Moody's assigns B2 to Douglas Dynamics' new senior secured term loan, affirms senior secured at B2 and CFR at B1; outlook remains negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all ratings of Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.'s ("Douglas Dynamics"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD and senior secured at B2 and assigned a B2 rating to the new $250 million senior secured term loan due 2026. The outlook remains negative.

The new $250 million senior secured term loan will be used to refinance Douglas Dynamics' existing senior secured term loan and reduce funded amounts under its asset-based revolving credit facility. Also, Douglas Dynamics intends to amend and extend its $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility to a new maturity in 2023.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Douglas Dynamics' ratings reflect its strong position in the niche market of snow and ice control equipment, solid EBITA margins in the mid-teens range and consistent track record of free cash flow even with the underlying volatility of its business The company's scale is relatively modest with a narrow product focus that is heavily tied to the unpredictability of yearly snowfall levels in North America. Back-to-back winters of low snowfall across the US will decrease replacement demand for the company's higher margin Work Truck Attachment products in 2020. Further, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted Douglas Dynamics' manufacturing operations and will significantly impact the company's preseason buying activity during the first half of 2020.

Some of this demand may be delayed into the back half of 2020 but uncertainty remains as to the level of orders given the lower usage of equipment the past two winters. Another headwind facing Douglas Dynamics is the ongoing supply shortage of medium-duty chassis, which will likely continue through 2020 as the coronavirus causes further disruption to the supply chain.

Douglas Dynamics' key credit metrics, including margins, leverage and cash flow, will weaken in 2020 following strong 2019 results. Moody's expects the company's EBITA margin to contract to the low-teens range during 2020, which is well-positioned compared to similarly rated peers, but below recent EBITA margins of about 17%. Moody's expects margins to return to the mid-teens range during 2021 as production disruptions related to the coronavirus dissipate. As a result of lower earnings in 2020, the company's leverage profile is expected to increase to above 4x debt/EBITDA in 2020 before improving to near 3x by the end of 2021 assuming snowfall conditions normalize.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for certain headwinds facing Douglas Dynamics, including significantly lower replacement demand following consecutive years of low snowfall, supply chain constraints and potential cutbacks in municipal government spending in 2021 due to the coronavirus, could have a greater financial impact on the company's credit profile than currently anticipated.

As a niche supplier, Moody's views environmental risk, specifically carbon transition risk which is high for the broader sector, to be relatively immaterial to Douglas Dynamics given its product focus on work truck attachments. In addition, governance risk is low as the company has demonstrated a conservative financial policy over the last several years supportive of both debt and equity holders as well as a commitment to maintain a low-leveraged balance sheet below 3x debt/EBITDA.

Douglas Dynamics' Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-3 reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity through 2021. Following strong free cash flow generation in 2019 of $41 million (of which the company applied a majority toward debt reduction), Moody's expects free cash flow generation (inclusive of dividends) to weaken in 2020, but remain modestly positive as demand drops and challenges in the supply of chassis persist. Douglas Dynamics' seasonal liquidity needs are supported by availability under its $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) that is to be extended to a 2023 maturity. The proposed refinancing of the company's existing secured term loan due 2021 with a new $250 million secured term loan due 2026 will provide additional liquidity through a pay down of the company's ABL borrowings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Douglas Dynamics sustains very little balance sheet debt and maintains significant liquidity cushions to counter the company's small scale and weather-dependent seasonal demand.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA leverage will be sustained above 4x through 2021 or the company's liquidity position deteriorates

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Douglas Dynamics is a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The company's products include snowplows, sand and salt spreaders as well as attachments and storage solutions for commercial work vehicles. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company generated approximately $547 million of revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

