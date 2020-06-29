Moody's assigns B2 to Golden Wheel Tiandi's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bond to be issued by Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (B2 stable).

Golden Wheel will use the bond proceeds mainly to refinance existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed bond issuance will lengthen Golden Wheel's debt maturity profile and will not have a material impact on its credit metrics," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Golden Wheel's B2 corporate family rating reflects its (1) good track record in developing integrated commercial and residential property projects in Nanjing; (2) stable recurring income from investment properties; and (3) track record of prudent financial management, with the company cautiously expanding its operations.

On the other hand, Golden Wheel's credit profile is constrained by its small operating scale, and by its weak liquidity and volatile credit metrics because of its small operating scale and geographic concentration.

Moody's expects that Golden Wheel's adjusted EBIT/interest and revenue/adjusted debt will improve to around 1.7x-1.8x and 30%-38% respectively over the next 12-18 months from 1.3x and 24% in 2019. These ratios are in line with its B2 ratings, given the company's stable recurring income.

Golden Wheel's liquidity position is weak. Moody's expects that the company's cash holdings and operating cash flow will be insufficient to cover its short-term debt and committed land payments over the next 12 months. However, Moody's believes that the risk is mitigated by the company's track record of accessing diversified funding channels, including the bank and capital markets for debt refinancing.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will refinance its maturing debt , adopt a disciplined approach to expansion, and maintain a stable recurring income stream.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Golden Wheel: (1) expands its scale through stable revenue growth, and maintains a stronger and less volatile financial profile; or (2) maintains solid liquidity.

Credit metrics that could trigger an upgrade include: (1) net rental income that covers 1.0x of gross interest expenses; (2) revenue to debt above 60%-70%; and (3) cash to short-term debt above 1.3x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Golden Wheel: (1) experiences a significant decline in sales or rental income; (2) materially increases its debt-funded investment projects; or (3) fails to maintain adequate liquidity.

Credit metrics that could trigger a downgrade include: (1) net rental income to gross interest below 0.3x; (2) adjusted EBIT to gross interest below 1.5x on a sustained basis; or (3) cash to short-term debt below 1.0x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2013, Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited is an integrated commercial and residential property developer, owner and operator, focused on projects in Jiangsu and Hunan provinces. Its projects are either connected or close to metro stations or other transportation hubs.

The company also engages in the leasing and operational management of shopping malls owned by third parties.

At 31 December 2019, the company's land bank totaled 1.71 million sqm in gross floor area, situated in Nanjing, Yangzhou, Changsha, Wuxi, Zhuzhou and Hong Kong.

