Moody's assigns B2 to China SCE's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 rating to China SCE Group Holdings Limited's (B1 stable) proposed senior unsecured USD notes.

China SCE plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance its existing offshore debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"China SCE's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its (1) long operating record and growing operating scale; (2) diversified geographic coverage and well-located land bank; and (3) good liquidity and long track record of access to both onshore and offshore funding," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"However, the company's credit profile is constrained by its moderate debt leverage associated with its fast expansion and growing investment property portfolio, as well as its increased exposure to joint ventures (JVs)," adds Chan.

The proposed issuance will improve China SCE's liquidity profile and will not materially affect its credit metrics, because the company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

Moody's expects China SCE's revenue/adjusted debt to improve mildly to around 50%-55% over the next 12-18 months from around 49% for the 12 months to June 2020 and 43% in 2019, because expected revenue growth will more than offset the expected increase in debt and financial guarantees to JVs.

This moderate debt leverage will counterbalance the company's adequate interest coverage.

Likewise, Moody's expects the company's interest coverage, as measured by adjusted EBIT/interest, to improve to around 2.6x over the next 12-18 months from 2.4x for the 12 months ended June 2020 and 2.2x in 2019, as revenue and EBIT growth will outpace growth in interest expense.

China SCE's contracted sales increased 26.3% to RMB69 billion in the first nine months of 2020 from the same period last year amid the coronavirus outbreak, following robust 56% year-on-year growth to RMB80.5 billion for the full year 2019. Moody's expects China SCE's contracted sales to reach about RMB100 billion in the next 12-18 months, supported by good sales execution abilities and its ample salable resources in Tier 2 and strong tier 3 cities in China where housing demand is robust.

China SCE's B2 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

China SCE's liquidity is good. The company's cash-on-hand of RMB25.0 billion as of 30 June 2020 covered around 121% of its short-term debt of RMB20.7 billion. Moody's expects its cash holdings and operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments in the next 12-18 months.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by its controlling shareholder, Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, who held a 50.40% stake in the company at 30 June 2020.

The risk of concentrated ownership is mitigated by (1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on the board, who also chair the audit and remuneration committees; (2) its moderate 20%-25% dividend payout ratio over the past three years; and (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework because of the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on China SCE's B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain revenue growth and exercise prudence in its land acquisitions and debt management over the next 12-18 months while maintaining healthy liquidity.

Moody's could upgrade China SCE's ratings if it demonstrates stable sales growth and increases its scale, maintains its prudent approach to land acquisitions and maintains its adjusted EBIT/interest coverage in excess of 3.0x and revenue/adjusted debt in excess of 75%-80% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, China SCE's ratings could be downgraded if (1) its contracted sales weaken; (2) its profit margins decline significantly; (3) its liquidity becomes impaired, such that cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x; or (4) its debt leverage increases materially.

Credit metrics indicative of a rating downgrade include adjusted EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x and revenue/adjusted debt below 60% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, China SCE Group Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February 2010. It was 50.40% owned by its chairman, Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, as of 30 June 2020.

As of 30 June 2020, the company had a total land bank of around 33.03 million square meters (sqm) in terms of gross floor area (GFA), with nationwide coverage in different tiers of cities across different regions in China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

