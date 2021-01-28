Moody's assigns B2 to KP's new senior secured notes; Caa2 to new senior notes

London, 28 January 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B2 instrument rating to the new guarataneed senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Kleopatra Finco S.a.r.l. and assigned a Caa2 instrument rating to the guaranteed senior notes due 2026 issued by Kleopatra Holdings 2 S.C.A (KP, company).

The proceeds are used to refinance the existing senior secured term loans and senior secured revolving credit facility of KP as well as the PIK notes at Kleopatra Holdings 1 S.C.A., a parent of KP and outside the rated restricted group of KP.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflects the company's high estimated 2020 Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA pro-forma for the refinancing, which rises to 7.9x from the actual 6.4x as of the last twelve months to September 2020 due to the refinancing of the PIK notes with additional debt at KP. However, it also reflects the strong progress made during 2020 in improving the company's profitability, leverage and cash flow profile as well as Moody's expectation that the company will remain on a deleveraging path with ongoing positive free cash flow. While the company's recent track record of cost and efficiency improvements as well as growth investments suggest further EBITDA growth potential, future improvements are possibly more challenging to achieve in a competitive industry, with some execution risk, and as the company seeks to further improve margins.

The rating also continues to reflect (1) the ongoing challenge to manage at times volatile raw material prices; and (2) the competitive market environment and some challenges stemming from the consumer- and regulation-driven efforts to improve the sustainability of plastic packaging and possibly transition away from plastic wherever possible, particularly in Europe. However, the rating also considers the company's (1) position as a large and diversified plastic packaging provider in both primary and secondary packaging with a focus on films and, to a lesser extent, trays; (2) different end-markets, including less cyclical end-markets such as food or pharma applications; and (3) balanced geographical profile, although with some focus on Europe. The company also has limited customer concentration.

The company's liquidity position is good and supported by the new fully undrawn and committed €150 million revolving facility due 2025, ca. €88 million on cash on a pro-forma basis as of September 2020, ongoing free cash flow generation and limited seasonality in cash flows. The company will not have any larger debt maturities until 2025/26. The company uses a range of non-recourse factoring facilities with €189 million outstanding as of September 2020. After renewals earlier in the year the facilities are all committed for several years. The company also has local facilities (€74 million as of September 2020 of which €11 million are due within the next 12 months). There is a one financial maintenance covenant related to the RCF, which is only tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 40% (net of cash), and Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom under this covenant (if it were to be tested).

The guaranteed senior secured notes rating at B2 is one notch above the CFR, as, together with the senior secured bank debt, it ranks ahead of the senior notes in the capital structure. The security package includes comprehensive security in the US and UK, amongst other, and actual guarantor coverage above 70% as of and for the nine months to September 2020 (further tested annually). The guaranteed senior notes rating at Caa2 reflects the notes' subordination to a substantial amount of secured debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of gradual EBITDA growth, deleveraging and solid free cash flow generation.

For detailed rating considerations, please also refer to the press release dated 27th January 2021[1].

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company manages to reduce its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.5x (including factoring), combined with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt at least in the mid-single digits in percentage terms. Conversely, weakening profitability and free cash flow so that leverage fails to decline from near 8.0x or FCF/debt reduces substantially could lead to a downgrade. Weakening liquidity would also pressure the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kleopatra Holdings 2 S.C.A. is a plastic packaging manufacturing firm that specialises in the manufacturing of flexible plastic films and rigid plastic trays for use across a wide range of end markets, including in its Pharma, Health and Durables division for blister packs, medical device packaging, consumer applications including labels, credit card films, graphics and home, building and construction and in its Food Packaging division for protein, fruit & produce and food-to-go. Total annual revenue on an LTM September 2020 basis was €1.8 billion with PHD company-adjusted EBITDA representing 61% and FP 39% for the last twelve months to September 2020. The majority of revenue (58%) was generated in Europe, but also around a quarter in North America and the rest across the world including South America and the Asia Pacific region. Strategic Value Partners has been the majority shareholder of the group following a financial restructuring and subsequent recapitalisation in June 2012.

