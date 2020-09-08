info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 to KOKS' proposed notes

08 Sep 2020

London, 08 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed loan participation notes to be issued by IMH Capital D.A.C., a designated activity company incorporated under the laws of Ireland, for the purpose of providing a loan to PJSC KOKS (KOKS, B2 stable). Moody's has also assigned a stable outlook to IMH Capital D.A.C., in line with KOKS outlook. KOKS intends to use the loan proceeds for refinancing of its existing indebtedness, including but not limited to the purchase and early redemption of loan participation notes due 2022 and issued by Koks Finance D.A.C. and the corresponding amounts under the loan made by Koks Finance D.A.C. to KOKS with the proceeds of those notes, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The proceeds from the issuance will be on-lent by IMH Capital D.A.C. to KOKS. Therefore, the noteholders will be relying solely on KOKS' credit quality to repay the debt. The loan will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the main operating subsidiaries of KOKS: JSC Kombinat KMAruda, LLC Tikhova Mine, LLC "Uchastok Koksovyi" and PJSC Tulachermet.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed notes will be guaranteed by KOKS' principal operating subsidiaries, which, together with KOKS, contributed more than 100% to the company's reported consolidated EBITDA in the six months ended 30 June 2020 and accounted for more than 80% of the company's consolidated total assets as of 30 June 2020. The loan provided by IMH Capital D.A.C. to KOKS will be a direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of KOKS and obligations under the loan will rank at least pari passu with all other direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured indebtedness of KOKS. The B2 senior unsecured rating of IMH Capital D.A.C.'s notes is at the level of KOKS' corporate family rating (CFR), which reflects the fact that less than 1% of KOKS' consolidated debt is secured with fixed assets and, as such, ranks senior to the notes.

KOKS' B2 rating takes into account (1) the company's status as one of the leading merchant pig iron producers globally, with a fairly diversified customer base and geography of sales; (2) the expected growth in the company's coal and pig iron production; (3) the company's low cost position, because of the weak rouble and operational enhancements; (4) KOKS' significant degree of vertical integration, with 50% and 67% self-sufficiency in coking coal and iron ore, respectively; and (5) the company's healthy liquidity and long-term debt maturity profile.

The rating also factors in KOKS' (1) limited scale and operational and product diversification, although these factors will improve as coal and pig iron production are gradually ramped up; (2) exposure to the volatile prices of steel and feedstock on the back of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic; (3) high leverage; (4) capital spending to implement expansionary projects, which will continue to suppress free cash flow (FCF) generation and delay deleveraging; and (5) concentrated ownership-related risks, including significant loans provided to its shareholders' steel project and a few ongoing legal disputes between the company's shareholders.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Steel is among the 11 sectors with a high credit exposure to environmental risk, based on Moody's Environmental risks heat map. The global steel sector continues to face pressure to reduce CO2 and air pollution emissions, and will likely incur costs to further reduce these emissions, which could weigh on its profitability. In addition, the shift to lighter-weight materials could lead to a lower intensity of steel usage. KOKS takes responsibility for the whole production chain and continues to improve the environmental footprint of its segments. In 2017, KOKS launched enclosed fire system to eliminate open combustion of coke gas and to reduce noise and light negative footprint. In 2019, KOKS enhanced its electric power station to improve coke gas usage in the production process. In 2019, KOKS took leading positions in the annual environmental and energy-efficiency rating by Interfax-ERA, and six enterprises of the company were certified by ISO 14001.

Governance risks are an important consideration for all debt issuers and are relevant to bondholders and banks because governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit a company's credit profile. Similar to that of its domestic peers, KOKS has a concentrated ownership structure, with 66% of the company's shares controlled by Evgeny Zubitskiy. The concentrated ownership structure creates the risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy and development plans, revisions to its financial policy and an increase in shareholder payouts, which could weaken the company's credit quality. The corporate governance risks are mitigated by the fact that KOKS is a listed company, which demonstrates a good level of public information disclosure. The company does not have a publicly available dividend policy. KOKS has not paid any dividends since 2014. However, financing of shareholders' Tula-Steel project via significant loans has delayed KOKS' deleveraging over the last few years while the ongoing legal disputes between the company's shareholders exacerbate corporate governance risk.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the company's solid positioning within the current rating category and Moody's expectation that it will (1) maintain its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA below 3.5x on a sustained basis; and (2) pursue prudent liquidity management, including refinancing upcoming debt maturities in advance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade KOKS' rating if the company were to (1) reduce its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA below 3.0x on a sustained basis; (2) ramp up its coal production capacities as planned; and (3) maintain healthy liquidity and prudent liquidity management, addressing upcoming debt maturities in a timely fashion.

Moody's could downgrade the company's ratings if (1) its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA rises above 4.0x on a sustained basis; or (2) its liquidity or liquidity management deteriorates significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

KOKS is a Russia-based producer of pig iron, coke, coking coal and iron ore. In 2019, the company produced 2.4 million tonnes (mt) of pig iron (2018: 2.3 mt), 2.6 mt of coke (2018: 2.5 mt), 2.4 mt of coking coal concentrate (2018: 2.5 mt) and 2.1 mt of iron ore concentrate (2018: 2.2 mt). In 2019, the company generated revenue of RUB86.8 billion (2018: RUB89.6 billion) and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of RUB15.5 billion (2018: RUB19.0 billion). KOKS' controlling shareholder is Evgeny Zubitskiy, who holds a 66% stake in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denis Perevezentsev, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

David G. Staples
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com