Moody's assigns B2 to 21Vianet's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by 21Vianet Group, Inc. (B2 stable).

21Vianet will use the proceeds from the proposed bonds to repay its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

21Vianet's B2 corporate family rating reflects its solid position in the internet data center (IDC) market in China, strategically located data centers, operating track record and partnerships with leading cloud service providers.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's relatively limited scale and significant investment needs to increase capacity over the next two years.

"The proposed issuance, if successful, will improve 21Vianet's liquidity profile and not materially affect its debt leverage level, as the majority of the proceeds will be used to refinance its existing debts," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "At the same time, the remaining proceeds can support its capital spending plan."

Moody's expects 21Vianet's revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow in the range of 20% to 30%, over the next 12-18 months, driven primarily by the increasing utilization of its new cabinets amid favorable industry prospects for IDCs and cloud services.

Moody's also expects the company to maintain stable profitability with adjusted EBITDA margins of around 28%-30%. Profitability is supported by the stable monthly recurring revenue 21Vianet derives from its IDC business. Monthly recurring revenue per retail cabinet from this business has gradually improved to RMB9,015 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with RMB8,953 during the second quarter 2020.

However, 21Vianet has a significant capital spending plan of around RMB5.0 billion-RMB5.5 billion per annum for the next two to three years to cater to strong customer demand. The majority of these planned capital spending is growth-orientated and management has some flexibility in managing the spending.

As a result of the likely increase in the absolute debt level and the ramp-up period required between the construction and full utilization of the new cabinets and projects, Moody's expects 21Vianet's leverage -- as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- to be in the range of 5.5x-6.0x over the next 12-18 months. The company will remain significantly free cash flow negative over the same period.

In terms of liquidity, as of 30 June 2021, its unrestricted cash balance of RMB4.6 billion was sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB233 million and USD300 million bond due in October 2021. The company has repaid the USD300 million bond due in October 2021. However, if the company were to proceed with its planned annual RMB5.0 billion-RMB5.5 billion capital spending, its liquidity position will become weak and it will need to raise significant additional financing.

21Vianet's senior unsecured rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, because the holding company benefits from cash flow up streamed from its operating companies under VIE contractual arrangements.

Moody's credit assessment also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

From a governance perspective, 21Vianet's ownership is concentrated in Mr. Sheng Chen, the Co-founder and Executive Chairman. Mr. Chen holds the largest voting power of around 30% as of 30 June 2021. This risk is partially tempered by the company's listed status and the presence of five independent nonexecutive directors on its board.

The company also has significant investment needs to cater to strong customer demand, which has resulted in periodically elevated financial leverage due to the lag between debt-funded investment and ramp-up of new cabinets at its data centers and large financing needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will grow its revenue and ramp up the utilization of its new cabinet additions while maintaining profitability and sufficient liquidity.

It also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to secure additional funding for its planned capital spending.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to grow revenue, improves profitability, reduces its debt leverage below 5.0x, and significantly reduces negative free cash flow, all on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company pursues an aggressive expansion plan or makes debt-funded acquisitions such that debt leverage remains above 6.0x on a sustained basis; its profitability and cash flow or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285583. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and listed on the NASDAQ in 2011. 21Vianet is the largest carrier- and cloud-neutral IDC services provider in China. It operates in more than 20 cities in mainland China. It also provides interconnectivity service and complementary value-added services, such as cloud services, virtual private network services and hybrid IT services.

As of 30 June 2021, Mr. Sheng Chen, the Co-founder and Executive Chairman, holds the largest voting power of around 30%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Shawn Xiong

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

