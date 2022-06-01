Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Maxar's new secured bank debt and notes

$2.5 billion of new debt rated

Toronto, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 ratings to Maxar Technologies Inc.'s (Maxar) proposed senior secured bank credit facilities and senior secured notes. The company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, B2 ratings on its existing senior secured debt (revolving credit facility, term loan B and notes), SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Maxar plans to use the net proceeds to refinance its existing secured revolving credit facility, secured term loan B and secured notes due 2023. Moody's will withdraw the B2 ratings on those instruments when the transaction closes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Maxar Technologies Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maxar's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) demand softness in geosynchronous (GEO) satellites; (2) limited positive free cash flow generation, driven by capital spending on its next generation WorldView Legion six satellite constellation; (3) launch and execution risks for the constellation; and (4) building satellites before contracts are signed, which raise risks because budgets of customers have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and their demand for satellite capacity will be impacted. The rating benefits from: (1) leading market position in satellite-based imaging services as well as being an important supplier to the US Government; evidenced by the recently awarded 10-year Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office; (2) management's demonstrated commitment to deleveraging and Moody's expectation that leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) will be sustained below 5x through the end of 2023 (5x for LTM Q1/2022); (3) potential for sizeable free cash flow generation starting in 2023 after the WorldView Legion satellite constellation becomes operational; and (4) good liquidity over the next year.

Maxar will have one class of debt when the transaction closes: (1) new $500 million secured revolving credit facility due in 2027; (2) new $1.5 billion senior secured term loan B due in 2029; and (3) senior secured notes - new $500 million due in 2027 and existing $150 million due in 2027. The revolving credit facility and the term loan B will have springing maturities in 2027 if the new notes are not refinanced at least 91 days prior to their maturity. All the instruments are rated B2, the same level as the CFR, as they will comprise the bulk of the company's debt capital.

As proposed, the new credit facilities (revolver and term loan) are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: (1) incremental debt capacity not to exceed the sum of (A) the greater of $265.5 million and 50% of Adjusted EBITDA; plus (B) an unlimited amount as would not result in the first lien net leverage ratio exceeding 3.75x (on a pari passu basis). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans; (2) the borrower will be permitted to designate any existing or subsequently acquired subsidiary as an unrestricted subsidiary, up to carve-out capacity, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of any intellectual property that is material to the operation of the business and its restricted subsidiaries, taken as a whole, and/or any designation of any restricted subsidiary that owns material intellectual property as an unrestricted subsidiary; (3) only wholly-owned US restricted subsidiaries are required to provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee releases if they cease to be wholly-owned, although the credit agreement is expected to provide that transactions that cause subsidiaries to cease to be wholly owned will not result in guarantee releases if undertaken solely for the purpose of releasing guarantees; and (4) there are some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that the consent of each lender directly and adversely affected will be obtained for any amendments that would subordinate the senior secured facilities in right of payment or lien priority to any other indebtedness. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Maxar is expected to have good liquidity (SGL-2) over the next 12 months. Sources approximate $515 million while the company will have term loan amortization of about $15 million in this timeframe. Liquidity sources include $435 million of availability (net of $37 million of drawings and $28 million of letters of credit) under its new $500 million revolving credit facility due in 2027 and Moody's expected free cash flow of about $80 million in the next 12 months. Pro forma as of March 31, 2022, the company will have no cash when the transaction closes. Maxar's revolver will have leverage and coverage covenants and cushion is expected to exceed 25% through the next 12 months. The company has limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects improving operating performance, maintenance of at least adequate liquidity, and leverage sustained below 5x through the end of 2023 as the company constructs and launches its WorldView Legion six satellite constellation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's will consider upgrading Maxar's ratings if it successfully launches its WorldView Legion satellite constellation while sustaining leverage below 5x (5x for LTM Q1/2022).

The ratings could be downgraded if the company sustains leverage above 6x (5x for LTM Q1/2022) or if liquidity becomes weak.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Maxar provides earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics, satellites, and satellite systems to government and commercial customers globally. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was about $1.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

