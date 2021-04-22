Moody's assigns B2 to BIM Land's proposed bond

Singapore, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a senior unsecured bond rating
of B2 to the proposed green bond to be issued by BIM Land Joint Stock
Company (BIM Land, B2 stable), which will be guaranteed by
most of BIM Land's subsidiaries.
The rating outlook is stable.
BIM Land plans to use net proceeds from the proposed bond issue to finance
development projects, working capital and other general corporate
purposes.
"BIM Land's proposed bond is not exposed to either legal or structural
subordination risk. Hence, the senior unsecured rating is
aligned with the company's B2 corporate family rating," says
Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BIM Land's proposed bond will account for more than half of the
company's total debt on a pro-forma basis, and while
Moody's expects the company to increase its secured borrowings over
the next two years, its proportion of secured debt to total debt
will stay at around 50%.
The proposed bond will also be guaranteed by all except four of BIM Land's
operating subsidiaries. Moody's expects revenue contribution
by the four non-guarantor subsidiaries to be small, accounting
for less than 10% of BIM Land's total revenue over the next
three years.
BIM Land's B2 corporate family rating reflects the company's established
track record in the development of tourism-led townships,
which are in Vietnam's (Ba3 positive) fastest-growing tourist destinations.
The rating incorporates governance risk stemming from full ownership by
BIM Group and BIM Land's private company status.
BIM Land's rating considers the company's good access to funding,
having established long-term banking relationships with domestic
state-owned and policy banks. In 2019, BIM Land also
secured long-term loans from International Finance Corporation
(Aaa stable).
Although BIM Land is exposed to the inherent volatility in the hospitality
industry, demand for the company's products will be supported
by Vietnam's favorable demographics. Moody's expects
BIM Land's disciplined land banking, strong margins and large unbooked
contracted sales to continue to support its healthy financial metrics
over the next 12-18 months, despite higher debt levels because
of new borrowings and growing lease liabilities.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BIM Land's
2021 contracted sales will improve significantly from the previous year
and the company will continue to manage its cash flows prudently such
that liquidity will remain good over the next 12-18 months.
With respect to environmental, social and governance risks,
BIM Land's rating incorporates governance risk stemming from its private
company status and full ownership by BIM Group, which in turn,
is privately owned by its founders, Doan Quoc Viet and his wife,
Khong Thi Hien. The founders and their two children have control
over the decision-making of BIM Group and its subsidiaries because
three of them hold key positions of Chairman (Doan Quoc Viet), CEO
(Doan Quoc Huy) and COO (Mai Doan). Additionally, all four
of them are directors on a seven-member board, with only
one independent director.
BIM Group underwent a reorganization exercise in 2018 to split all business
segments into individual group of operating companies, which operate
independently. BIM Land is the crown jewel of BIM Group,
contributing more than 70% of the group's consolidated revenue.
Although related-party transactions between affiliated companies
are limited and are done on an arm's length basis, there are loans
at three operating companies (BIM Salt, BIM Seafood and Lifestyle),
which were incurred before the reorganization, still secured by
BIM Land's assets. As of 31 December 2020, the outstanding
loans totaled around $21 million and there is a cap of $40
million allowed under BIM Land's loan covenants as well as the indenture
of its proposed bond.
Given BIM Land was created as a standalone company only in 2018,
there is a short track record of BIM Land adhering to its financial targets
and its approach towards shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
BIM Land's rating is unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18
months given the company's large exposure to the hospitality industry,
where the pace of recovery remains uncertain. Also, BIM Land
has a short track record as a standalone company, adhering to its
financial targets and its approach towards shareholder distributions.
However, positive momentum could emerge, if BIM Land successfully
executes its business plans while maintaining healthy credit metrics and
good liquidity.
Metrics that would support an upgrade include adjusted debt/homebuilding
EBITDA below 3.0x, and adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest
expense above 4.0x on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade BIM Land's ratings if (1) the company fails to
implement its business plans; (2) there is a deterioration in the
property market, leading to protracted weakness in the company's
operations and credit quality; or (3) there is evidence of cash leaking
from BIM Land to fund affiliated companies, for example, through
intercompany loans, aggressive cash dividends or investments in
affiliates. Metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include
adjusted debt/homebuilding EBITDA above 4.0x; and adjusted
homebuilding EBIT/interest expense below 3.0x on a sustained basis.
BIM Land's senior unsecured bond rating could also be downgraded
to reflect legal subordination risk if the company increases secured debt
significantly, such that the proportion of secured debt stays higher
than unsecured debt on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
BIM Land Joint Stock Company (BIM Land) is a property developer focusing
on creating tourism-led townships in Vietnam. Its flagship
projects are in areas with high potential for tourism development such
as Ha Long city in Quang Ninh province and Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang
province. BIM Land is wholly-owned by BIM Group, which
in turn is owned by the founders, Doan Quoc Viet and his wife,
Khong Thi Hien.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacintha Poh
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Vikas Halan
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077