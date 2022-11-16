Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Neptune Bidco US Inc.'s (Nielsen) existing bank credit facilities

Approximately $7 billion of existing debt rated

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 ratings to Neptune Bidco US Inc.'s (d/b/a "Nielsen" or the "company") existing bank credit facilities, comprising the: (i) $650 million multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027; (ii) approximately $2.498 billion senior secured first-lien term loan A due 2028; (iii) $3.35 billion senior secured first-lien term loan B due 2029; and (iv) €510 million senior secured first-lien term loan B due 2029. Neptune Bidco US Inc.'s B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

The company recently offered to syndicate to the broader loan market $1.75 billion of the existing $3.852 billion term loan B (combined amount) that was funded by the underwriting banks to help finance the $16 billion take-private LBO of Nielsen Holdings Limited ("Nielsen Holdings", f/k/a "Nielsen Holdings plc"). The transaction closed on 11 October 2022 and was led by private equity sponsors Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

The existing bank credit facilities were issued by the same borrower, secured on a first-lien pari passu basis by the same collateral package and guaranteed by the same subsidiary guarantors as the $1.96 billion 9.29% senior secured first-lien notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") rated B2 and $44 million of Nielsen Holdings' rollover senior notes (the "Holdings Rollover Notes") (unrated and now secured and pari passu with the first-lien debt obligations). The existing bank credit facilities, 2029 Notes and Holdings Rollover Notes also benefit from a downstream guarantee from Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited, a direct holding company parent of the issuer.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Neptune Bidco US Inc.

…$650 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

…$2,497.65 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan A due 2028, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

…$3,350 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2029, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

…€510 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2029, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nielsen's B3 CFR reflects: (i) the company's elevated pro forma financial leverage in the 7.6x area (Moody's adjusted) resulting from the recent LBO; (ii) projected negative free cash flow (FCF) (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12-18 months, chiefly due to the sizable interest expense burden associated with the debt-heavy capital structure amid a rising interest rate environment; and (iii) Moody's expectation for minimal deleveraging over the next two years. Moody's also considers Nielsen's high revenue exposure to ad spend in the lower growth linear TV sub-segment compared to the company's low exposure to faster growth digital. The business is global with revenue and profitability geographically concentrated in the US, offset by high EBITDA margins and potential for mid-single digit organic revenue growth longer-term. While cyclical and secular ad spending pressures exist, Nielsen's sizable contractual revenue provides some cushion against reduced client spend in short-cycle products and verticals that are more vulnerable in a recessionary environment.

At the same time, the B3 CFR reflects Nielsen's: (i) leading positions within its business segments, comprising Audience Measurement (73% of revenue), Impact (20%) and Gracenote content services (7%); (ii) incumbency within the US advertising and media markets that have long-term secular growth tailwinds driven by fast growth digital ad spend; (iii) relatively high entry barriers with high client switching costs; (iv) long-standing customer relationships of which roughly 80% of client revenue is contracted at the start of each year with annual fixed price escalators; and (v) high EBITDA margins in the 40% range (Moody's adjusted). Nielsen's ratings are the foremost metrics used to determine the value of programming and advertising in US television and streaming advertising markets, and the industry's benchmark on which advertising is bought and sold. Approximately 95% of linear TV spend transacts using the company's metrics. Nielsen's market position is solidified by its importance as an independent third-party measurement gold standard, or currency, which is accepted by advertisers and media companies. Moody's also considers the company's investments in new product offerings that adapt to shifts in advertising spend and consumer viewing habits beyond traditional platforms; however, expected negative FCF generation due to the heavy interest expense burden could restrain the pace of future investments.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Nielsen's operating model will remain fairly resilient with good, albeit modest, EBITDA growth, even if economy experiences a mild recession and inflation remains high over the coming quarters. This is supported by highly visible and predictable contractual revenue from leading advertising and media clients combined with the company's leadership position as the industry's measurement currency of choice. Moody's expects the company will continue to effectively manage operating expenses, achieve up to $185 million of cost synergies by year end 2024 and maintain positive organic revenue growth, albeit potentially slowing over the rating horizon. The outlook considers Moody's current macroeconomic forecast of decelerating economic growth and persistently high inflation, leading to moderating advertising demand in H2 2022 and 2023. Though Nielsen has minimal exposure to Russia and Ukraine, Moody's continues to expect some macroeconomic spillover from the military conflict in that region. The magnitude of the effects will depend on the length and severity of the crisis. Moody's currently projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 1.8% in 2022 (3.0% in Euro area) and 0.4% in 2023 (-0.6% in Euro area), while US inflation is forecast to remain high at 7.2% by December 2022, declining to 2.9% by year end 2023.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects Nielsen will maintain good liquidity supported by cash balances of at least $130 - $150 million offset to some degree by projected negative FCF in the range of -$100 million to -$150 million (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) over the next year. External liquidity is supported by a $650 million multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027. While the RCF was undrawn at closing, Moody's expects it may be used over the next 12 months to support short-term liquidity needs and investments. The facility has a springing maximum first-lien net leverage covenant set at approximately 35% cushion to closing date first-lien net leverage (estimated to be 6.5x as defined in the credit agreement) that is triggered when more than 40% of the RCF is drawn. The first-lien term loans are covenant-lite and have a mandatory 1% amortization per annum (i.e., $63.5 million), which Moody's expects Nielsen will pay via internal sources.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings assigned to the existing bank credit facilities and 2029 Notes are based on the Probability of Default (PDR) of the company, which is B3-PD, as well as the Loss Given Default (LGD) of the debt instruments (LGD3). The B2 rating is driven by the first-lien debts' senior position in Nielsen's debt capital structure relative to trade payables, operating lease obligations and the second-lien term loan. The existing bank credit facilities and 2029 Notes are rated one notch above the CFR, as they have a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of the company and guarantors, and receive support from the second-lien term loan.

