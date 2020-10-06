Moody's assigns B2 to H.B. Fuller's new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to $300 million in new senior unsecured notes due 2028
by H.B. Fuller Company ("H.B. Fuller").
Proceeds of the issuance are expected to be used to pay down a portion
of the company's existing Term Loans due 2024. The outlook
remains stable.
"This financing by H.B. Fuller is viewed as prudent
and timely as it will reduce the 2024 term loan debt tower, which
represents the nearest debt maturities in the debt maturity profile,
and reduce future refinancing risk," according to Joseph Princiotta,
SVP at Moody's and lead analyst for HB Fuller.
Assignments:
..Issuer: H.B. Fuller Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
H.B. Fuller's credit profile reflects moderate scale,
modest but improving margins, and improved but still weak credit
metrics that resulted from the large debt-financed acquisition
of Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC ("Royal") a few years
ago. The profile is supported by Fuller's diverse global operations
and revenues, leading positions in the relatively stable hygiene,
health and consumable (HHC) adhesive markets, established customer
relationships and barriers to entry based on formulation and application
expertise. The HHC segment is Fuller's largest representing
about 48% of revenues.
The Royal acquisition increased revenues to close to $3.0
billion from $2.2 billion and strengthened the company's
presence in higher-margin adhesive segments: durable assembly,
engineering adhesives and construction products which now comprise over
50% of sales and support margin growth potential. But the
debt-financed acquisition stepped up leverage to the mid 6x range,
on a pro forma basis.
H.B. Fuller's total debt has been cut by about $570
million since the Royal acquisition and the company is on track to exceed
its total debt reduction target of $600 million by YE 2020.
Moody's expects managements debt reduction to continue on a similar
pace until the company's 2-3x net debt to EBITDA leverage
target range is achieved. Due to COVID and the resulting recession,
Moody's expects FY 2020 EBITDA to be close to $400 million,
down from about $430 million in FY 2019. Adjusted leverage
is projected to improve to the mid 4x range by FY 2020, closer to
our 4.0x upgrade trigger but with the pace of further improvement
dependent on the pace and extent of recovery in key end markets.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk factors are not
material factors to today's rating assignment but are important
considerations in the credit profile as the company utilizes some toxic
and hazardous chemicals. However, these risks are below average
for a large specialty chemical company as HB Fuller is largely a formulator
of adhesives and sealants and has limited chemical processing assets.
Social and governance risks are also relatively low as Fuller is a public
company and its products are mainly sold to industrial customers.
Environmental liabilities and expenditures to comply with environmental
regulations are ongoing but minor compared to overall cash flow and not
meaningful at this time to Fuller's credit profile.
H.B. Fuller's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating
reflects good liquidity supported by approximately $75 million
in balance sheet cash at August 29, 2020, projected positive
free cash flow generation, and full availability under the current
$400 million five-year secured revolver due April 2022.
Along with the issuance of the new notes, the company will also
be amending and extending its existing revolving credit facility into
a new four-year $400 million secured revolving credit facility
due 2024. The new revolver will have a maximum secured leverage
covenant with step down features and a minimum interest coverage covenant.
The current revolver has similar maximum secured leverage covenant features.
We expect the company to be in compliance with the covenants over the
next 12 months.
The company generated approximately $185 million in Moody's-adjusted
free cash flow for the LTM 29 August 2020 period. Fuller's term
loan amortizes at 1.00% annually. Although the company
pays a dividend, Moody's expects it to remain modest at about $35
to $40 million annually over the medium-term horizon.
The stable outlook anticipates that the company will continue to generate
free cash flow and use it to reduce debt and Moody's adjusted leverage,
which we expect to trend towards the mid 4x range by the end of 2020.
The stable outlook also reflects expectations that the company will refrain
from further debt-financed acquisitions that impede leverage improvement
over the medium term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted leverage were to improve to
below 4.0x on a sustained basis and the company demonstrates its
ability to sustain EBITDA margins in the mid-to-high teen
percent range. Fuller's ratings could be downgraded if leverage
is sustained above 5.5x, or if free cash flow is diminished
or turns negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if the
company undertakes additional meaningful debt-financed acquisitions.
H.B. Fuller Company ("Fuller", NYSE:
FUL), headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is
a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives and sealants.
It is predominantly focused on the engineering adhesives, durable
assembly, construction, packaging, and hygiene sub-segments
of the adhesives market. Fuller generated revenues of nearly $2.8
billion for the twelve months ended 31 August 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Princiotta
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653