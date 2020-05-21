Moody's assigns B2 to PPD/Jaguar's unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to new unsecured notes being issued by Jaguar Holding Company II, LLC (a subsidiary of PPD, Inc. (collectively "PPD")). There is no change to PPD's existing ratings, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Ba2 rating on the secured bank credit facilities. There is no change to the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the partial or full redemption of existing unsecured notes that mature in 2023. The new unsecured notes will have a guarantee from the parent, PPD, Inc.

Rating assigned:

Jaguar Holding Company II, LLC:

Senior unsecured notes at B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

PPD's Ba3 CFR is supported by its significant scale, breadth of services and strong reputation as one of the largest contract research organizations (CROs) globally. Strong demand for its services and a significant revenue backlog of nearly $7.6 billion support Moody's expectation for high single-digit earnings growth and cash flow over the next several years. In Moody's view, PPD will exhibit a more conservative financial policy and leverage tolerance following the IPO, paving a path for debt/EBITDA to improve towards 4x in 2021. The rating also reflects the risks inherent in the CRO industry, which is highly competitive, has high reliance on the pharmaceutical industry, and is subject to cancellation risk.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. PPD will be negatively affected by delays and disruptions in certain clinical trials due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Beyond the outbreak, ESG risk considerations include a still high sponsor ownership of PPD's public equity, at around 70%, which could lead PPD to favor shareholder-friendly initiatives. At present, sponsors, The Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman, also represent a majority of seats on the board of directors.

PPD's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is supported by Moody's expectation for strong free cash flow in excess of $400 million annually. Cash at March 31, 2020 was $738 million, inclusive of $150 million drawn under PPD's revolver. Moody's believes these borrowings will be temporary. Mandatory debt amortization is modest at around $35 million on the term loan. PPD also has a $300 million revolver that expires in May 2022. There are no financial maintenance covenants on the term loan, with a springing senior secured net leverage covenant on the revolver (when more than 30% drawn).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PPD's leverage will remain moderately high but that earnings growth rates will continue to be solid, despite strong competition from peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include if PPD's debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 4x and if the company refrains from large debt-financed shareholder initiatives.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 5x or if backlog and new business awards are weak on a sustained basis.

PPD is a leading global contract research organization. The company provides Phase I through Phase IV clinical development, post-approval services as well as laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic customers, among others. PPD is a public company although sponsors, The Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman, Blue Spectrum, and GIC, own approximately 70% of the public float. Reported revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 approximated $4.1 billion.

