Moody's assigns B2 to Garda World's proposed senior secured note; outlook stable

$350 million of new debt rated

Toronto, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $350 million senior secured notes due 2028 issued by Garda World Security Corporation (Garda). The B3 corporate family rating, B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 ratings on Garda's existing senior secured revolving credit facility, senior secured notes due 2027 and senior secured term loan due 2026 and 2029, and the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2029 remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The net proceeds from the proposed $350 million senior secured notes will be used to redeem the outstanding balance on Garda's revolving credit facility with the remaining proceeds held as cash for general corporate purposes and future acquisitions. In addition to increasing the availability of the revolving credit facilities, Garda's liquidity will be further strengthened with the proposed extension of the revolver's expiry date by four years to January 2028. Moody's estimates the issuance will increase Garda's pro forma debt/EBITDA to around 7.0x from around 6.6x as of the last twelve months to October, 31 2022.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Garda World Security Corporation

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

...Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, LGD adjusted to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Garda's credit profile is constrained by: (1) its debt-financed acquisition strategy and highly leveraged capital structure with debt/EBITDA expected to remain between 6.5x-7.5x through 2023 and 2024; (2) negative free cash flow; (3) constrained labor supply across North America that threatens service levels; and (4) some geopolitical and reputational risks from protective services contracts in the Middle East and Africa.

The company benefits from: (1) strong market positions in both of security and cash service segments, which provide competitive advantages in winning contracts; (2) recession resistant nature of its businesses with high contract renewal rates and recurring revenue; (3) track record of integrating tuck-in acquisitions; (4) good customer and geographic diversity; and (5) good liquidity.

The senior secured debt is rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR due to the senior debt's first priority position, while the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes is two notches below the CFR due to the notes' junior position in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage will be sustained between 6.5x and 7.5x over the next 12 to 18 months as management balances its growing cash flow generation against debt funded acquisitions.

Garda has good liquidity. Sources are around C$715 million (pro forma for the proposed $350 million senior secured notes and $22 million increase in the revolver) compared to mandatory debt repayments of about C$28 million for the 4 quarters to January 31, 2024. Garda's liquidity is supported by around C$365 million of pro forma cash and $260 million under its $335 million (after deducting $75 million of outstanding letter of credit) revolving credit facility (RCF). As part of the senior secured note issuance Garda is proposing to increase the RCF by $22 million to $357 million and extend the expiry to January 2028 from October 2024. The RCF is subject to a springing covenant for net first lien leverage and we expect sufficient cushion the next 4 quarters. Garda has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales, and does not have refinancing risk until 2026 when the $1.4 billion term loan B comes due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if Garda maintains good liquidity and sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 6x and EBITA/Interest above 2x. The rating could be downgraded if liquidity worsens, possibly due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis or if adjusted Debt/EBITDA was sustained toward 8x and EBITA/Interest below 1x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Garda World Security Corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, is a provider of cash services in North America (including armored cars), protective services in Canada and US (including airport pre-board screening at 28 of Canada's airports) and international protective services in the Middle East and Africa.

