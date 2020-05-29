Moody's assigns B2 to Languang Development's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed notes to be issued by Hejun Shunze Investment Co., Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. (Languang Development, B1 stable)

Languang Development plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance its offshore existing debt.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed bond issuance will improve Languang Development's liquidity and not have a material impact on its credit profile, because the proceeds will mainly be used to refinance the company's maturing debt," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Languang Development's B1 corporate family rating reflects the company's (1) history of developing mass market properties in the Chengdu region, which includes Chengdu and surrounding cities; (2) adequate liquidity; and (3) growing operating scale and increasing geographic diversity since 2015.

On the other hand, the B1 rating is constrained by the company's moderate credit metrics as it continues to fund its land replenishment through debt financing, its still-developing funding channels and sizable exposure to trust financing.

Moody's expects Languang Development's revenue to adjusted debt will remain largely stable at 60%-65% over the next 12-18 months, compared with 62% in 2019, as revenue growth from strong pre-sales sales in the past two years will be mostly offset by debt growth to replenish its land bank. Likewise, Moody's expects the company's EBIT interest coverage will stay at 2.0x-2.5x over the next 12-18 months, compared with the 2.4x in 2019.

In terms of governance considerations, Moody's has taken into consideration the company's concentrated ownership by its chairman Yang Keng, who held an approximate 56.94% stake as of April 2020 and the pledging of 28.15% of the company's total outstanding shares as of 20 May 2020.

Moody's has also considered (1) the fact that independent directors chair the audit and remuneration committees; (2) the low level of related-party transactions and dividend payouts; (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Shanghai Stock Exchange; and (4) the company's financial policy to pursue expansion, which has resulted in its elevated leverage.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Languang Development's liquidity is adequate. The company's cash balance of RMB26.0 billion (including restricted cash of RMB1.6 billion) as of 31 December 2019, and its operating cash flow were sufficient to cover its dividend payments and maturing debt (including onshore puttable bonds) over the next 12-18 months.

The B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than Languang Development's's B1 CFR due to structural subordination risk. The subordination risk refers to the fact that the majority of Languang Development's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Languang Development will maintain moderate sales growth, adequate liquidity and stable credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Languang Development's ratings if (1) the company demonstrates sustained growth in contracted sales and revenue through the economic cycles without sacrificing profitability; (2) it demonstrates prudence in its land acquisition and financial management; (3) it continues to improve its funding channels and maintains adequate liquidity; and (4) improves its credit metrics, such that EBIT/interest rises above 3.0x and revenue/adjusted debt rises to 75%-80% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Languang Development if (1) its contracted sales or cash collections weaken; (2) its funding access or liquidity position deteriorate; or (3) leverage increases substantially. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage falling below 2.0x, or revenue/adjusted debt falling below 50%-55% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Homebuilding-And-Property-Development-Industry--PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. primarily develops residential and commercial properties in China. The company was founded in 1993 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2015 through a backdoor listing. The company had a total land bank of 24.5 million square meters in terms of gross floor area as of 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

