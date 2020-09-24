Moody's assigns B2 to Ascena's DIP term loan facility

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to
the $312 million senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession
(DIP) term loan facility of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (DIP)
(Ascena) as Debtor-in-Possession. In addition to
the DIP term loan facility, Ascena will also enter into an unrated
$400 million senior secured super-priority DIP asset-based
revolving credit facility.
Proceeds from the DIP facilities as well as a portion of the company's
balance sheet cash ($546 million as of August 1, 2020) will
be used to fund the company through the Chapter 11 process. Ascena
and various subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 on July 23, 2020.
Moody's withdrew all ratings of Ascena following the filing. The
current rating is being assigned on a point-in-time basis
and will not be monitored going forward.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (DIP)
....Senior secured super-priority term
loan, assigned B2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating assigned to Ascena's DIP term loan facility primarily
reflects the estimated collateral coverage of the loan, as well
as structural considerations including upstream and downstream guarantees,
priority of liens, the nature of the collateral, and the covenants.
Other considerations include the nature of the bankruptcy and reorganization,
and the size of the DIP relative to pre-petition debt.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, and high asset price volatility have created an
unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Ascena's exposure to volatile asset valuations, US apparel
spending, and physical store traffic in these unprecedented operating
conditions impacts the DIP's estimated collateral coverage.
The Chapter 11 filing was driven by persistent earnings declines that
were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the company's
upcoming August 2022 debt maturities and high debt load. Over the
past several years the company has faced significant challenges due to
its operations in the women's apparel sector characterized by high
fashion risk, intense competition and margin pressures from e-commerce
investments. In addition, Ascena's execution missteps,
mature brands and lagging investment in product and marketing provided
a headwind to operating performance prior to the pandemic. The
company entered 2020 with high leverage of 8.3x as of February
1, 2020 pro-forma for the subsequent revolver draw.
The company reached an agreement to reduce its total debt burden by around
$1.2 billion, or almost 75%, with 94.6%
of its pre-petition term loan lenders. The bankruptcy process
will enable Ascena to move to a more manageable capital structure and
reduce lease and trade payable liabilities. The company expects
to emerge from bankruptcy on or around October 31, 2020.
The pre-petition capital structure consisted of a $500 million
ABL revolver with approximately $332 million borrowings including
outstanding letters of credit, and a $1,272 million
senior secured term loan. The DIP facilities represent approximately
24% of pre-petition debt. Under the prearranged plan,
the pre-petition ABL was rolled into the DIP ABL credit facility,
which will be replaced by a $400 million exit ABL facility upon
emergence from bankruptcy. The DIP term loan consists of $150
million of "new-money" financing and a $162
million roll-up balance from the existing term loan. Term
loan lenders that provide the "new money" DIP term loan will
receive 45% of the equity in the reorganized Ascena. All
pre-petition term loan claims will receive their pro-rata
share of $88 million last-out exit term loans and 55%
of common shares in the reorganized Ascena. Upon exit, the
DIP term loan will be either paid in cash in full or convert to a $312
million first-out exit term loan. All pre-petition
common equity interests will be cancelled.
The DIP term loan contains upstream guarantees from substantially all
of the company's subsidiaries. It has a senior priority to the
ABL with respect to 100% equity interest in intellectual property,
real estate assets and equipment, and a junior claim on the ABL
priority collateral, which includes cash, inventory and accounts
receivable. Moody's estimates collateral coverage for the DIP term
loan is around 1 time and is mainly derived from the value of the intellectual
property and distribution centers.
The DIP term loan contains a minimum liquidity covenant of $100
million at all times and a net cash flow test subject to a 20%
variance to budget in any cumulative 4-week period, if liquidity
falls below $150 million. Additionally, the agreement
contains negative covenants including limitations on indebtedness,
liens, restricted payments, investments and other limitations.
The DIP term loan will mature the earlier of 6 months after the transaction
close or exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
Prior to its bankruptcy filing, Ascena Retail Group, Inc.
(Ascena), headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, operated
close to 2,800 women's specialty retail stores throughout the United
States, Canada and Puerto Rico under the brands LOFT, Ann
Taylor, Justice, Lane Bryant, and Catherines.
Revenue for LTM period ended February 1, 2020 was approximately
$4.7 billion (excluding discontinued operations).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession
Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Debtor-in-Possession-Lending--PBC_1108429.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will
be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject
to monitoring.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
