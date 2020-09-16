Moody's assigns B2 to Energizer's notes offering; outlook stable

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating to Energizer Holdings, Inc.'s ("Energizer") new $800 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. All other ratings for Energizer including the B1 Corporate Family Rating and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating remain unchanged. The company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating and stable outlook are unaffected. Proceeds from the new offering will be used to refinance the existing 6.375% $750 million senior unsecured notes due June 2026 and to pay fees and expenses related to the note offering.

The offering is credit positive because it extends the maturity profile with leverage unaffected and cash interest expense not materially changed. The next significant maturity is a $365 million term loan A due in December 2022.

Ratings assigned:

Energizer Holdings, Inc.:

Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 at B2 (LGD4)

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Energizer's B1 CFR reflects its concentration in the declining battery category that is facing a slow secular decline as consumer products are increasingly evolving toward rechargeable technologies. The ratings also reflect high event risk as Energizer has chosen to expand outside of the battery business -- through debt financed acquisitions -- into totally unrelated businesses. The company's high financial leverage, with debt to EBITDA at about 6.0x for the last twelve months ended 6/30/2020, following the acquisition of the Spectrum assets in January 2019, also limits financial flexibility to invest and sustain the dividend. Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to improve modestly to about 5.3x over the next 12 months through a combination of earnings growth, boosted by cost and operational synergies, and debt repayment. However, leverage could well increase again should Energizer pursue additional debt-financed acquisitions. Energizer's ratings are supported by its leading market position in the single use and specialized battery market, and portfolio of well-known brands in the battery and consumer car maintenance segments, and solid operating cash flow.

Energizer's organic revenue growth was 3.4% in the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 driven by some pantry loading of its core battery product by consumers and healthcare professionals, in the wake of the coronavirus. Moody's expects demand for the company's battery business (77% of sales) to remain favorable. That said sales will be negatively impacted by reduced demand for Energizer's more discretionary products, such as its auto care products (18%). We expect Energizer's organic revenue growth to be around 0%-3% over the next year supported by volume gains and a slight pick-up in developed markets growth.

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations:

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.

In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, the most important factor for Energizer's ratings are governance considerations related to its financial policies and environmental risk. Moody's views Energizer's financial policies as aggressive given its debt financed acquisition of Spectrum into totally unrelated businesses. Energizer faces environmental risk from the disposal and recycling of batteries.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Energizer's high financial leverage will improve over the next 12 months through EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Moody's also assumes that Energizer's very good liquidity will provide flexibility to integrate Spectrum and to repay debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if Energizer experiences significant operational disruption. Further, the ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies become increasingly aggressive, including additional debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if the company's liquidity deteriorates or if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Energizer successfully integrates both the Spectrum battery and Spectrum auto businesses and improves credit metrics. Debt/EBITDA would need to be sustained below 4.5x before Moody's would consider an upgrade.

Energizer Holding, Inc. manufactures and markets batteries, lighting products, car fragrance and appearance, and engine additives around the world. The product portfolio includes household batteries, specialty batteries, portable lighting equipment and various car fragrance dispensing systems. Some key brands include Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, and ArmorAll. The publicly-traded company generates roughly $2.7 billion in annual revenues.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

