Moody's assigns B2 to Hilong's proposed USD senior secured notes

Hong Kong, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed USD
senior secured notes to be issued by Hilong Holding Limited (B2 negative).
The outlook remains negative.
Hilong will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing
debt, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The proposed notes will have no impact on Hilong's rating or outlook,
as it will mainly use the proceeds to refinance its outstanding USD165
million senior notes maturing 22 June 2020 (2020 notes)," says Chenyi
Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Moody's expects the company's revenue will decline 8% in 2020 and
recover by 5% in 2021, following strong 13% growth
in 2019. This assumption is driven by lower demand for drill pipe
products and oilfield services, as upstream oil and gas companies
cut back on capital spending. Moody's expects Brent oil to
stay at $35/bbl over 2020 before recovering to $45/bbl in
2021.
Moody's further expects Hilong's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted
debt/EBITDA, will increase to 4.6x this year from 3.8x
in 2019. Such a level of leverage will reduce the company's
buffer against the increasingly challenging operating conditions.
Hilong's liquidity is weak. At the end of 2019, the company
had cash and cash equivalents of RMB783 million and restricted cash of
RMB124 million. These liquidity sources and Moody's expected operating
cash flow of around RMB400 million over the next 12 months are insufficient
to cover its RMB1.7 billion of short-term debt, including
USD165 million of notes due June 2020, RMB233 million of bills payable,
and an estimated RMB100 million of maintenance capital expenditure over
the same period.
However, this weak liquidity position is mitigated by Hilong's track
record of access to the offshore and domestic banks and debt markets,
as well as to the equity capital markets. For instance, Hilong
issued a USD200 million bond in September 2019.
Hilong's weak liquidity will improve if the company successfully
completes the proposed note issuance. Conversely, any signs
of an inability to execute its refinancing plan would add pressure the
ratings.
On 20 May 2020, Hilong announced a tender offer for any and all
outstanding 2020 notes. The tender offer will expire on 3 June
2020.
Under the offer, for each USD1,000 principal amount of the
outstanding existing notes, the holders will receive USD1,000
in aggregate principal amount of the proposed notes, USD5 in cash
as an early cash incentive for notes tendered before 27 May 2020,
and capitalized interest in the form of cash.
Moody's does not regard this tender offer as a distressed exchange --
which is considered as a default event under Moody's definition --
because the holders will not incur economic loss as the tender offer is
at the par value of the existing notes.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
First, the company is exposed to increasingly stringent regulations
for oil and gas operations and access to new resources. However,
Hilong has to date not experienced any major compliance violations related
to air emissions, water discharge or waste disposal.
Second, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. The breadth and severity of the outbreak,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality which the virus has triggered
will have an impact on Hilong.
Third, on the governance front, the company's ownership is
concentrated in its key shareholder, Jun Zhang, who held a
total 58.7% stake in the company at the end of 2019.
This risk is partially mitigated by the company's track record of good
corporate governance, listed status, and disciplined dividend
policy.
Hilong's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its strong global
market positions in the drill pipe and oil country tubular goods (OCTG)
coating materials and services sectors. Hilong's CFR also reflects
its product, service and geographic diversification, which
enables some resilience and partly offsets the challenges of a cyclical
industry and high customer concentration.
Hilong's CFR is constrained by its (1) relatively small size and high
customer concentration; (2) performance volatility caused by the
cyclical nature of the drill pipe and oilfield services businesses,
which are exposed to the unpredictability of global oil prices; and
(3) weak liquidity.
The B2 senior secured rating on the proposed notes is in line with the
senior unsecured ratings to reflect its pari passu ranking with the outstanding
senior unsecured bonds, and Moody's expectation that the pledged
assets will not have a meaningful impact on the senior secured debt holders'
recovery prospects when compared to senior unsecured creditors'.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hilong's
credit profile will weaken over the next 12-18 months, amid
challenging operating conditions and depressed oil prices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade of Hilong's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, given the negative outlook. The outlook could return
to stable if the company (1) maintains its revenue, earnings and
credit metrics despite the challenging operating conditions; (2)
improves its free cash flow generation; and (3) improves its liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) its revenue and earnings decline
sharply as a result of the low and volatile oil prices; (2) the strain
on its working capital increases, prompting it to raise a large
amount of debt; (3) its debt leverage rises, such that adjusted
debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.5x on a sustained basis; or (4) its
liquidity position weakens. Signs of an inability to refinance
its upcoming maturities would also pressure the ratings.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hilong Holding Limited is an integrated oilfield equipment and services
provider. The company's four main businesses are (1) oilfield equipment
manufacturing and services, (2) line pipe technology and services,
(3) oilfield services, and (4) offshore engineering services.
The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2011. Jun
Zhang, the chairman and founder of the company, is the controlling
shareholder, with a 58.7% equity interest as of the
end of 2019.
Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
