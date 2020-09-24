Moody's assigns B2 to Ascena's DIP term loan facility

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to the $312 million senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan facility of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (DIP) (Ascena) as Debtor-in-Possession. In addition to the DIP term loan facility, Ascena will also enter into an unrated $400 million senior secured super-priority DIP asset-based revolving credit facility.

Proceeds from the DIP facilities as well as a portion of the company's balance sheet cash ($546 million as of August 1, 2020) will be used to fund the company through the Chapter 11 process. Ascena and various subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 on July 23, 2020. Moody's withdrew all ratings of Ascena following the filing. The current rating is being assigned on a point-in-time basis and will not be monitored going forward.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (DIP)

....Senior secured super-priority term loan, assigned B2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating assigned to Ascena's DIP term loan facility primarily reflects the estimated collateral coverage of the loan, as well as structural considerations including upstream and downstream guarantees, priority of liens, the nature of the collateral, and the covenants. Other considerations include the nature of the bankruptcy and reorganization, and the size of the DIP relative to pre-petition debt.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Ascena's exposure to volatile asset valuations, US apparel spending, and physical store traffic in these unprecedented operating conditions impacts the DIP's estimated collateral coverage.

The Chapter 11 filing was driven by persistent earnings declines that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the company's upcoming August 2022 debt maturities and high debt load. Over the past several years the company has faced significant challenges due to its operations in the women's apparel sector characterized by high fashion risk, intense competition and margin pressures from e-commerce investments. In addition, Ascena's execution missteps, mature brands and lagging investment in product and marketing provided a headwind to operating performance prior to the pandemic. The company entered 2020 with high leverage of 8.3x as of February 1, 2020 pro-forma for the subsequent revolver draw.

The company reached an agreement to reduce its total debt burden by around $1.2 billion, or almost 75%, with 94.6% of its pre-petition term loan lenders. The bankruptcy process will enable Ascena to move to a more manageable capital structure and reduce lease and trade payable liabilities. The company expects to emerge from bankruptcy on or around October 31, 2020.

The pre-petition capital structure consisted of a $500 million ABL revolver with approximately $332 million borrowings including outstanding letters of credit, and a $1,272 million senior secured term loan. The DIP facilities represent approximately 24% of pre-petition debt. Under the prearranged plan, the pre-petition ABL was rolled into the DIP ABL credit facility, which will be replaced by a $400 million exit ABL facility upon emergence from bankruptcy. The DIP term loan consists of $150 million of "new-money" financing and a $162 million roll-up balance from the existing term loan. Term loan lenders that provide the "new money" DIP term loan will receive 45% of the equity in the reorganized Ascena. All pre-petition term loan claims will receive their pro-rata share of $88 million last-out exit term loans and 55% of common shares in the reorganized Ascena. Upon exit, the DIP term loan will be either paid in cash in full or convert to a $312 million first-out exit term loan. All pre-petition common equity interests will be cancelled.

The DIP term loan contains upstream guarantees from substantially all of the company's subsidiaries. It has a senior priority to the ABL with respect to 100% equity interest in intellectual property, real estate assets and equipment, and a junior claim on the ABL priority collateral, which includes cash, inventory and accounts receivable. Moody's estimates collateral coverage for the DIP term loan is around 1 time and is mainly derived from the value of the intellectual property and distribution centers.

The DIP term loan contains a minimum liquidity covenant of $100 million at all times and a net cash flow test subject to a 20% variance to budget in any cumulative 4-week period, if liquidity falls below $150 million. Additionally, the agreement contains negative covenants including limitations on indebtedness, liens, restricted payments, investments and other limitations.

The DIP term loan will mature the earlier of 6 months after the transaction close or exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Prior to its bankruptcy filing, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (Ascena), headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, operated close to 2,800 women's specialty retail stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico under the brands LOFT, Ann Taylor, Justice, Lane Bryant, and Catherines. Revenue for LTM period ended February 1, 2020 was approximately $4.7 billion (excluding discontinued operations).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Debtor-in-Possession-Lending--PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

