Moody's assigns B2 to Hilong's proposed USD senior secured notes

Hong Kong, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed USD senior secured notes to be issued by Hilong Holding Limited (B2 negative). The outlook remains negative.

Hilong will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing debt, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed notes will have no impact on Hilong's rating or outlook, as it will mainly use the proceeds to refinance its outstanding USD165 million senior notes maturing 22 June 2020 (2020 notes)," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects the company's revenue will decline 8% in 2020 and recover by 5% in 2021, following strong 13% growth in 2019. This assumption is driven by lower demand for drill pipe products and oilfield services, as upstream oil and gas companies cut back on capital spending. Moody's expects Brent oil to stay at $35/bbl over 2020 before recovering to $45/bbl in 2021.

Moody's further expects Hilong's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will increase to 4.6x this year from 3.8x in 2019. Such a level of leverage will reduce the company's buffer against the increasingly challenging operating conditions.

Hilong's liquidity is weak. At the end of 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB783 million and restricted cash of RMB124 million. These liquidity sources and Moody's expected operating cash flow of around RMB400 million over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its RMB1.7 billion of short-term debt, including USD165 million of notes due June 2020, RMB233 million of bills payable, and an estimated RMB100 million of maintenance capital expenditure over the same period.

However, this weak liquidity position is mitigated by Hilong's track record of access to the offshore and domestic banks and debt markets, as well as to the equity capital markets. For instance, Hilong issued a USD200 million bond in September 2019.

Hilong's weak liquidity will improve if the company successfully completes the proposed note issuance. Conversely, any signs of an inability to execute its refinancing plan would add pressure the ratings.

On 20 May 2020, Hilong announced a tender offer for any and all outstanding 2020 notes. The tender offer will expire on 3 June 2020.

Under the offer, for each USD1,000 principal amount of the outstanding existing notes, the holders will receive USD1,000 in aggregate principal amount of the proposed notes, USD5 in cash as an early cash incentive for notes tendered before 27 May 2020, and capitalized interest in the form of cash.

Moody's does not regard this tender offer as a distressed exchange -- which is considered as a default event under Moody's definition -- because the holders will not incur economic loss as the tender offer is at the par value of the existing notes.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

First, the company is exposed to increasingly stringent regulations for oil and gas operations and access to new resources. However, Hilong has to date not experienced any major compliance violations related to air emissions, water discharge or waste disposal.

Second, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The breadth and severity of the outbreak, and the broad deterioration in credit quality which the virus has triggered will have an impact on Hilong.

Third, on the governance front, the company's ownership is concentrated in its key shareholder, Jun Zhang, who held a total 58.7% stake in the company at the end of 2019. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's track record of good corporate governance, listed status, and disciplined dividend policy.

Hilong's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its strong global market positions in the drill pipe and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) coating materials and services sectors. Hilong's CFR also reflects its product, service and geographic diversification, which enables some resilience and partly offsets the challenges of a cyclical industry and high customer concentration.

Hilong's CFR is constrained by its (1) relatively small size and high customer concentration; (2) performance volatility caused by the cyclical nature of the drill pipe and oilfield services businesses, which are exposed to the unpredictability of global oil prices; and (3) weak liquidity.

The B2 senior secured rating on the proposed notes is in line with the senior unsecured ratings to reflect its pari passu ranking with the outstanding senior unsecured bonds, and Moody's expectation that the pledged assets will not have a meaningful impact on the senior secured debt holders' recovery prospects when compared to senior unsecured creditors'.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hilong's credit profile will weaken over the next 12-18 months, amid challenging operating conditions and depressed oil prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Hilong's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the negative outlook. The outlook could return to stable if the company (1) maintains its revenue, earnings and credit metrics despite the challenging operating conditions; (2) improves its free cash flow generation; and (3) improves its liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) its revenue and earnings decline sharply as a result of the low and volatile oil prices; (2) the strain on its working capital increases, prompting it to raise a large amount of debt; (3) its debt leverage rises, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.5x on a sustained basis; or (4) its liquidity position weakens. Signs of an inability to refinance its upcoming maturities would also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hilong Holding Limited is an integrated oilfield equipment and services provider. The company's four main businesses are (1) oilfield equipment manufacturing and services, (2) line pipe technology and services, (3) oilfield services, and (4) offshore engineering services.

The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2011. Jun Zhang, the chairman and founder of the company, is the controlling shareholder, with a 58.7% equity interest as of the end of 2019.