As proposed, the credit agreement for first-lien credit facilities is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of: (i) $1.692 billion; and (ii) 100% of Consolidated EBITDA calculated for the most recent LTM period, plus any unused amounts under the general indebtedness basket, plus unlimited amount so long as the pro forma First Lien Leverage Ratio does not exceed the greater of (x) 4.80x and (y) the First Lien Leverage Ratio immediately prior to such debt incurrence transaction (if pari passu secured).

Additional debt is permitted for incremental facilities that are secured on a junior lien basis to the First Lien Credit Facilities so long as: (I) the pro forma Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio is greater than or equal to the lesser of 2.00x and the Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio immediately prior to such debt incurrence; and/or (II) the pro forma Senior Secured Leverage Ratio (as defined) does not exceed the greater of (x) 6.25x and (y) the Senior Secured Leverage Ratio immediately prior to such transactions.

Additional incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $846 million and 50% of Consolidated EBITDA may be incurred as permitted alternative security debt which will be guaranteed by non-Loan Parties or secured by non-Collateral.

Amounts up to the greater of $2.115 billion and 125% of Consolidated EBITDA, along with any incremental facilities incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or other investment may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

For purposes of determining Consolidated EBITDA or compliance with the Financial Covenant (as defined) or any other financial ratios or baskets, the results of operations and debts of unrestricted subsidiaries will not be taken into account (Moody's estimates Consolidated EBITDA currently represents roughly 93% of total company EBITDA).

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which are expected to contain limitations restricting the ability of any restricted subsidiary to be designated as an unrestricted subsidiary if, immediately after giving effect, such restricted subsidiary would own or have exclusive license to material intellectual property (IP) at the time of such designation (note: this mirrors the special limitation on transfers of material IP to unrestricted subsidiaries provided in the second-lien term loan credit agreement).

Exceptions to investments in subsidiaries include: (i) unlimited intercompany investments, subject to a cap on investments in any restricted subsidiary that is not the Borrower or a Guarantor, that are the greater of $1.269 billion and 75% of Consolidated EBITDA; and (ii) permitted unlimited investments so long as the pro forma Total Leverage Ratio shall not exceed 5.60x.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to "customary limitations as to the automatic release of Guarantors that cease to be wholly-owned subsidiaries".

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that directly and adversely affected lenders consent to the subordination of liens with respect to all or substantially all of the value of the Collateral securing the credit facilities, subject to customary exceptions.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the expectation for weak debt protection measures. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Nielsen demonstrates: (i) further client penetration into AVOD, non-ad supported and mobile/social media digital content streaming services such that digital exposure approaches a third of revenue; (ii) constant currency organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range; and (iii) increasing adjusted EBITDA margins approaching the 45% area (Moody's adjusted). An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by restricted group total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt is sustained in the 2%-4% range (Moody's adjusted). The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity profile and exhibit prudent financial policies to be considered for upward ratings pressure.

Ratings could experience downward pressure if restricted group total debt to EBITDA leverage is sustained above 8x (Moody's adjusted), EBITDA less capex interest coverage decreases below 1x (Moody's adjusted) or liquidity deteriorates such that free cash flow remains negative. Ratings could also be downgraded as a result of market share and/or customer losses, competitive pressures, lack of organic revenue growth and new product rollout delays resulting in sustained operating margin erosion. Aggressive financial policies that include debt-financed acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions that increase leverage could also lead to a downgrade.

Neptune Bidco US Inc. is a newly-formed entity created to acquire the assets of Nielsen Holdings Limited via a take-private LBO led by private equity sponsors Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. With headquarters in Oxford, England and New York, NY, and operations in more than 55 countries, Nielsen is a global measurement and data analytics company providing Audience Measurement, Impact and Gracenote content solutions. Revenue totaled approximately $3.54 billion for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

