Moody's assigns B2 senior unsecured rating to Casella's Vermont Economic Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to $60 million of Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds of the Vermont Economic Development Authority Series 2022. These unsecured bonds are obligations of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Casella) and guaranteed by all of its operating subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis. All other ratings on Casella are unaffected at this time, including the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2 ratings on all existing senior unsecured industrial revenue bonds that Casella also guarantees. The rating outlook is stable.

The bonds will be issued in a drawdown structure with an initial drawdown of $35 million of the total $60 million bonds, with the remaining bonds to be issued after incurring future qualified capital expenditures. Proceeds of these bonds will be used to reimburse Casella for qualified capital expenditures previously incurred, resulting in a paydown under the revolving credit facility.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vermont Economic Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Casella's ratings reflect modest but improving scale with a regional focus in the Northeast US and good margins that nonetheless fall shy of rated industry peers largely due to regional operating dynamics. However, focused execution of strategic initiatives in recent years has steadily improved the margins while lowering debt-to-EBITDA, which Moody's estimates to be modestly above 3x pro forma for the new bonds. Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow over the next year.

Key aspects of the company's strategy to improve operations include sourcing incremental waste volumes to its own landfills, which is favorable for Casella as the Northeast region has a growing disposal capacity imbalance. The company also remains focused on pricing landfill and collection operations in excess of inflation, collection route efficiencies and restructuring fees on recycling contracts to drive higher returns. The company's pace of debt reduction is much more moderate as it balances deploying free cash flow among debt repayment, acquisitions and other growth initiatives. As a result, Moody's expects earnings growth to be the primary driver of improving the metrics.

Casella's liquidity profile is good as denoted by the SGL-2 rating, driven by the relatively large $300 million revolving credit facility and Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow with light debt maturities. The company typically holds a minimal cash balance of less than $5 million. However, Casella currently has a balance of $34 million remaining from a previous $150 million equity offering the company has deployed towards acquisitions. The senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in December 2026 had $19 million drawn as of March 31, 2021 and approximately $253 million available to borrow, after netting posted letters of credit. With the exception of periodic usage to help fund acquisitions, Moody's expects the revolver's availability to remain in line with the current level.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of moderately higher commercial volumes to support steady organic revenue growth, boosted by prior acquisitions and favorable disposal pricing. Moody's also expects free cash flow to remain positive but constrained by investments in building out/integrating acquisitions as well as other growth initiatives. Margins should remain solid, despite inflationary pressures, benefiting from positive pricing conditions and the company's efficiency initiatives. The outlook also incorporates expectations that if Casella utilizes debt to help fund acquisitions, borrowings will to be modest and repaid from free cash flow within a relatively short time frame.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded following prudent and profitable expansion of the company's operating footprint beyond New England and New York to achieve greater scale, an EBITDA margin sustained around 25%, free cash flow-to-debt remaining above 10% and EBIT-to-interest approaching 3x.

The ratings could be downgraded with flat organic revenue growth, free cash flow-to-debt falling below 5% and debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain above 4x. Weaker liquidity, considering the modest cash position, with deteriorating free cash flow or significantly reduced availability under the revolving credit facility could also drive a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a Northeast US regionally-focused (Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Pennsylvania) solid waste management company providing collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services. Revenue approximated $934 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

