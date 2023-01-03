Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Liberty Costa Rica and its proposed sustainability-linked notes; stable outlook

New York, January 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Liberty Servicios Fijos LY, S.A. ("Liberty Costa Rica") and a B2 rating to Liberty Costa Rica Senior Secured Finance proposed $400 million sustainability-linked senior secured notes due 2031. The rating outlook is stable.

This is the first time Moody's assigns ratings to Liberty Costa Rica.

The issuer of the proposed notes, Liberty Costa Rica Senior Secured Finance, will use the proceeds to purchase a 100% participation in the $400 million Term Loan B provided by Inter-American Investment Corporation ("IDB Invest" Aa1, stable) to Liberty Costa Rica. This Term Loan B tranche along with a $50 million Term Loan A tranche directly from IDB Invest, will be used to refinance Liberty Costa Rica's $411 million debt maturing in 2024 and other general corporate purposes.

While IDB Invest will be the lender of record for both the Term Loan A and B, Liberty Costa Rica will be the ultimate source of repayment through the bond participation agreement and pursuant the loan agreement with IDB Invest.

The Term Loans A and B will be guaranteed by Liberty Telecomunicaciones de Costa Rica LY, S.A. and Liberty Gestión de Infraestructura LY, S.A., and secured by first ranking pledges over the shares of Liberty Costa Rica and the guarantors and certain subordinated shareholder loans. The new Term Loans A and B will represent the bulk of Liberty Costa Rica's capital structure and will rank pari passu with the existing and future senior secured debt of Liberty Costa Rica.

The notes will be sustainability-linked, and coupon will be linked to sustainability performance targets; more specifically, absolute greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and greenhouse gas emissions intensity (Scope 3).

The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the issuance will be successfully completed and that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date. It also assumes that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Liberty Servicios Fijos LY, S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

..Issuer: Liberty Costa Rica Senior Secured Finance

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liberty Servicios Fijos LY, S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Liberty Costa Rica Senior Secured Finance

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Liberty Costa Rica's B2 CFR reflects the company's strong competitive position in Costa Rica following the acquisition of Telefonica S.A. (Telefonica, Baa3 stable)'s mobile assets in August 2021, creating an integrated telecommunications service provider, with leading market shares in the country. Liberty Costa Rica's B2 ratings also consider its good liquidity with no major maturities before 2031. Additionally, the B2 ratings consider Liberty Latin America Ltd ("LLA")'s ownership, implicit support and proven expertise in acquiring assets, supporting the integration of its business, operations and growth.

Liberty Costa Rica's ratings also consider its modest revenue size compared with that of its global peers, the lack of track record operating in its current format and geographic concentration in one market, Government of Costa Rica, rated B2.

As of September 2022, Liberty Costa Rica served 522.5 thousand fixed RGU's customers, mostly through its hybrid fiber-cable network (86% of the network, 14% FTTH) with 691.7 thousand homes passed. Following the acquisition of Telefonica's assets in Costa Rica, Liberty Costa Rica is the mobile market leader with 2.92 million clients, mostly in the prepaid segment (72.3%). While the market in Costa Rica is highly competitive, the new business model has upside potential due to cross and up selling strategies and synergies that the company expects during the next two years. Moody's expects Liberty Costa Rica to generate EBITDA margin above 37%, reducing Moody's adjusted leverage towards 4x by 2023, from 7.2x in December 2021, which included the full amount of debt and only 4 months of the combined business.

LLA has experience in integrating assets and the acquisition in Costa Rica entails relatively lower execution risk since Liberty Costa Rica will not need to migrate customers to a different mobile core, minimizing disruption. In addition, Liberty Costa Rica has in place transitional service agreements (TSAs) with Telefonica for up to 24 months, covering services related to technology, network and supply chain, among others.

As of December 2021, Liberty Costa Rica holds around 42% mobile market share, 28% in pay TV, 23% in broadband and 6% in voice according to the country's regulator. The company competes with the incumbent Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) ("ICE", B1 stable), America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (Baa1 stable) and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Ba1 stable).

Liberty Costa Rica is 80% owned by LLA with the balance owned by Sidera Visus, S.A., as such LLA controls and consolidates Liberty Costa Rica, together with its other two credit pools; Liberty Communications PR Holding LP (B1 stable) and Cable & Wireless Communications Limited (Ba3 stable); LLA also owns 50% of the recently created joint venture between VTR Finance N.V. (B2 negative) and America Movil's, Claro Chile. LLA is a listed company and its largest shareholder has 23% of voting stock with the balance spread among funds and other individuals (all of them with holdings below 7.5%). The company has 10 directors, out of which, 8 are independent according to Nasdaq and SEC rules. LLA has three committees, including the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee, the Audit committee, and the Compensation committee. In addition to this, Liberty Costa Rica has a local board which main role is the local governance managing validations and approvals according to the delegation of authority as well as compliance matters, among others. While the company has financial policies that include high tolerance to leverage and distributions to its parent company, LLA's liquidity management is very conservative.

As telecommunications service providers, Liberty Costa Rica has overall a low direct business exposure to environmental and moderately negative exposure to social risks.

Liberty Costa Rica will have good liquidity, generating neutral to positive free cash flow after paying dividends to LLA. While the company does not have a dividend policy, Moody's assumes that excess cash flow after repaying operational expenses, interest and capex at around 16% of revenues, will be distributed to LLA. Further supporting the company's liquidity, Liberty Costa Rica will have access to a new $60 million senior secured revolving credit facility which will mature in 2028 and will share the same guarantors and collateral with the term loans. There will be no material debt maturities before 2031.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite some integration risks, Liberty Costa Rica will successfully execute the integration of the mobile business as planned while maintaining adequate liquidity. The stable outlook also incorporates the expectation that leverage measured by total adjusted debt/EBITDA will decline towards 4x by 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Liberty Costa Rica's ratings if its leverage declines below 4x and its ratio of (EBITDA-capex)/interest expense (including Moody's adjustments) increases above 1.75x on a sustained basis. Positive pressure could arise should the company increases its size or geographic diversification while maintaining a Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin above 35% and an adequate liquidity profile. Upward pressure would also require an upgrade of Costa Rica's sovereign rating, currently at B2.

Moody's could downgrade Liberty Costa Rica's ratings if its leverage is maintained at a level higher than 5x and (EBITDA-capex)/interest expense remains below 1.25x for a prolonged period. A downgrade would also occur if liquidity weakens or if the company's revenue base declines, or if liquidity deteriorates due to a higher-than-expected shareholder remuneration. A negative rating action of the Government of Costa Rica's ratings would also put negative pressure on the ratings of Liberty Costa Rica.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Liberty Costa Rica is a leading integrated operator in Costa Rica, offering broadband, mobile, Pay TV and fixed telephony services, with about 691.7 thousand homes passed and 522.5 thousand RGUs as of September 2022, and revenue of CRC 281.7 billion (around $445 million) for the last twelve months ended September 2022. LLA acquired an 80% stake in Liberty Costa Rica (formerly Cabletica) in October 2018 for an enterprise value of CRC146 billion (about $250 million; valuation for 100% of the business).

Moody's estimates that the consolidated entity will generate around 41% of its revenue from the mobile segment, 18% from pay-TV, 14% from fixed broadband, 8% from B2B and 19% from voice and other services.

