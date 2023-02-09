Moody's assigns B2 to Jacobs Entertainment's proposed $100 million notes

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Jacobs Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Jacobs") proposed $100 million notes. The company's B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 rated $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2029, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Proceeds from the proposed $100 million of senior unsecured notes will be used to finance further remodeling and improvements, phase II development, at the company's Sands Regency property, as well as pay related transaction fees and expenses.

While the incremental debt increases leverage on a pro-forma LTM basis as of 9/30/2022, the company will benefit from the next phase of renovations at the Sands Regency property once completed, which is expected in 2024. Moody's believes the company has the capacity to withstand an increase in debt from the proposed notes offering, and also has cushion to withstand a partial reversal of the margin gains, should such pressure arise over time. Free cash flow will be weak in 2023 and 2024 because capital spending is elevated to fund the renovations at the company's Sands Regency property, but this development capital is being prefunded with this note offering, providing ample liquidity for the company.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Jacobs Entertainment, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jacobs' credit profile (B2 stable) reflects its high leverage for the size of the company, the company's relatively small scale in terms of revenue relative to peers, exposure to cyclical discretionary consumer spending, and high earnings concentration with nearly 80% of EBITDA coming from two markets, Colorado and Louisiana. The rating is supported by the good market position of Jacobs' revenue generating assets within its operating regions, certain barriers to entry in the Louisiana market due to laws that limit the locations of new direct truck stop operators -- this provides Jacobs with a certain level of earnings stability -- and regional growth in the Reno, NV market where the company owns two land-based casinos. The company's good liquidity also supports the rating, with access to an $80 million revolver that is expected to remain undrawn.

The stable outlook considers the sustained performance of the company, with solid time line performance as compared to pre-pandemic levels. Some potential for margin give back in 2023 is possible. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating costs, liquidity deteriorates, or debt-to-EBITDA is sustained over 5.5x. Acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase leverage could also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, revenue is growing, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x, and the company adheres to financial policies that maintain low leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. is a privately held company that does not disclose financial information publicly. The company owns and operates gaming facilities located in Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana. The company owns six land-based casinos: The Lodge Casino and the Gilpin Casino, both in Black Hawk, CO; the Sands Regency and the Gold Dust West Casino in Reno, NV; the Gold Dust West Carson City in Carson City, NV and the Gold Dust West-Elko in Elko, NV. Jacobs also owns and operates 26 video poker truck stop facilities in Louisiana. Additionally, the company has operations in Cleveland, Ohio that include an aquarium, parking, a 4,700 seat covered outdoor amphitheater, and a dinner cruise and entertainment ship. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jacobs Investments, Inc. (JII). Jeffrey P. Jacobs, the Chief Executive Officer and his family trusts own 100% of JII's outstanding Class A and Class B shares. Revenue for the last 12 months ended September 2022 was approximately $491 million.

