Moody's assigns B2 to Golden Wheel Tiandi's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 senior unsecured rating to
the proposed USD bond to be issued by Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company
Limited (B2 stable).
Golden Wheel will use the bond proceeds mainly to refinance existing debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The proposed bond issuance will lengthen Golden Wheel's debt
maturity profile and will not have a material impact on its credit metrics,"
says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Golden Wheel's B2 corporate family rating reflects its (1) good track
record in developing integrated commercial and residential property projects
in Nanjing; (2) stable recurring income from investment properties;
and (3) track record of prudent financial management, with the company
cautiously expanding its operations.
On the other hand, Golden Wheel's credit profile is constrained
by its small operating scale, and by its weak liquidity and volatile
credit metrics because of its small operating scale and geographic concentration.
Moody's expects that Golden Wheel's adjusted EBIT/interest and revenue/adjusted
debt will improve to around 1.7x-1.8x and 30%-38%
respectively over the next 12-18 months from 1.3x and 24%
in 2019. These ratios are in line with its B2 ratings, given
the company's stable recurring income.
Golden Wheel's liquidity position is weak. Moody's expects
that the company's cash holdings and operating cash flow will be insufficient
to cover its short-term debt and committed land payments over the
next 12 months. However, Moody's believes that the risk is
mitigated by the company's track record of accessing diversified funding
channels, including the bank and capital markets for debt refinancing.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will refinance its maturing debt , adopt a disciplined approach
to expansion, and maintain a stable recurring income stream.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Golden Wheel: (1) expands its scale
through stable revenue growth, and maintains a stronger and less
volatile financial profile; or (2) maintains solid liquidity.
Credit metrics that could trigger an upgrade include: (1) net rental
income that covers 1.0x of gross interest expenses; (2) revenue
to debt above 60%-70%; and (3) cash to short-term
debt above 1.3x on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Golden Wheel: (1) experiences
a significant decline in sales or rental income; (2) materially increases
its debt-funded investment projects; or (3) fails to maintain
adequate liquidity.
Credit metrics that could trigger a downgrade include: (1) net rental
income to gross interest below 0.3x; (2) adjusted EBIT to
gross interest below 1.5x on a sustained basis; or (3) cash
to short-term debt below 1.0x.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2013, Golden Wheel
Tiandi Holdings Company Limited is an integrated commercial and residential
property developer, owner and operator, focused on projects
in Jiangsu and Hunan provinces. Its projects are either connected
or close to metro stations or other transportation hubs.
The company also engages in the leasing and operational management of
shopping malls owned by third parties.
At 31 December 2019, the company's land bank totaled 1.71
million sqm in gross floor area, situated in Nanjing, Yangzhou,
Changsha, Wuxi, Zhuzhou and Hong Kong.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Cedric Lai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077