Moody's assigns B2 to Douglas Dynamics' new senior secured term loan, affirms senior secured at B2 and CFR at B1; outlook remains negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
all ratings of Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.'s
("Douglas Dynamics"), including the corporate family
rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD
and senior secured at B2 and assigned a B2 rating to the new $250
million senior secured term loan due 2026. The outlook remains
negative.
The new $250 million senior secured term loan will be used to refinance
Douglas Dynamics' existing senior secured term loan and reduce funded
amounts under its asset-based revolving credit facility.
Also, Douglas Dynamics intends to amend and extend its $100
million asset-based revolving credit facility to a new maturity
in 2023.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Douglas Dynamics, L.L.C.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Douglas Dynamics' ratings reflect its strong position in the niche market
of snow and ice control equipment, solid EBITA margins in the mid-teens
range and consistent track record of free cash flow even with the underlying
volatility of its business The company's scale is relatively modest
with a narrow product focus that is heavily tied to the unpredictability
of yearly snowfall levels in North America. Back-to-back
winters of low snowfall across the US will decrease replacement demand
for the company's higher margin Work Truck Attachment products in
2020. Further, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted Douglas
Dynamics' manufacturing operations and will significantly impact
the company's preseason buying activity during the first half of
2020.
Some of this demand may be delayed into the back half of 2020 but uncertainty
remains as to the level of orders given the lower usage of equipment the
past two winters. Another headwind facing Douglas Dynamics is the
ongoing supply shortage of medium-duty chassis, which will
likely continue through 2020 as the coronavirus causes further disruption
to the supply chain.
Douglas Dynamics' key credit metrics, including margins,
leverage and cash flow, will weaken in 2020 following strong 2019
results. Moody's expects the company's EBITA margin
to contract to the low-teens range during 2020, which is
well-positioned compared to similarly rated peers, but below
recent EBITA margins of about 17%. Moody's expects
margins to return to the mid-teens range during 2021 as production
disruptions related to the coronavirus dissipate. As a result of
lower earnings in 2020, the company's leverage profile is
expected to increase to above 4x debt/EBITDA in 2020 before improving
to near 3x by the end of 2021 assuming snowfall conditions normalize.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for certain headwinds facing
Douglas Dynamics, including significantly lower replacement demand
following consecutive years of low snowfall, supply chain constraints
and potential cutbacks in municipal government spending in 2021 due to
the coronavirus, could have a greater financial impact on the company's
credit profile than currently anticipated.
As a niche supplier, Moody's views environmental risk, specifically
carbon transition risk which is high for the broader sector, to
be relatively immaterial to Douglas Dynamics given its product focus on
work truck attachments. In addition, governance risk is low
as the company has demonstrated a conservative financial policy over the
last several years supportive of both debt and equity holders as well
as a commitment to maintain a low-leveraged balance sheet below
3x debt/EBITDA.
Douglas Dynamics' Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-3 reflects
Moody's view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity through
2021. Following strong free cash flow generation in 2019 of $41
million (of which the company applied a majority toward debt reduction),
Moody's expects free cash flow generation (inclusive of dividends) to
weaken in 2020, but remain modestly positive as demand drops and
challenges in the supply of chassis persist. Douglas Dynamics'
seasonal liquidity needs are supported by availability under its $100
million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) that is to
be extended to a 2023 maturity. The proposed refinancing of the
company's existing secured term loan due 2021 with a new $250
million secured term loan due 2026 will provide additional liquidity through
a pay down of the company's ABL borrowings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Douglas Dynamics sustains very little
balance sheet debt and maintains significant liquidity cushions to counter
the company's small scale and weather-dependent seasonal demand.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA leverage
will be sustained above 4x through 2021 or the company's liquidity position
deteriorates
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Douglas Dynamics is a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial
work truck attachments and equipment. The company's products include
snowplows, sand and salt spreaders as well as attachments and storage
solutions for commercial work vehicles. Headquartered in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin, the company generated approximately $547 million
of revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
