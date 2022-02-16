Moody's assigns B2 to Diamond's proposed senior secured first lien term loan

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating to Diamond Sports Group, LLC's proposed $635 million senior secured term loan. The Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR), the Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Caa1 on the senior secured credit notes and senior secured credit facilities and the Ca rating on the senior unsecured notes and negative outlook are unchanged. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) is maintained at SGL-4.

The new senior secured term loan is being raised as part of a proposed exchange transaction whereby holders of existing term senior secured debt are being offered the opportunity to exchange their existing senior secured debt into new senior secured second-priority debt. Existing senior secured lenders who do not consent to the exchange will see their holdings granted third lien priority security. If raised, $33 million of the new facility will be used to repay the company's 12.75% senior secured notes due December 2026, and the remainder will be kept on balance sheet.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 on the proposed $635 million term loan reflects its first lien priority ranking, ahead of the senior secured debt facilities which, if the exchange goes through, will be granted second or third lien security and ahead of the unsecured notes.

Given the very high leverage, expected between 15-20x in 2023 and the uncertainty over the planned direct to consumer ("DTC") product's success, Moody's does not expect to upgrade the corporate family rating at transaction close, however the improvement in liquidity -- from the newly raised term loan and the deferral of the Sinclair management fee -- alleviates immediate concerns of a liquidity shortfall and could result in a stabilization of the outlook. If the transaction closes as expected, Moody's expects to withdraw the ratings on the existing senior secured debt instruments which will have been exchanged into new debt instruments..

As previously communicated by Moody's in January, should the transaction be executed as per the outlined plans, it would likely be treated as a distressed exchange, which is a default under Moody's definition. Moody's also expects that Diamond's SGL-4 rating could be upgraded on the back of the exchange to reflect the new funding being kept on balance sheet.

The credit profile continues to be supported by Diamond's position as the largest holder of RSNs, with 15 sports networks all carrying at least one basketball, one hockey and one baseball team. The company's current plans to launch a DTC product for its RSNs, have the potential to drive material growth in the long term but execution risk remains and delays could, again, put the company's liquidity and its capital structure at risk.

The negative outlook continues to reflects Moody's concerns over the sustainability of the company's current capital structure should the exchange not conclude as discussed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded with a meaningful improvement in operating performance, liquidity and in Moody's assessment of the sustainability of the capital structure.

Further downward pressure on the ratings could ensue should operating performance or liquidity continue to weaken or should Moody's assessment of the likelihood of a default increase.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, Diamond Sports Group, LLC was formed on March 11, 2019 and is the entity through which Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("SBGI") executed the acquisition of the RSNs. Diamond owns and operates 21 RSNs that broadcast NBA, NHL and MLB games on pay-TV platforms.

