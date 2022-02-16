Moody's assigns B2 to Diamond's proposed senior secured first lien term loan

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
a B2 rating to Diamond Sports Group, LLC's proposed $635
million senior secured term loan. The Caa2 corporate family rating
(CFR), the Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR),
the Caa1 on the senior secured credit notes and senior secured credit
facilities and the Ca rating on the senior unsecured notes and negative
outlook are unchanged. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL)
is maintained at SGL-4.
The new senior secured term loan is being raised as part of a proposed
exchange transaction whereby holders of existing term senior secured debt
are being offered the opportunity to exchange their existing senior secured
debt into new senior secured second-priority debt. Existing
senior secured lenders who do not consent to the exchange will see their
holdings granted third lien priority security. If raised,
$33 million of the new facility will be used to repay the company's
12.75% senior secured notes due December 2026, and
the remainder will be kept on balance sheet.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 on the proposed $635 million term loan reflects its first
lien priority ranking, ahead of the senior secured debt facilities
which, if the exchange goes through, will be granted second
or third lien security and ahead of the unsecured notes.
Given the very high leverage, expected between 15-20x in
2023 and the uncertainty over the planned direct to consumer ("DTC")
product's success, Moody's does not expect to upgrade
the corporate family rating at transaction close, however the improvement
in liquidity -- from the newly raised term loan and the deferral
of the Sinclair management fee -- alleviates immediate concerns of
a liquidity shortfall and could result in a stabilization of the outlook.
If the transaction closes as expected, Moody's expects to
withdraw the ratings on the existing senior secured debt instruments which
will have been exchanged into new debt instruments..
As previously communicated by Moody's in January, should the
transaction be executed as per the outlined plans, it would likely
be treated as a distressed exchange, which is a default under Moody's
definition. Moody's also expects that Diamond's SGL-4
rating could be upgraded on the back of the exchange to reflect the new
funding being kept on balance sheet.
The credit profile continues to be supported by Diamond's position as
the largest holder of RSNs, with 15 sports networks all carrying
at least one basketball, one hockey and one baseball team.
The company's current plans to launch a DTC product for its RSNs,
have the potential to drive material growth in the long term but execution
risk remains and delays could, again, put the company's
liquidity and its capital structure at risk.
The negative outlook continues to reflects Moody's concerns over the sustainability
of the company's current capital structure should the exchange not conclude
as discussed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded with a meaningful improvement in operating
performance, liquidity and in Moody's assessment of the sustainability
of the capital structure.
Further downward pressure on the ratings could ensue should operating
performance or liquidity continue to weaken or should Moody's assessment
of the likelihood of a default increase.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, Diamond Sports Group,
LLC was formed on March 11, 2019 and is the entity through which
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("SBGI") executed the acquisition
of the RSNs. Diamond owns and operates 21 RSNs that broadcast NBA,
NHL and MLB games on pay-TV platforms.
