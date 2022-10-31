Moody's assigns B2 to Anticimex's incremental term loan

Stockholm, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns a B2 rating to Anticimex Global AB (Anticimex)'s new $200 million senior secured first lien term loan B5 add-on, due in 2028. The company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) as well as B2 instrument ratings remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the new incremental term loan will be used to repay the outstanding SEK1,050 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), pay for transaction-related fees and finance future acquisitions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is credit negative as it will further delay the pace of leverage reduction and increase the company's cost of debt. Moody's estimates that as of September 2022 Anticimex's pro forma Moody's adjusted leverage (including the pro forma impact from acquisitions completed as of September 2022) will increase to around 9.7x from 9.4x before the transaction. Moody's notes that earlier this year the company already raised a SEK3 billion equivalent senior secured term loan add-on. The higher debt load in a rising interest rate environment will limit the company's free cash flow and further reduce its interest coverage ratio, weakening its position within the B3 rating category.

At the same time, the rating continues to be supported by Anticimex's leading position in the preventive pest control market, supported by its digitally enabled solutions; good geographical diversification; low customer concentration and strong retention rates; and solid profitability with a high share of recurring revenue. The rating also benefits from favourable market fundamentals, driven by mega-trends such as urbanisation and climate change, as well as stricter regulation; and the mostly noncyclical, critical nature of its services which should continue to support demand.

Moody's expects the company to continue to grow organically in the mid-single digits in percentage terms over the next 12-18 months. As of LTM September 2022, the company recorded a year on year organic revenue growth of 4.0% and 7.0%, excluding the disinfection services. While rising costs will weigh on margins, the ongoing efficiency gains from acquisitions will help reduce the pressure. Acquisitions allow the company to increase its network density, driving higher efficiencies and better fixed cost absorption. Moody's also expects Anticimex to continue to raise prices to at least partly offset cost inflation. As of September 2022, the company's adjusted EBITA margin increased to 20.7% from 20.1% in YTD September 2021, despite rising operating costs and the ongoing decline of its high margin disinfection services, reflecting the resilience of its business model. As of September 2022, Anticimex closed 36 acquisitions representing around SEK900 million of annualised M&A revenue. Moody's expects the company to continue its external growth strategy, although the company highlighted that the selection process will be more stringent given the more volatile capital market, including higher cost of debt.

As a result, we expect Moody's adjusted leverage to decline to below 9.0x in 2023. The pace of deleveraging will, however, continue to depend on the overall M&A volume, valuation multiples and cash/debt funding split. Moody's adjusted EBITA/Interest cover is expected to remain below 2.0x over the next 12-18 months given the higher interest costs. Anticimex manages its interest rate exposure via hedging.

LIQUIDITY

The pro-forma liquidity is good supported by a cash on balance sheet of around SEK2.7 billion and an undrawn RCF of SEK3 billion as of September 2022. Moody's expects the company to continue to generate positive FCF with no major debt maturities until 2028.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Anticimex's capital structure consists of around SEK22 billion equivalent seven-year first-lien senior secured TLB (including the new $200 million senior secured TLB add-on) and a first-lien senior secured RCF, which rank pari passu. The facilities share the same security package and are guaranteed by a group of companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The instruments are rated one notch above the CFR, reflecting their seniority in the capital structure because of the presence of a SEK4.2 billion equivalent eight-year second-lien senior secured TLB, unrated. The B3-PD is on par with the company's CFR, reflecting the use of a standard 50% recovery rate, as is customary for capital structures with first- and second-lien bank loans and covenant-lite documentation.

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to increase its earnings and generate positive free cash flow (FCF), which will support a gradual reduction in leverage from its currently high level despite the company remaining highly acquisitive. Furthermore, the stable outlook is conditional upon Anticimex maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure could arise if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage were to remain below 6.5x on a sustained basis; Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/net debt were to exceed 10% on a sustained basis; and the company were to generate positive FCF on a sustained basis.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if the company is unable to reduce its leverage from the currently high level; Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest declines below 1.5x; or its liquidity weakens substantially as a result of overly aggressive M&A activity, negative FCF or shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

