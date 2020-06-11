Moody's assigns B2 to J.Crew's DIP term loan facility

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to the $400 million senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan facility of Chinos Intermediate Holdings A, Inc. (J.Crew) as Debtor-in-Possession (DIP).

Proceeds from the DIP term loan will be used to fund the company through the Chapter 11 process. J.Crew and various subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 on May 4, 2020. Moody's withdrew all ratings of J.Crew following the filing. The current rating is being assigned on a point-in-time basis and will not be monitored going forward.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Chinos Intermediate Holdings A, Inc. (DIP)

....Senior Secured Super-Priority Term Loan, Assigned B2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating assigned to J.Crew's DIP term loan facility primarily reflects the estimated collateral coverage of the loan, as well as structural considerations including upstream and downstream guarantees, priority of liens, the nature of the collateral, and the covenants. Other considerations include the nature of the bankruptcy and reorganization, and the size of the DIP relative to pre-petition debt.

The Chapter 11 filing was driven by high debt levels associated with the company's 2011 leveraged buyout and subsequent dividend distributions, combined with liquidity pressures from coronavirus-driven disruption. In addition, over the past several years persistent execution issues at the J.Crew business -- albeit showing signs of a turnaround in late 2019 -- more than offset strong growth at Madewell, resulting in weak earnings performance. The company's high debt load prevented it from making sufficient investments in product and digital capabilities particularly in the J.Crew business during a period of intense competition in the apparel retail sector. As a result, despite earnings growth in 2019, the company entered 2020 with high leverage of 7.3x as defined per its credit agreement. Partly as a result of coronavirus disruption, the company's plans to reduce its debt load and address its upcoming 2021 debt maturities with proceeds from a Madewell IPO did not materialize. The cash burn caused by temporary store closures, weak consumer demand and high promotional activity were the immediate factors that precipitated the bankruptcy filing.

The company has reached an agreement to reduce its total debt burden by around $1.35 billion, or almost 66%, with 95.7% of its pre-petition term loan lenders and 95.2% of its pre-petition noteholders. The bankruptcy process will enable J.Crew to move to a more manageable capital structure and alleviate liquidity by reducing its interest expense and unsecured claims, specifically lease and trade payable liabilities. The company expects to emerge from bankruptcy approximately 130 days after the May 4, 2020 bankruptcy filing.

The pre-petition capital structure consisted of a $375 million ABL revolver with approximately $310 million outstanding and $65 million of letters of credit, a $1,337 million senior secured term loan, and $348 million of notes. When accounting for outstanding balances on the ABL revolver, the DIP term loan is approximately at 34% of pre-petition debt. The bankruptcy plan provides that the prepetition ABL remains outstanding through the chapter 11 case and will be paid in full in cash at emergence. The company has entered into a cash collateral agreement with the ABL lenders. The $400 million DIP term loan will represent new liquidity for the company, and upon exit will convert into a $400 million exit term loan facility. The DIP term loan has an initial $110 million tranche, a $145 million final tranche, and an incremental $145 million tranche (which requires the consent of at least 50% of DIP term loan lenders). The pre-petition term loan will convert into 76.5% of the new common stock in the reorganized Chinos Holdings, Inc. parent entity remaining after equity is allocated to the exit term loan facility fees. The pre-petition notes will convert to 23.5% of the new common stock remaining after equity is allocated to the exit term loan facility fees. In addition, per the transaction support agreement, the initial consenting support parties Anchorage Capital, GSO Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner Capital Management, which provided a backstop of the DIP term loan, as well as subsequent consenting parties, will receive additional equity and warrants in the reorganized entity. The total assumed enterprise value of the reorganized entity is $1,750 million. All pre-petition preferred and common equity interests will be cancelled.

The DIP term loan will contain upstream guarantees from substantially all of the company's subsidiaries, and a downstream guaranty from its parent, Chinos Holdings, Inc. It has a senior priority to the ABL with respect to 100% equity interest in intellectual property, real estate assets and equipment, and a junior claim on the ABL priority collateral, which includes cash, inventory and accounts receivable. Moody's estimates collateral coverage for the DIP term loan will approach 0.9 time and is mainly derived from the value of the intellectual property and distribution centers.

The DIP term loan contains maintenance covenants including monthly minimum cash receipts and maximum cash disbursements tested against the DIP budget. Additionally, the agreement contains negative covenants including limitations on indebtedness, liens, restricted payments, investments and other limitations.

The DIP term loan will mature on May 4, 2021, or at the discretion of the company, convert into the exit term loan.

Chinos Intermediate Holdings A, Inc. is a parent entity of J.Crew Group, Inc., a retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. For the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, the company generated $2.5 billion of sales through its stores (193 J.Crew, 172 J.Crew Factory and 132 Madewell locations), websites, catalogs and retail partners. Following the Chapter 11 filing, the company will be owned by its former creditors.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

