Moody's assigns B2 to BIM Land's proposed bond

Singapore, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a senior unsecured bond rating of B2 to the proposed green bond to be issued by BIM Land Joint Stock Company (BIM Land, B2 stable), which will be guaranteed by most of BIM Land's subsidiaries.

The rating outlook is stable.

BIM Land plans to use net proceeds from the proposed bond issue to finance development projects, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

"BIM Land's proposed bond is not exposed to either legal or structural subordination risk. Hence, the senior unsecured rating is aligned with the company's B2 corporate family rating," says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BIM Land's proposed bond will account for more than half of the company's total debt on a pro-forma basis, and while Moody's expects the company to increase its secured borrowings over the next two years, its proportion of secured debt to total debt will stay at around 50%.

The proposed bond will also be guaranteed by all except four of BIM Land's operating subsidiaries. Moody's expects revenue contribution by the four non-guarantor subsidiaries to be small, accounting for less than 10% of BIM Land's total revenue over the next three years.

BIM Land's B2 corporate family rating reflects the company's established track record in the development of tourism-led townships, which are in Vietnam's (Ba3 positive) fastest-growing tourist destinations. The rating incorporates governance risk stemming from full ownership by BIM Group and BIM Land's private company status.

BIM Land's rating considers the company's good access to funding, having established long-term banking relationships with domestic state-owned and policy banks. In 2019, BIM Land also secured long-term loans from International Finance Corporation (Aaa stable).

Although BIM Land is exposed to the inherent volatility in the hospitality industry, demand for the company's products will be supported by Vietnam's favorable demographics. Moody's expects BIM Land's disciplined land banking, strong margins and large unbooked contracted sales to continue to support its healthy financial metrics over the next 12-18 months, despite higher debt levels because of new borrowings and growing lease liabilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BIM Land's 2021 contracted sales will improve significantly from the previous year and the company will continue to manage its cash flows prudently such that liquidity will remain good over the next 12-18 months.

With respect to environmental, social and governance risks, BIM Land's rating incorporates governance risk stemming from its private company status and full ownership by BIM Group, which in turn, is privately owned by its founders, Doan Quoc Viet and his wife, Khong Thi Hien. The founders and their two children have control over the decision-making of BIM Group and its subsidiaries because three of them hold key positions of Chairman (Doan Quoc Viet), CEO (Doan Quoc Huy) and COO (Mai Doan). Additionally, all four of them are directors on a seven-member board, with only one independent director.

BIM Group underwent a reorganization exercise in 2018 to split all business segments into individual group of operating companies, which operate independently. BIM Land is the crown jewel of BIM Group, contributing more than 70% of the group's consolidated revenue. Although related-party transactions between affiliated companies are limited and are done on an arm's length basis, there are loans at three operating companies (BIM Salt, BIM Seafood and Lifestyle), which were incurred before the reorganization, still secured by BIM Land's assets. As of 31 December 2020, the outstanding loans totaled around $21 million and there is a cap of $40 million allowed under BIM Land's loan covenants as well as the indenture of its proposed bond.

Given BIM Land was created as a standalone company only in 2018, there is a short track record of BIM Land adhering to its financial targets and its approach towards shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

BIM Land's rating is unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months given the company's large exposure to the hospitality industry, where the pace of recovery remains uncertain. Also, BIM Land has a short track record as a standalone company, adhering to its financial targets and its approach towards shareholder distributions. However, positive momentum could emerge, if BIM Land successfully executes its business plans while maintaining healthy credit metrics and good liquidity.

Metrics that would support an upgrade include adjusted debt/homebuilding EBITDA below 3.0x, and adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest expense above 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade BIM Land's ratings if (1) the company fails to implement its business plans; (2) there is a deterioration in the property market, leading to protracted weakness in the company's operations and credit quality; or (3) there is evidence of cash leaking from BIM Land to fund affiliated companies, for example, through intercompany loans, aggressive cash dividends or investments in affiliates. Metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include adjusted debt/homebuilding EBITDA above 4.0x; and adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest expense below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

BIM Land's senior unsecured bond rating could also be downgraded to reflect legal subordination risk if the company increases secured debt significantly, such that the proportion of secured debt stays higher than unsecured debt on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BIM Land Joint Stock Company (BIM Land) is a property developer focusing on creating tourism-led townships in Vietnam. Its flagship projects are in areas with high potential for tourism development such as Ha Long city in Quang Ninh province and Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang province. BIM Land is wholly-owned by BIM Group, which in turn is owned by the founders, Doan Quoc Viet and his wife, Khong Thi Hien.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

