Moody's assigns B2 to PPD/Jaguar's unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to new unsecured notes being issued by Jaguar Holding Company
II, LLC (a subsidiary of PPD, Inc. (collectively "PPD")).
There is no change to PPD's existing ratings, including the
Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) and Ba2 rating on the secured bank credit facilities.
There is no change to the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new notes will be used for general corporate purposes,
including the partial or full redemption of existing unsecured notes that
mature in 2023. The new unsecured notes will have a guarantee from
the parent, PPD, Inc.
Rating assigned:
Jaguar Holding Company II, LLC:
Senior unsecured notes at B2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
PPD's Ba3 CFR is supported by its significant scale, breadth of
services and strong reputation as one of the largest contract research
organizations (CROs) globally. Strong demand for its services and
a significant revenue backlog of nearly $7.6 billion support
Moody's expectation for high single-digit earnings growth and cash
flow over the next several years. In Moody's view, PPD will
exhibit a more conservative financial policy and leverage tolerance following
the IPO, paving a path for debt/EBITDA to improve towards 4x in
2021. The rating also reflects the risks inherent in the CRO industry,
which is highly competitive, has high reliance on the pharmaceutical
industry, and is subject to cancellation risk.
ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. PPD will be negatively
affected by delays and disruptions in certain clinical trials due to the
effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
Beyond the outbreak, ESG risk considerations include a still high
sponsor ownership of PPD's public equity, at around 70%,
which could lead PPD to favor shareholder-friendly initiatives.
At present, sponsors, The Carlyle Group and Hellman &
Friedman, also represent a majority of seats on the board of directors.
PPD's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is supported by
Moody's expectation for strong free cash flow in excess of $400
million annually. Cash at March 31, 2020 was $738
million, inclusive of $150 million drawn under PPD's
revolver. Moody's believes these borrowings will be temporary.
Mandatory debt amortization is modest at around $35 million on
the term loan. PPD also has a $300 million revolver that
expires in May 2022. There are no financial maintenance covenants
on the term loan, with a springing senior secured net leverage covenant
on the revolver (when more than 30% drawn).
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PPD's leverage will
remain moderately high but that earnings growth rates will continue to
be solid, despite strong competition from peers.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include if PPD's debt to EBITDA
is expected to be sustained below 4x and if the company refrains from
large debt-financed shareholder initiatives.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained
above 5x or if backlog and new business awards are weak on a sustained
basis.
PPD is a leading global contract research organization. The company
provides Phase I through Phase IV clinical development, post-approval
services as well as laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology
and academic customers, among others. PPD is a public company
although sponsors, The Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman,
Blue Spectrum, and GIC, own approximately 70% of the
public float. Reported revenue for the twelve months ended March
31, 2020 approximated $4.1 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
