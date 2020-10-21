Moody's assigns B2 to China SCE's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 rating to China SCE Group
Holdings Limited's (B1 stable) proposed senior unsecured USD notes.
China SCE plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance
its existing offshore debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"China SCE's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its (1) long
operating record and growing operating scale; (2) diversified geographic
coverage and well-located land bank; and (3) good liquidity
and long track record of access to both onshore and offshore funding,"
says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"However, the company's credit profile is constrained by its moderate
debt leverage associated with its fast expansion and growing investment
property portfolio, as well as its increased exposure to joint ventures
(JVs)," adds Chan.
The proposed issuance will improve China SCE's liquidity profile
and will not materially affect its credit metrics, because the company
will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.
Moody's expects China SCE's revenue/adjusted debt to improve mildly
to around 50%-55% over the next 12-18 months
from around 49% for the 12 months to June 2020 and 43% in
2019, because expected revenue growth will more than offset the
expected increase in debt and financial guarantees to JVs.
This moderate debt leverage will counterbalance the company's adequate
interest coverage.
Likewise, Moody's expects the company's interest coverage,
as measured by adjusted EBIT/interest, to improve to around 2.6x
over the next 12-18 months from 2.4x for the 12 months ended
June 2020 and 2.2x in 2019, as revenue and EBIT growth will
outpace growth in interest expense.
China SCE's contracted sales increased 26.3% to RMB69
billion in the first nine months of 2020 from the same period last year
amid the coronavirus outbreak, following robust 56% year-on-year
growth to RMB80.5 billion for the full year 2019. Moody's
expects China SCE's contracted sales to reach about RMB100 billion in
the next 12-18 months, supported by good sales execution
abilities and its ample salable resources in Tier 2 and strong tier 3
cities in China where housing demand is robust.
China SCE's B2 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its
CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination
risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating
subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a
bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks
significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As
a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company
will be lower.
China SCE's liquidity is good. The company's cash-on-hand
of RMB25.0 billion as of 30 June 2020 covered around 121%
of its short-term debt of RMB20.7 billion. Moody's
expects its cash holdings and operating cash flow will be sufficient to
cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments
in the next 12-18 months.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by its controlling
shareholder, Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, who held a 50.40%
stake in the company at 30 June 2020.
The risk of concentrated ownership is mitigated by (1) the presence of
three independent nonexecutive directors on the board, who also
chair the audit and remuneration committees; (2) its moderate 20%-25%
dividend payout ratio over the past three years; and (3) the presence
of other internal governance structures and standards as required under
the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange.
Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook
amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework because of the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook on China SCE's B1 CFR reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will maintain revenue growth and exercise
prudence in its land acquisitions and debt management over the next 12-18
months while maintaining healthy liquidity.
Moody's could upgrade China SCE's ratings if it demonstrates
stable sales growth and increases its scale, maintains its prudent
approach to land acquisitions and maintains its adjusted EBIT/interest
coverage in excess of 3.0x and revenue/adjusted debt in excess
of 75%-80% on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, China SCE's ratings could be downgraded if (1)
its contracted sales weaken; (2) its profit margins decline significantly;
(3) its liquidity becomes impaired, such that cash/short-term
debt falls below 1.0x; or (4) its debt leverage increases
materially.
Credit metrics indicative of a rating downgrade include adjusted EBIT/interest
coverage below 2.0x and revenue/adjusted debt below 60%
on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1996, China SCE Group Holdings Limited listed on the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February 2010. It was 50.40%
owned by its chairman, Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, as of 30
June 2020.
As of 30 June 2020, the company had a total land bank of around
33.03 million square meters (sqm) in terms of gross floor area
(GFA), with nationwide coverage in different tiers of cities across
different regions in China.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
