarios. Quantitatively an upgrade would require adjusted leverage (measured by total debt / EBITDA) below 5x and interest coverage (measured by (FFO + interest expense) / interest expense) above 4x, all on a sustained basis. The maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile would also be required for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if credit metrics' recovery falls behind Moody's expectations, with adjusted leverage remaining above 6.5x and interest coverage below 1x through 2023. A deterioration in the company's liquidity profile or additional shocks to demand or profitability that lead to cash burn could also result in a downgrade of the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A (LATAM) is a Chile-based airline holding company formed by the business combination of LAN Airlines S.A. of Chile and TAM S.A. (TAM) of Brazil in June 2012. LATAM is the largest airline group in South America, with a local presence for domestic passenger services in five countries (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia). The company also provides intraregional and international passenger services, has a cargo operation that is carried out using belly space on passenger flights and a dedicated freighter service and has LATAM Pass, the largest frequent flyer program in the region and 7th largest in the world in terms of members. In the last twelve months ended June 2022, LATAM generated $7.3 billion in net revenue. In 2019, LATAM served passengers in around 142 destinations in 25 different countries; provided cargo services to 149 destinations in 29 countries; and as of June 30, 2022, had a fleet of 301 aircraft and a set of bilateral alliances.

