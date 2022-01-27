Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Signature Foods B.V. following corporate reorganisation; outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Signature Foods B.V. following corporate reorganisation; outlook stable

27 Jan 2022

Milan, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Signature Foods B.V. ("Signature Foods" or "the company"), a leading producer of chilled convenience food in the Benelux region. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the existing B2 CFR, the B2-PD PDR and the stable outlook of PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. The withdrawal of the ratings and outlook of PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V and assignment of the ratings and outlook to Signature Foods B.V. follows a corporate reorganisation whereby Signature Foods B.V. assumed all obligations in respect of the senior secured bank credit facilities. Signature Foods B.V. is the new top entity of the restricted group.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has withdrawn the CFR, PDR and outlook of PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. and assigned those ratings and outlook to Signature Foods B.V. because of the corporate reorganisation whereby PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V., which was the issuer of the €341 million senior secured term loan B due 2028 and the €62 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027, was merged into Signature Foods B.V..

As a result of the merger, PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. ceased to exist, while the surviving entity Signature Foods B.V. assumed all obligations of PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. in respect of the facilities agreement, the intercreditor agreement and any relevant security documents. Moody's understands that this transaction did not have an impact on the underlying terms and conditions of the two debt instruments.

The B2 rating assigned to Signature Foods B.V. continues to reflect (1) the company's leading market positions in niche product categories across the Benelux region and Poland; (2) its strong portfolio of locally recognised brands and superior product development capabilities, which allow it to set premium prices and gradually gain market share; (3) the supportive market fundamentals, with a track record of growth across the key product categories; (4) a track record of positive free cash flow generation, supporting adequate liquidity; and (5) its resilience to the coronavirus pandemic owing to its focus on the food retail channel, as well as its well-recognised brands in the Benelux region.

The rating is, however, constrained by the company's (1) modest scale and focus on niche product categories; (2) very limited geographical diversification beyond the Benelux region, with around 64% of sales generated in the Netherlands and 26% in Belgium; (3) increasingly maturing product categories; (4) the current raw material price inflation, which could temporarily erode margins in case of delay in passing higher costs to customers; (5) its high leverage of around 6.0x, which is expected to decline towards 5x in the next 12-18 months; and (6) its appetite for acquisitions, which entails integration risks and a potentially slower deleveraging trajectory.

Moody's estimates that Signature Foods' Moody's-adjusted gross/debt EBITDA as of March 2022 will remain slightly above 6.0x, at the higher end of the rating agency's expectation for the B2 CFR. This is above the expectations at the time of original rating assignment in January 2021, mainly owing to two acquisitions which were funded through drawings under the RCF.

However, Moody's expects that the company will be able to reduce its leverage towards 5x in the next 12-18 months supported by continued improvement in operating performance, the achievement of synergies from the integration of the acquired companies, and its positive free cash flow generation.

Signature Foods' appetite for bolt-on acquisitions remains high, reducing visibility on its deleveraging trajectory.

LIQUIDITY

Signature Foods has adequate liquidity, supported by €18 million of cash on balance sheet as of December 2021. In addition, the company has access to a €62 million RCF, which has been partially drawn by €35 million to fund two acquisitions. There is ample headroom under the springing covenant of senior secured net leverage not exceeding 9.5x, tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn.

Although available liquidity has reduced following the two debt funded acquisition, Moody's expects Signature Foods to generate positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around €8 million in financial year 2022 despite higher capital spending, and at least €25 million per year thereafter. Assuming no RCF utilisation, the company will have no material debt maturities until 2028, when its term loan is due.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings on the €341 million senior secured term loan B and the €62 million senior secured RCF, both borrowed by Signature Foods B.V., are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these two instruments rank pari passu and represent substantially all of the company's financial debt. The senior secured term loan B and the senior secured RCF benefit from pledges over the shares of the borrower and guarantors as well as bank accounts and intragroup receivables and are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA. Moody's considers the security package to be weak, in line with the rating agency's approach for shares-only pledges.

The capital structure includes a €87 million PIK facility due in 2029 and borrowed by PHM SF Dutch Holdco B.V., an entity outside of the restricted group. All interest on the PIK facility is capitalised, so there is no cash leakage from the restricted group. This instrument was downstreamed into the restricted group as equity, and therefore, Moody's does not include this instrument in its leverage calculations.

The B2-PD PDR assigned to Signature Foods reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the weak security package and the limited set of financial covenants comprising only a springing covenant on the senior secured RCF, tested only when its utilisation is above 40%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Signature Foods will be able to gradually increase its sales at a mid-single-digit rate while maintaining or improving its healthy margins, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA moderately declining towards 5x in the next 12-18 months, and to continue generating positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis.

The stable outlook also factors in Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a prudent approach to acquisitions, so that any potential future transactions will not lead to a material increase in its leverage on a pro forma basis or further stain its liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Signature Foods' ratings could be upgraded if it (1) increases its scale and enhances its business profile, including more diversified product range and geographical presence; (2) reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustainable basis; (3) continues to generate solid positive free cash flow; and (4) maintains adequate liquidity. Given the presence of the PIK instrument outside of the restricted group, there is a risk that it could be refinanced inside the restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility develops, limiting upward pressure on the rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company fails to reduce and maintain its Moody's-adjusted gross/debt EBITDA below 6.0x as a result of softer sales, erosion of profit margins or significant debt-financed acquisitions; (2) the company's free cash flow turns negative on a sustained basis; or (3) liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Signature Foods B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V.

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Signature Foods B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Signature Foods, domiciled in the Netherlands, is the leading producer of chilled convenience food in the Benelux region, with sales concentrated in the Netherlands (over 60% of revenue) and Belgium (around 26%). The company produces primarily spreads and dips (65% of revenue), a range of meal solutions, such as salads, bread snacks and pasta sauces (22% of revenue) and bites, including tapas and savoury snacks (14% of revenue). The company operates seven production facilities, including one in Belgium and one in Poland, and employs approximately 600 people. In the year ended March 2021, Signature Foods sold 73 thousand tonnes of food products and reported net sales of €305 million and management-adjusted EBITDA of €59 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Valentino Balletta
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com