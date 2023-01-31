Moody's assigns B2 to PODS' new first lien term loan; existing ratings unchanged at this time

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to PODS LLC's ("PODS") $100 million non-fungible first lien term loan due 2028. The company's existing ratings, including its B2 corporate family rating, are unaffected at this time. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the $100 million incremental term loan are to be used for general corporate purposes. PODS existing debt includes a $1.3 billion first lien term loan due 2028 and an undrawn $100 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026.

Moody's expects PODS operating performance to be negatively affected by challenging macroeconomic conditions in 2023. Particularly, the sharp slowdown in US housing activity will curtail the demand for PODS portable storage containers. Moody's expects PODS revenue to decline at least 10% in 2023 and for earnings to contract as well.

Following strong demand over the past few years, Moody's believes PODS has strengthened its credit profile to withstand near-term headwinds. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to increase to between 5.0x - 5.5x in 2023 from a pro forma 4.5x at September 30, 2022. This level of financial leverage is high, but remains within range for the current rating.

Assignments:

..Issuer: PODS LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

PODS' ratings reflect its moderate scale and high leverage reflective of an aggressive financial policy to pursue debt-funded distributions and acquisitions of franchises. The ratings also reflect PODS' strong brand recognition and leading niche market position, a track record of steadily rising earnings and solid returns and free cash flow.

Moody's believes that fewer home sales and less home remodeling activity in 2023 will negatively impact container utilization and reduce earnings from record levels in the prior years. PODS's business model maintains a high degree of variable costs that could be flexed as demand wanes. Moody's expects PODS to maintain a strong EBITDA margin in 2023, although it will likely decrease from prior years as the company engages in more marketing spend to spur demand.

Liquidity is expected to remain adequate. The $100 million incremental term loan bolsters the company's cash position and supports any near-term volatility in the business. Moody's expects free cash flow to be about breakeven in 2023 due to lower earnings and higher interest expense. Moody's notes, however, that PODS can flex its capex spend, particularly following a high level of container purchases in 2022. The $100 million revolving credit facility is expected to remain undrawn with about $75 million in availability after netting letters of credit.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PODS will navigate through a period of lower demand over the next twelve months by utilizing its flexible operating model and maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA significantly erodes and liquidity weakens resulting in reliance on its revolving credit facility. Debt/EBITDA above 6x either through lower earnings or a debt-financed dividend or franchise acquisition could result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is expected to be maintained near 4x and free cash flow-to-debt is consistently above 5%. A stronger liquidity profile along with expectations for a more conservative financial policy would also be prerequisites for a higher rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PODS LLC (Portable On Demand Storage) is a leader in consumer-focused containerized moving and storage. The company offers a full range of services including moving within or between cities, storage at a customer's site and storage at one of PODS' warehouses. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $1.3 billion.

