Moody's assigns B2 to Languang Development's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed notes to be issued by Hejun Shunze Investment Co., Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. (Languang Development, B1 stable).

Languang Development plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance its offshore existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Languang Development's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's good track record of developing mass market properties in the Chengdu region, and its growing operating scale and geographic diversification since 2015," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"On the other hand, Languang Development's rating is constrained by the company's high debt leverage because of its ongoing land investments which are mainly funded by debt, and its material exposure to trust financing," adds Yang.

The proposed bond issuance will lengthen Languang Development's debt maturity profile and improve its liquidity without having a material impact on its credit profile, because the company will use the proceeds to refinance maturing debt.

Moody's forecasts Languang Development's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will trend towards 55%-60% over the next 12-18 months from 52% for the 12 months ended June 2020, as revenue growth driven by strong contracted sales registered in the past two years will outpace moderate debt in the next 12-18 months.

Meanwhile, Moody's expects the company's EBIT interest coverage will remain largely stable around 2.3x over the next 12-18 months from the 12 months ended June 2020, as its stable gross margin and growth in revenue and EBIT will be largely offset by the growth in interest expense.

Languang Development's total contracted sales declined about 7% year-on-year to RMB66.2 billion for the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to coronavirus-related disruptions. The sales decline positions the company well behind the national property sales growth of 4.1% over the same period, and is attributed to its property projects' launching schedules as well as the location of its projects, where the economic recovery from the pandemic has been relatively slow. Moody's expects the company's sales will decline 0%-5% for the full year in 2020, followed by 5%-10% annual growth to RMB95.0 billion-RMB100.0 billion in 2021, supported by its sufficient saleable resources in H2 2020 and 2021 and stable sell-through rate.

Languang Development's liquidity is adequate. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, together with cash flow generated from its strong contracted sales, will be sufficient to cover its debt maturities and committed land premiums in the next 12-18 months.

The B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than Languang Development's B1 CFR due to structural subordination risk. The subordination risk refers to the fact that the majority of Languang Development's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership in its chairman Yang Keng, who held an approximate 55.99% stake as of June 2020.

Moody's has also considered (1) the fact that independent directors chair the audit and remuneration committees; (2) the low level of related-party transactions and dividend payouts; (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Shanghai Stock Exchange; and (4) the company's financial policy to pursue expansion, which has resulted in its elevated leverage.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Languang Development will maintain moderate sales growth, address its maturing debt, improve its liquidity and maintain stable credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Languang Development's ratings if the company (1) demonstrates sustained growth in contracted sales and revenue through the economic cycles without sacrificing its profitability; (2) demonstrates prudence in its land acquisition and financial management; (3) continues to improve its funding channels and maintains adequate liquidity; and (4) improves its credit metrics, such that EBIT/interest rises above 3.0x and revenue/adjusted debt rises to 75%-80% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Languang Development if (1) its contracted sales or cash collections weaken; (2) its funding access or liquidity deteriorates; or (3) debt leverage increases substantially. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage falling below 2.0x, or revenue/adjusted debt falling below 50%-55% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. primarily develops residential and commercial properties in China. The company was founded in 1993 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2015 through a backdoor listing. The company had a total land bank of 27.0 million square meters in terms of gross floor area as of the end of June 2020.

