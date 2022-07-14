Moody's assigns B2 ratings to Stars UK Bidco Limited (aka Theramex); stable outlook

London, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Stars UK Bidco Limited ('Theramex') in the context of the group's acquisition by funds controlled by The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners.

Moody's has also assigned B2 ratings to the proposed EUR550 million senior secured first lien term loan B and pari passu ranking EUR100 million multicurrency senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both maturing in 2029 and for which Stars UK Bidco Limited is the borrower. The outlook is stable.

Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the existing B2 CFR and B2-PD PDR of IWH UK Finco Limited.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating assignments principally reflect the solid momentum in Theramex's performance, which drives our expectation that Moody's adjusted leverage will remain sustainably below 6.0x while the company will also maintain material free cash flow generation" says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Vice President/Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Theramex.

Moody's calculates an adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 5.9x at the end of March 2022 (pro forma for the new capital structure). Despite the relatively material increase in debt quantum (approximately EUR110 million) from the new LBO, opening leverage will be in line with the requirements for a B2 CFR thanks to the current momentum in operating and financial performance which has led management EBITDA to increase by EUR14.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 alone.

The company's two largest products play a pivotal role in Theramex's current performance. Increased awareness drives continued penetration of menopause product Evorel in the UK while contraception product Zoely benefits from the slow recovery in the contraception market. In the first quarter, about a fifth of the company's revenue growth came from order phasing effects which is expected to reverse later in the year while the strong demand in the UK for hormonal replacement therapies is supporting growth for Evorel. However, Moody's expects overall revenue and EBITDA growth in 2022 to reach double digit percentages. Recent or new launches of Bijuva in menopause and Livogiva, a biosimilar of Forteo in osteoporosis, will support this growth but launch support costs as well as a catch up in sales and marketing costs are expected to modestly erode margins.

Moody's forecasts a flattening base revenue in 2023-2024 primarily because of upcoming patent expirations in Zoely's main European markets representing around 8% of total revenue. The rating agency expects new products' contribution to ramp up although execution risks exist in relation to consumer product Femarelle, which represents a new channel for the company and where numerous competitors are already present, and Livogiva, which operates in a very competitive space too.

Theramex generates solid free cash flow (FCF, after interest and before product licences and acquisitions) which Moody's estimates will reach at least EUR40 million per annum under the new capital structure. Cash uses apart from interest will remain modest even if ongoing revenue growth will result in some working capital usage which product transfers can temporarily increase as well as capex. Drug licence acquisitions (in-licensing) are typically reported as part of capex but are discretionary in nature. Even including these, Moody's expects that Theramex will generate materially positive FCF if it were to continue to execute deals involving small upfront and milestone payments, as it has done over the course of 2020 and 2021.

The B2 CFR also reflects Theramex's balanced global geographic footprint, with diversity within its main region (Europe) and healthy margins, especially versus generics players. Pricing risk is also modest given the substantial proportion of self-pay products. However, the company has a degree of product concentration, with the three largest representing around 45% of revenue. It is also exposed to supply chain disruption risk and supplier concentration with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Ba2, stable) and has an overall small scale in terms of revenue and EBITDA.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 CFR and stable outlook also incorporate social considerations including risks related to product safety and responsible production. The security of supply is also a key social risk which constrained revenue historically.

Governance risks that Moody's considers in Theramex's credit profile include the risk that deleveraging is derailed by the use of debt to fund licence acquisitions and the company's access to qualified staff and resulting costs to cope with further product acquisitions and transitions of products from vendors.

LIQUIDITY

Theramex's liquidity profile is adequate. While the transaction is structured without any cash at closing, Moody's expects annual free cash flow generation of at least EUR40 million and Theramex will benefit from a new 6.5-year EUR100 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF only has a springing maintenance covenant based on net leverage, tested if drawn at 40% or more.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings on the proposed EUR550 million senior secured term loan B and EUR100 million RCF, borrowed by Stars UK Bidco Limited, are in line with the CFR and reflect the fact that they are the only debt instruments in the restricted group. The broader capital structure also includes EUR125 million of third-party PIK debt issued at a holdco above the restricted group. While not part of Moody's ratios, it is credit negative to the extent that it creates structural complexity and future refinancing risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Theramex will be able to sustain its market position and successfully launch new products without experiencing any major supply issues. As a result, the outlook assumes continued revenue and EBITDA growth and ensuing gross deleveraging as well as materially positive free cash flow generation. Finally, the outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will not embark on any debt-funded acquisitions or make debt-funded shareholders' distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Theramex's ratings could develop should the company (1) continue to grow revenue and EBITDA following the expiration of the Zoely patent, and (2) reduce its product and supplier concentration, and (3) reduce Moody's-adjusted leverage below 4.5x on a permanent basis, and (4) increase Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt to well above 10% continuously. Upward ratings pressure would also require the absence of shareholder distributions and material debt-funded acquisitions.

Theramex's ratings could be under downward pressure if (1) revenue and EBITDA decline organically or in case of significant supply, operational or litigation issues or, (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA fails to reduce sustainably well below 6.0x, including as a result of debt-funded transactions, or, (3) FCF generation reduces to below 5% of Moody's-adjusted debt or the liquidity position deteriorates materially.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Stars UK Bidco Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: IWH UK Finco Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stars UK Bidco Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: IWH UK Finco Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Withdrawn From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in London, UK, Theramex is primarily a sales and marketing organisation focused on women's health. The majority of its portfolio is made up of women's health branded and generic prescription drugs acquired from Teva by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in January 2018. In the 12 months ended March 2022, Theramex generated revenue of EUR296 million and EBITDA before exceptional items of EUR101 million.

