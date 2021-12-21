Moody's assigns B2 to Kronos' proposed $170 million term loan

Approximately $170 million of additional debt rated

Toronto, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 rating to Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc.'s ("Kronos") proposed $170 million new first lien senior secured term loan. Kronos' other ratings, including the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating, the B2 rating on the existing first lien term loan, the B2 rating on the senior secured notes, and Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes are unchanged. The ratings outlook is unchanged at stable.

The proceeds from the proposed $170 million term loan will be added to the balance sheet, with the incremental cash primarily used to strengthen Kronos' liquidity for working capital needs over the next 12 months. In addition, around $25 million will be used to fund the expansion of the Lake Charles manufacturing facility which is in the process of being rebuilt after being burned down in August 2020.

The transaction will increase Kronos' pro forma leverage (Moody's adjusted Debt / EBITDA) from already high levels of 7.5x to 8.2x for the last twelve months to October 2, 2021 (LTM Oct-2021). However, Moody's expects pro forma leverage to reduce to around 6.9x for FY2022 ending December 31 and reduce further toward 6.5x in FY2023, within Moody's rating expectation of 5.5x to 7x for the rating. Moody's pro forma leverage adds back into EBITDA the cost differential between the procurement costs of Trichlor (TCCA or Trichloroisocyanuric acid; a key raw material input used in its pool cleaning products) and the expected cost of production at the rebuilt Lake Charles facility.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kronos is constrained by: 1) high pro forma leverage; (2) rising raw materials, labor and freight costs and delays in passing the costs through to customers; (3) some execution risks associated with potential delays or cost overruns related to its Lake Charles facility rebuild; and (4) Kronos' ownership by a private equity firm, which could lead to financial policies that are more favorable to shareholders. However, the company benefits from: (1) moderate scale with revenue of $1.6 billion for LTM Oct-2021; (2) a diversified business model across three different product categories; (3) its sizable share of the US private label bleach market; and (4) its good market positions in swimming pool additives and automotive fluids.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kronos' leverage will remain elevated over the next 12 to 18 months as a result of the increased procurement costs resulting from the sourcing of products while rebuilding the Lake Charles manufacturing facility.

Kronos liquidity will be strengthened by the $170 million debt proceeds. Post the debt issuance, the company's sources of liquidity will total around $390 million for the next 12 months and will be available to fund mandatory term loan repayments of about $11 million, the remaining Lake Charles construction costs at around $135 million and seasonal working capital requirements, which tend to have high outflows in the first quarter of up to $120 million. Kronos' liquidity will be supported by pro forma cash of around $230 million and $160 million availability under its $275 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver due March 2026 (borrowing base of around $190 million). Kronos has no refinancing until 2026 when its ABL, term loans (pro forma $1,063 million after add-on) and senior secured notes ($475 million) become due.

The first lien term loans, including the proposed $170 million term loan, and senior secured notes are ranked pari passu with each other and are rated one notch above the B3 CFR. This is because they rank behind the unrated $275 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility and ahead of the $525 million senior unsecured notes, which provides loss absorption cushion for the term loan and senior secured notes. The senior unsecured notes are rated two notches below the CFR at Caa2 to reflect their junior position within Kronos' capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if management demonstrates a longer track record of maintaining more conservative financial policies and adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x (pro forma 6.9x for FY2022) while maintaining good liquidity.

A rating downgrade could be considered if there are delays on the Lake Charles rebuild or the cost savings to producing Trichlor are lower than estimated such that adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7x (pro forma 6.9x for FY2022); liquidity deteriorates materially, due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis and additional leveraging acquisitions or paying a leveraging dividend to its private owner.

Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc., operating as KIK Consumer Products and headquartered in Concord, Ontario, Canada manufactures a variety of household cleaning, pool and spa additives and automotive fluids. Kronos is owned by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private equity firm, and minority investors. Revenue for the twelve months ended October 2, 2021 was $1.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

