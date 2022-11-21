Moody's assigns B2 to NewDay's proposed senior secured notes

London, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to NewDay BondCo plc's proposed 13.25% backed senior secured notes, due in 2026, which will replace its existing 7.375% Â£325 million backed senior secured notes, maturing in 2024. The proposed offering will be consummated via a note exchange with the bondholders of the Â£325 million notes and/or issuance of new notes, subject to meeting a minimum size of Â£200 million for the new issuance.

The rating on the existing notes will be withdrawn upon their redemption.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of NewDay Group (Jersey) Limited ("NewDay") reflects its established franchise and its long track record of lending to customers with various credit characteristics, including non-prime. At the same time, the CFR reflects an elevated credit risk of NewDay's loan portfolio, which we nevertheless deem to be well-managed. In addition, the CFR reflects NewDay's improving profitability and narrowing tangible equity deficit, but also its high reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding, most of which is in the form of securitizations and variable funding notes. Essentially all of NewDay's borrowings are secured, which results in high asset encumbrance, constraining its financial flexibility. The CFR also considers NewDay's diversified funding base, with a number of banks providing credit facilities, but also limited long-term funding sources, with only one senior note in its capital structure.

The planned note exchange will improve NewDay's liquidity and funding profile by extending its term debt maturity from February 2024 until December 2026; however, a higher coupon rate on the new issuance will also increase NewDay's interest expense, reducing the company's profitability.

NewDay BondCo plc's backed senior secured debt ratings of B2 reflect their priorities of claims and asset coverage in the company's liability structure.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that NewDay's financial performance, including the stabilization of its funding position through the refinancing of its secured notes, will remain solid and in-line with the credit indicators consistent with the B2 CFR, notwithstanding a potential negative impact on its profitability and asset quality from reduced consumer affordability in the inflationary and high interest rate operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

NewDay's ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates resilient financial performance during the current economic downturn, without meaningful deterioration in profitability and asset quality and with strong liquidity management, as evidenced by continued access to capital markets and continued renewals of warehouse credit facilities, and if its presently negative tangible capitalization materially improves in order to provide greater loss absorption for unexpected losses.

NewDay's ratings could be downgraded if NewDay fails to refinance its existing backed senior secured notes, maturing in February 2024, or if its liquidity and funding profile otherwise weakens. The ratings could also be downgraded if NewDay experiences meaningful deterioration in its profitability and asset quality.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

