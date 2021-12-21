Moody's assigns B2 to Kronos' proposed $170 million term loan

Approximately $170 million of additional debt rated
Toronto, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 rating to Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc.'s ("Kronos")
proposed $170 million new first lien senior secured term loan.
Kronos' other ratings, including the B3 corporate family rating
(CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating, the
B2 rating on the existing first lien term loan, the B2 rating on
the senior secured notes, and Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured
notes are unchanged. The ratings outlook is unchanged at stable.
The proceeds from the proposed $170 million term loan will be added
to the balance sheet, with the incremental cash primarily used to
strengthen Kronos' liquidity for working capital needs over the
next 12 months. In addition, around $25 million will
be used to fund the expansion of the Lake Charles manufacturing facility
which is in the process of being rebuilt after being burned down in August
2020.
The transaction will increase Kronos' pro forma leverage (Moody's
adjusted Debt / EBITDA) from already high levels of 7.5x to 8.2x
for the last twelve months to October 2, 2021 (LTM Oct-2021).
However, Moody's expects pro forma leverage to reduce to around
6.9x for FY2022 ending December 31 and reduce further toward 6.5x
in FY2023, within Moody's rating expectation of 5.5x
to 7x for the rating. Moody's pro forma leverage adds back
into EBITDA the cost differential between the procurement costs of Trichlor
(TCCA or Trichloroisocyanuric acid; a key raw material input used
in its pool cleaning products) and the expected cost of production at
the rebuilt Lake Charles facility.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc.
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Kronos is constrained by: 1) high pro forma leverage; (2) rising
raw materials, labor and freight costs and delays in passing the
costs through to customers; (3) some execution risks associated with
potential delays or cost overruns related to its Lake Charles facility
rebuild; and (4) Kronos' ownership by a private equity firm,
which could lead to financial policies that are more favorable to shareholders.
However, the company benefits from: (1) moderate scale with
revenue of $1.6 billion for LTM Oct-2021; (2)
a diversified business model across three different product categories;
(3) its sizable share of the US private label bleach market; and
(4) its good market positions in swimming pool additives and automotive
fluids.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kronos' leverage
will remain elevated over the next 12 to 18 months as a result of the
increased procurement costs resulting from the sourcing of products while
rebuilding the Lake Charles manufacturing facility.
Kronos liquidity will be strengthened by the $170 million debt
proceeds. Post the debt issuance, the company's sources of
liquidity will total around $390 million for the next 12 months
and will be available to fund mandatory term loan repayments of about
$11 million, the remaining Lake Charles construction costs
at around $135 million and seasonal working capital requirements,
which tend to have high outflows in the first quarter of up to $120
million. Kronos' liquidity will be supported by pro forma cash
of around $230 million and $160 million availability under
its $275 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver due
March 2026 (borrowing base of around $190 million). Kronos
has no refinancing until 2026 when its ABL, term loans (pro forma
$1,063 million after add-on) and senior secured notes
($475 million) become due.
The first lien term loans, including the proposed $170 million
term loan, and senior secured notes are ranked pari passu with each
other and are rated one notch above the B3 CFR. This is because
they rank behind the unrated $275 million asset-based lending
(ABL) facility and ahead of the $525 million senior unsecured notes,
which provides loss absorption cushion for the term loan and senior secured
notes. The senior unsecured notes are rated two notches below the
CFR at Caa2 to reflect their junior position within Kronos' capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if management demonstrates a longer track
record of maintaining more conservative financial policies and adjusted
Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x (pro forma 6.9x for
FY2022) while maintaining good liquidity.
A rating downgrade could be considered if there are delays on the Lake
Charles rebuild or the cost savings to producing Trichlor are lower than
estimated such that adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7x (pro forma
6.9x for FY2022); liquidity deteriorates materially,
due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis and additional
leveraging acquisitions or paying a leveraging dividend to its private
owner.
Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc., operating as KIK Consumer
Products and headquartered in Concord, Ontario, Canada manufactures
a variety of household cleaning, pool and spa additives and automotive
fluids. Kronos is owned by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners,
L.P., a private equity firm, and minority investors.
Revenue for the twelve months ended October 2, 2021 was $1.6
billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Louis Ko
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Proj • Infrastr Finance
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653