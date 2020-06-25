Moody's assigns B2 to Ensono's add-on term loan

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B2 to Ensono,
LP's (Ensono) $76 million add-on senior secured first
lien term loan under its existing credit agreement. Ensono's
existing senior secured first lien credit facility consists of a $460
million 7-year term loan and a $60 million 5-year
revolver. Proceeds from the add-on term loan will be used
to repay the company's outstanding revolver borrowings and fund
cash to the balance sheet. The resulting liquidity enhancement
will support currently steady customer contract growth in mainframe managed
services offerings. All other ratings including the company's B3
corporate family rating (CFR) and stable outlook are unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ensono, LP
....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ensono's B3 CFR reflects its modest scale, solid growth, high
but stabilizing leverage (Moody's adjusted), customer concentration
and Moody's expectation of diminishing negative free cash flow over time
as capital intensity declines and becomes more success-based in
nature. The company benefits from a stable base of contracted recurring
revenue and a solid position within the market for managed mainframe and
midrange computer services, largely for Fortune 1000 enterprises
with less than $10 billion in annual revenue. The compelling
cost reduction benefits to on-premise IT managers from outsourcing
mainframe operations will continue to fuel Ensono's steady growth.
Moody's believes the magnitude of these cost benefits in the company's
mainframe managed services offerings are contributing to a stable to growing
sales funnel and higher bookings trends.
Ensono's capital intensity will fall over time given its end market
focus and systems integrator-like business model. This model
benefits from longer contract terms of 4-7 years versus the three
year average terms of retail colocation providers and shorter terms of
managed hosting providers. We believe the company's business model
will support steady and increasing positive free cash flow with growing
scale. As a scaled hybrid IT managed services provider, Ensono
is also targeting growth from traditional hybrid private cloud and asset-light
public cloud services end markets. Ensono aims to standardize and
highly automate a service delivery model that facilitates true hybrid
IT solutions across different applications and infrastructure platforms,
including mainframe, private cloud and public cloud utilizing a
single interface. We expect Ensono's debt/EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) to approach 5.5x at year-end 2020, slightly
below the level at year-end 2019.
Moody's expects Ensono to have good liquidity over the next 12 months.
Pro forma for the $76 million senior secured first lien term loan
add-on, the company would have had $94 million of
cash on the balance sheet and full availability under its $60 million
revolver as of March 31, 2020. The revolver includes a maximum
first lien net leverage covenant when the company's revolver utilization
exceeds 30%, or $18 million. While under some
of our forecast scenarios Ensono could approach breakeven free cash flow
in 2020, we expect the trend towards free cash flow will likely
be delayed into future years.
The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Ensono,
as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default,
and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in
the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The senior
secured first lien credit facilities are rated B2 (LGD3), one notch
higher than the B3 corporate family rating, given the loss absorption
provided by the 2nd lien facility, rated Caa2 (LGD6). The
senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed on a senior secured basis
by all current and future domestic restricted subsidiaries.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The global communications infrastructure industry
globally is expected to be more resilient than many sectors as the spread
of the coronavirus outbreak widens and the global economic outlook deteriorates.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Ensono will produce
strong revenue and EBITDA growth, benefit from reducing capital
intensity over time and maintain steady to improving leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Ensono's ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted)
were to fall below 5x on a sustainable basis and if the company generates
positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis.
Moody's could downgrade Ensono's ratings if liquidity becomes strained
or if leverage (Moody's adjusted) stays above 6x for an extended
period.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in the Chicago area, Ensono is a hybrid IT managed
service provider focused on mission critical workloads for enterprise
customers. The company supports mainframe, infrastructure,
private cloud, and public cloud solutions primarily in the US and
Europe, with a differentiated expertise in legacy mainframe systems.
