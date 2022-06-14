Moody's assigns B2 ratings to TMC Buyer, Inc., outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD Probability of Default ("PDR") to TMC Buyer, Inc. (dba Terra Millennium Corporation) and B2 ratings to the company's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility including a $50 million revolving credit facility, a $435 million term loan and a $100 million delayed drawn term loan. Proceeds from the term loan issuance will be used, together with equity capital, to fund the acquisition of Terra Millennium by funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital. The outlook is stable.

The ratings are subject to review of the final credit agreements.

"Terra Millennium's B2 CFR reflects its small business scale, large exposure to cyclical industries and elevated debt leverage. The majority of its revenues come from the recurring turnaround, maintenance and repair projects that are based on time and material or unit price contract structures and carry limited risks. The remaining fixed price projects present the opportunity for higher margins, but entail higher execution risks. Adjusted debt/EBITDA of low five times at the closing looks adequate for the B2 rating, but could be affected by acquisitions," said Jiming Zou, Moody's lead analyst on Terra Millennium.

Assignments:

..Issuer: TMC Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TMC Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Terra Millennium's rating is constrained by its small business scale, limited operational diversity and large exposure to cyclical customer industries. The company derives the vast majority of its revenues from providing refractory, mechanical and specialized services to a number of cyclical industrial sectors such as chemical, cement & lime, energy and renewables, and metals and mining. In addition, the company has somewhat limited customer diversity with a significant percent of its revenues generated by its top 10 customers in some years. Business cycles could affect some of the discretionary items in a customer's capital spending budget or change the timing of facility turnaround, which could in turn affect the demand for construction services offered by Terra Millennium. The company's key end markets will continue to be influenced by the economic and industry specific factors, although the prospects for these sectors are good in the near term thanks to the high commodity and energy prices and continued capital spending by customers.

Terra Millennium's rating is supported by its good business visibility from many recurring turnaround, maintenance and repair work that make up nearly 70% of its revenues and carry relatively low business risks because of the time and material or unit price contract structures. Most jobs performed by the company are usually non-discretionary due to the high cost of failure including unplanned plant downtime. The company has moderate exposure to fixed price lump sum contracts, which account for about 20% - 30% of its revenues depending of the amount of large projects in a given year. Fixed price projects present the opportunity for higher margins, but entails higher risks tied to execution and unforeseen circumstances. The rating is also supported by its market leadership as the largest refractory contractor in North America, long term relationships with many well-established blue chip customers and low capital expenditure requirements.

Terra Millennium's pro-forma adjusted debt/EBITDA of low five times is adequate for the B2 CFR, but could increase with M&A and the use of the delayed draw term loan. The company improved its operating performance in 2021 and early 2022 after a weak 2020, as demand for its services recovered from the pandemic and many customers in the cyclical industries increased capital spending. Near-term business outlook remains favorable given the strong order backlog, continued capital spending and maintenance work in the chemical, energy, metals and minerals sectors amid unabated high commodity and energy prices. The company should generate positive free cash flow thanks to its low capital expenditure, which accounts for just about 1% of sales. However, the timing of receivables collection, project completion schedules and large new contracts could affect working capital needs and constrain free cash flow generation from time to time.

We expect Terra Millennium to pursue both organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions in the refractory, mechanical and specialty services. In particular, it has enhanced its presence in Texas to capture the growth opportunities in the refining, chemical and steel sectors. Management is also seeking bolt-on acquisitions to boost its market share in its core end markets. The company has a $100 million delayed draw term loan that can be used to finance acquisitions.

Terra Millennium's liquidity is adequate. The company expects to hold $8 million cash balance by drawing down $8 million from its $50 million revolver at the closing of the term loan issuance. The business should generate free cash flow over time, but time needed to collect receivable and outlays for new projects could temporarily increase working capital needs and delay free cash flow generation. The $50 million revolver looks relatively small to its revenues base ($624 million) or annual interest expenses (close to $40 million). The revolver has a springing First Lien Leverage Ratio covenant set at 35% cushion to consolidated EBITDA, if the company draws down more than 35% of the revolver.

The B2 rating assigned to the senior secured first-lien credit facility, including $50 million revolver, $435 million term loan and $100 million delayed drawn term loan, is commensurate with the company's corporate family rating since it accounts for the majority of the debt in the company's capital structure.

The stable outlook presumes the company's operating results will remain relatively stable with adequate credit metrics and liquidity in the next 12 to 18 months. It also assumes the company will carefully balance its leverage with its growth strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are not likely to be upgraded in the near term. The company would need to substantially increases its size, maintain stable margins, consistently generate positive free cash flow, improve liquidity and sustain a leverage ratio below 4.5x for an upgrade to be considered.

Negative rating pressure could develop if deteriorating operating results, debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions result in the leverage ratio rising above 5.5x. A significant decline in profitability, or reduction in revolver availability or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ESG CONSIDERATION

Environmental, social and governance considerations have an impact on the rating. As a construction company, Terra Millennium faces social risks including reliance on human capital, external supply chains, and health and safety risks prevalent on construction projects. Terra Millennium has above-average corporate governance risks since it is majority owned by H.I.G. Capital. Private equity sponsors tend to have aggressive financial policies favoring high leverage, shareholder-friendly policies such as dividend recapitalizations and the pursuit of acquisitive growth. Financial disclosures are also often not as timely or comprehensive for sponsor-owned firms versus publicly owned companies.

TMC Buyer, Inc. is a Delaware corporation that wholly owns Terra Millennium Corporation and is also the borrower of the senior secured first-lien credit facilities. Terra Millennium Corporation, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a provider of refractory design and installation services and a wide range of mechanical maintenance and construction services for new and existing industrial facilities. The company generated revenues of $624 million for the trailing 12-month period ended April 30, 2022. In May 2022, funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Terra Millennium Corporation from Court Square Capital Partners.

