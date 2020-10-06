Moody's assigns B2 to H.B. Fuller's new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to $300 million in new senior unsecured notes due 2028 by H.B. Fuller Company ("H.B. Fuller"). Proceeds of the issuance are expected to be used to pay down a portion of the company's existing Term Loans due 2024. The outlook remains stable.

"This financing by H.B. Fuller is viewed as prudent and timely as it will reduce the 2024 term loan debt tower, which represents the nearest debt maturities in the debt maturity profile, and reduce future refinancing risk," according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP at Moody's and lead analyst for HB Fuller.

Assignments:

..Issuer: H.B. Fuller Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

H.B. Fuller's credit profile reflects moderate scale, modest but improving margins, and improved but still weak credit metrics that resulted from the large debt-financed acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC ("Royal") a few years ago. The profile is supported by Fuller's diverse global operations and revenues, leading positions in the relatively stable hygiene, health and consumable (HHC) adhesive markets, established customer relationships and barriers to entry based on formulation and application expertise. The HHC segment is Fuller's largest representing about 48% of revenues.

The Royal acquisition increased revenues to close to $3.0 billion from $2.2 billion and strengthened the company's presence in higher-margin adhesive segments: durable assembly, engineering adhesives and construction products which now comprise over 50% of sales and support margin growth potential. But the debt-financed acquisition stepped up leverage to the mid 6x range, on a pro forma basis.

H.B. Fuller's total debt has been cut by about $570 million since the Royal acquisition and the company is on track to exceed its total debt reduction target of $600 million by YE 2020. Moody's expects managements debt reduction to continue on a similar pace until the company's 2-3x net debt to EBITDA leverage target range is achieved. Due to COVID and the resulting recession, Moody's expects FY 2020 EBITDA to be close to $400 million, down from about $430 million in FY 2019. Adjusted leverage is projected to improve to the mid 4x range by FY 2020, closer to our 4.0x upgrade trigger but with the pace of further improvement dependent on the pace and extent of recovery in key end markets.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk factors are not material factors to today's rating assignment but are important considerations in the credit profile as the company utilizes some toxic and hazardous chemicals. However, these risks are below average for a large specialty chemical company as HB Fuller is largely a formulator of adhesives and sealants and has limited chemical processing assets. Social and governance risks are also relatively low as Fuller is a public company and its products are mainly sold to industrial customers. Environmental liabilities and expenditures to comply with environmental regulations are ongoing but minor compared to overall cash flow and not meaningful at this time to Fuller's credit profile.

H.B. Fuller's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects good liquidity supported by approximately $75 million in balance sheet cash at August 29, 2020, projected positive free cash flow generation, and full availability under the current $400 million five-year secured revolver due April 2022. Along with the issuance of the new notes, the company will also be amending and extending its existing revolving credit facility into a new four-year $400 million secured revolving credit facility due 2024. The new revolver will have a maximum secured leverage covenant with step down features and a minimum interest coverage covenant. The current revolver has similar maximum secured leverage covenant features. We expect the company to be in compliance with the covenants over the next 12 months.

The company generated approximately $185 million in Moody's-adjusted free cash flow for the LTM 29 August 2020 period. Fuller's term loan amortizes at 1.00% annually. Although the company pays a dividend, Moody's expects it to remain modest at about $35 to $40 million annually over the medium-term horizon.

The stable outlook anticipates that the company will continue to generate free cash flow and use it to reduce debt and Moody's adjusted leverage, which we expect to trend towards the mid 4x range by the end of 2020. The stable outlook also reflects expectations that the company will refrain from further debt-financed acquisitions that impede leverage improvement over the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted leverage were to improve to below 4.0x on a sustained basis and the company demonstrates its ability to sustain EBITDA margins in the mid-to-high teen percent range. Fuller's ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 5.5x, or if free cash flow is diminished or turns negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company undertakes additional meaningful debt-financed acquisitions.

H.B. Fuller Company ("Fuller", NYSE: FUL), headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives and sealants. It is predominantly focused on the engineering adhesives, durable assembly, construction, packaging, and hygiene sub-segments of the adhesives market. Fuller generated revenues of nearly $2.8 billion for the twelve months ended 31 August 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

