Moody's assigns B2 to Ensono's add-on term loan

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B2 to Ensono, LP's (Ensono) $76 million add-on senior secured first lien term loan under its existing credit agreement. Ensono's existing senior secured first lien credit facility consists of a $460 million 7-year term loan and a $60 million 5-year revolver. Proceeds from the add-on term loan will be used to repay the company's outstanding revolver borrowings and fund cash to the balance sheet. The resulting liquidity enhancement will support currently steady customer contract growth in mainframe managed services offerings. All other ratings including the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and stable outlook are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ensono, LP

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ensono's B3 CFR reflects its modest scale, solid growth, high but stabilizing leverage (Moody's adjusted), customer concentration and Moody's expectation of diminishing negative free cash flow over time as capital intensity declines and becomes more success-based in nature. The company benefits from a stable base of contracted recurring revenue and a solid position within the market for managed mainframe and midrange computer services, largely for Fortune 1000 enterprises with less than $10 billion in annual revenue. The compelling cost reduction benefits to on-premise IT managers from outsourcing mainframe operations will continue to fuel Ensono's steady growth. Moody's believes the magnitude of these cost benefits in the company's mainframe managed services offerings are contributing to a stable to growing sales funnel and higher bookings trends.

Ensono's capital intensity will fall over time given its end market focus and systems integrator-like business model. This model benefits from longer contract terms of 4-7 years versus the three year average terms of retail colocation providers and shorter terms of managed hosting providers. We believe the company's business model will support steady and increasing positive free cash flow with growing scale. As a scaled hybrid IT managed services provider, Ensono is also targeting growth from traditional hybrid private cloud and asset-light public cloud services end markets. Ensono aims to standardize and highly automate a service delivery model that facilitates true hybrid IT solutions across different applications and infrastructure platforms, including mainframe, private cloud and public cloud utilizing a single interface. We expect Ensono's debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to approach 5.5x at year-end 2020, slightly below the level at year-end 2019.

Moody's expects Ensono to have good liquidity over the next 12 months. Pro forma for the $76 million senior secured first lien term loan add-on, the company would have had $94 million of cash on the balance sheet and full availability under its $60 million revolver as of March 31, 2020. The revolver includes a maximum first lien net leverage covenant when the company's revolver utilization exceeds 30%, or $18 million. While under some of our forecast scenarios Ensono could approach breakeven free cash flow in 2020, we expect the trend towards free cash flow will likely be delayed into future years.

The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Ensono, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The senior secured first lien credit facilities are rated B2 (LGD3), one notch higher than the B3 corporate family rating, given the loss absorption provided by the 2nd lien facility, rated Caa2 (LGD6). The senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by all current and future domestic restricted subsidiaries.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The global communications infrastructure industry globally is expected to be more resilient than many sectors as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak widens and the global economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Ensono will produce strong revenue and EBITDA growth, benefit from reducing capital intensity over time and maintain steady to improving leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Ensono's ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) were to fall below 5x on a sustainable basis and if the company generates positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis.

Moody's could downgrade Ensono's ratings if liquidity becomes strained or if leverage (Moody's adjusted) stays above 6x for an extended period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Ensono is a hybrid IT managed service provider focused on mission critical workloads for enterprise customers. The company supports mainframe, infrastructure, private cloud, and public cloud solutions primarily in the US and Europe, with a differentiated expertise in legacy mainframe systems.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

