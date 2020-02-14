Moody's assigns B2 senior secured rating to IXS's new term loan, and CFR at B2, stable outlook

Approximately $620 million of rated obligations affected
New York, February 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigned ratings to IXS Holdings, Inc.
(IXS), including Corporate Family Rating at B2, Probability
of Default Rating at B2-PD, and new $620 million senior
secured term loan rating at B2. The outlook is stable.
The new $620 million senior secured term loan will be used to finance
in part the acquisition IXS by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group,
L.P.(Clearlake), including related fees and expenses,
and other items.
The existing ratings at Innovative XCessories & Services LLC,
the currently rated subsidiary of IXS, are affirmed and the outlook
revised to stable. Upon completion of the transaction the ratings
of Innovative XCessories & Services LLC will be withdrawn.
The following ratings were assigned:
Issuer: IXS Holdings, Inc.
B2, Corporate Family Rating;
B2-PD, Probability of Default Rating;
B2 (LGD4) to the new $620 million senior secured term loan.
The new $75 million asset based revolving credit facility is not
rated by Moody's.
Outlook: assigned Stable
The following ratings were affirmed and will be withdrawn upon completion
of the transaction:
Issuer: Innovative XCessories & Services LLC
Corporate Family Rating, at B2;
Probability of Default Rating, B3-PD;
$18 million senior secured revolver, at B2 (LGD3);
$595 million (remaining amount) senior secured term loan,
at B2 (LGD3).
Issuer: Line-X Canada Ltd.
$10 million senior secured revolver, at B2 (LGD3);
Rating Outlook
Issuer: Innovative XCessories & Services LLC:
Revised to Stable from Negative
Issuer: Line-X Canada Ltd.:
Revised to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
IXS's ratings reflect the company's strong competitive position as a leader
in automotive upfitting services and a supplier of spray-on pick-up
truck bedliners. The company's upfitting services (about
56% of revenues) are expected to continue to benefit from organic
growth with increasing build rates of light trucks as a percentage of
automotive vehicles production in North America. Even as automotive
production softens in 2020, the share of light truck production
is expected continue to increase over the intermediate-term.
The company's aftermarket spray-on pick-up truck bedliner
business (about 15% of revenues) and industrial coatings business
(about 15% of revenues) provide counter cyclical growth away from
the automotive industry. Further, IXS's business segments
have demonstrated strong EBITA margins in the high teens over the past
several years, which is expected to continue.
Pro forma Debt/EBITDA for the transaction is estimated to be 5.1x
as of December 31, 2019. However, adjusting for the
impact on IXS of the UAW strike at GM improves pro forma debt/EBTIDA to
4.7x. The company's performance has also shown profit
improvement since the impact of higher material costs, and higher
launch costs related to expanded OEM programs experienced in the prior
years. Free cash flow generation over the intermediate-term
should support debt reduction, yet IXS has a demonstrated a history
of executing debt funded shareholder returns and acquisitions under prior
private equity ownership.
The ratings also consider IXS's concentration in niche products
as a special option for the consumer, and heavy reliance on the
pick-up truck segment within the highly cyclical automotive light
vehicle market. IXS maintains high customer concentrations with
the top three customers representing almost 52% of 2019 revenues,
although the company has diversity across platforms and manufacturing
facilities with no single location accounting for more than 6%
of revenue. The company is also dependent on the performance level
of its aftermarket network through which it franchises its products.
The stable rating outlook balances IXS' history of aggressive shareholder
returns and acquisition policies with expected positive free cash flow
generation over the next 12-15 months.
IXS is expected to have a good liquidity profile over the next 12-15
months supported by positive free cash flow generation and availability
under a new $75 million asset based revolving credit facility.
Pro forma for the transaction IXS is estimated to maintain nominal levels
of cash on hand. The asset based revolver is expected to be unfunded
at closing with sufficient borrowing base capacity to access the full
commitment. With free cash flow generation over the next 12-15
months expected in the $50 million range, the revolver is
anticipated to remain unfunded. The primary financial covenant
under the asset based revolver is expected to be a fixed charge coverage
ratio, triggered when availability falls below certain levels which
is not anticipated over the next 12-15 months. The senior
secured term loan is not expected to have financial maintenance covenants.
Alternate liquidity will be limited as the company's largely domestic
assets secure the term loan and asset based revolver.
IXS's products and services are not directly exposed to material environmental
risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions.
While automotive manufacturers continue to announce the introduction of
electrified products to meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements,
demand for company's products are not dependent on a vehicle's
powertrain. We believe that with ongoing improvements in fuel efficiency,
pick-up truck demand will remain robust for the foreseeable future.
The opportunity for a higher rating over the intermediate-term
is limited given the company's moderate size and demonstrated willingness
to support shareholder returns under private equity ownership.
Profitable growth that increases scale could lead to an upgrade if the
company can sustain debt/EBITDA at around 3.0x or lower and EBITA/interest
expense, inclusive of restructuring charges, above 4x.
Future events that have the potential to drive a lower rating include
weakness in light truck sales, a consumer shift away from up-fitting
options, or declining volume with one of the company's large customers
or platforms, or the expectation that debt/EBITDA will be sustained
above 4.75x, or EBITA/interest expense approaching 2.0x.
Debt funded acquisition and/or shareholder returns, or a weak liquidity
profile could also drive a negative rating action.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
IXS Holding, Inc., headquartered in Huntsville,
AL, is a parent company of Innovative Xcessories & Services
LLC. Through its subsidiaries, IXS provides protective coatings
for pick-up truck beds, as well as a wide range of other
up-fit services and accessories to automotive manufacturers.
IXS is also engaged in the sale of Line-X franchises within North
America that are primarily used for the application of spray-on
truck bedliners, and the sale of chemicals and machinery to franchise
and licensees that are used primarily for the application of spray-on
truck bedliners nationally and internationally. Revenues for the
LTM period ending September 30, 2019 were approximately $623
million. The company is currently owned by affiliates of Olympus
Partners.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Timothy L. Harrod
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
